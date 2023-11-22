Oleh_Slobodeniuk/E+ via Getty Images

Main Thesis/Background

The purpose of this article is to discuss the ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil ETF (NYSEARCA:SCO) as an investment option at its current market price. SCO is a double short instrument, designed to return double the inverse of crude oil futures contracts. This is a fund I watch because when oil seems overbought, it can provide investors with a way to earn an amplified return on their bet.

Of course, the opposite is true. Any leveraged product comes with heightened risks - as does shorting any underlying stock or commodity (such as oil in this case). As a general use, I do not "short stocks", but I do consider ETFs as a way to hedge my long positions and SCO can allow for me to offset my long-only positions in both crude and the Energy sector. But because of the amplified risk, this is a strategy that should be approached with caution. This is why I usually do not recommend it and, two years ago, I advised my followers to get out of this fund because I felt oil was about to rise. In hindsight, this was correct:

SCO's Two-Year Performance (Seeking Alpha)

Fast forward to today, and a fund like SCO may seem really tempting at the moment. Oil has been dropping and money managers are increasing their bets that this will continue. The conflict in the Middle East has not expanded (at this time) as many feared, and the initial boost that conflict gave to crude prices has eased.

However, I think this play is getting overdone, and buying into short oil positions now will prove costly. I see this as a contrarian play to bet on oil rising in the months ahead, not falling, so believe an "avoid" on SCO is the right rating at this juncture. I will explain why in greater detail below.

Where Do We Stand?

As I alluded to in the opening paragraph, crude has been on a bit of a downtrend lately. After spiking on news of Hamas attacking the nation of Israel, oil rose on war concerns and broader supply disruptions. Yet, the conflict has so far been contained to the region and economic growth concerns have permeated headlines to the point where oil has been dropping in the short-term. This has given SCO a nice boost recently since it goes up when oil goes down:

SCO's 1-Month Return (Seeking Alpha)

The fact is that oil has been showing some weakness and SCO has been profiting from it. This could pique investor interest and it certainly has attracted plenty of large buyers into the space. In fact, hedge funds are rapidly increasing their bearish bets on oil futures, to a rather uncommon level:

Net-Long Positions in Crude (Hedge Funds) (Yahoo Finance)

What this is showing is that "net long" positions on oil have fallen dramatically. This is likely due to some unwinding of long bets on geo-political concerns and ahead of the OPEC+ meeting set to happen next week. There is disagreement among investors and OPEC+ members on whether or not more production cuts will occur/are needed, and investors are clearly hedging their bets. This has been good for shorts at the moment.

The conclusion I see here is two-fold. One, I am presenting a counter-point to my argument that I believe crude will rise, and avoiding SCO is the correct strategy. The oil market is a volatile and fickle one and I always use any review to discuss the pros and cons of my thesis. But the second point shows that this short-oil trade is not unique or new and that retail investors getting in now may be a bit behind the curve. I will get to the risks of shorting oil in the next few paragraphs, but I would use the above graphic to emphasize that hedge funds have already made their bets. Ideally, we want to front-run that activity, not get in behind it, because by now it probably is too late.

Oil Trade Is Crowded In Short Direction

So let me now consider what can cause oil to rise as we wrap up 2023. After all, I am saying to avoid SCO - an outlook like that is contingent on oil rising. I do believe it will over the coming weeks and months, and there are a few reasons why I have that outlook.

One, it seems to be we are running out of sellers in this space. This is important because once sellers evaporate - the price of something has a harder time moving down! I bring this up because a very popular ETF, the United States Oil Fund (USO) - which is used by many traders to go long crude oil, has seen a sharp level of outflows. Over the past few weeks, selling has been intense, and investors have sent USO outflows to relatively sharp levels:

Fund Flows (USO (benchmark for US crude futures)) (Bloomberg)

Similar to the prior discussion, this could be a trend that continues and oil could have more pain (in the form of losses) to come. That is a very real possibility and readers should assess that risk prior to making any changes to their SCO positions. However, the graphic shows this level of outflows in the oil space is a bit uncommon and that leads me to believe the selling with have run its course soon. I see little left to be gained by shorting this sector - making a leveraged short ETF like SCO an unwise move at this juncture.

What Could Give Crude A Boost?

There is much more to the oil market than just sentiment and investor activity. That could drive the price day-to-day, but longer term what really matters is demand and supply worldwide. As we know, forecasts for the global economy in 2024 are mixed - especially for China, the world's biggest oil consumer. This means that investors are anticipating a drop in demand and that is putting pressure on oil futures today.

The reality is that anticipating global oil needs is a tricky business. And there are always going to be ebbs and flows along the way. But the bottom line as I see it is that global demand for energy will continue to rise. This is due to the population growing and more developing countries on the path to "developed". This means that global oil demand is more likely than not to rise in the years ahead, not fall:

Demand - Supply Gap (Crude Oil) (JPMorgan Chase)

Again, this is just a forecast and may or may not come to fruition. But it is one that I believe will match reality and that suggests to me that shorting oil, whether through SCO or any other product, should be done with the utmost care. Yes, there will be times (such as the past month) when this type of strategy will work well. But timing can be difficult, and the longer-term story is that oil demand will grow and supply growth will be more challenging. That is bullish for prices over the long run, making me skeptical that leveraged short ETFs like SCO will be smart investments in most scenarios.

Potential For OPEC+ Quota Cuts

As mentioned earlier in this review, an OPEC+ meeting is coming up in the near term and that will give the market some direction on what production will look like from members in 2024. In fact, this uncertainty is part of the reason for the downward push in oil in the last couple of weeks. There appears to be some disagreement among members on what course of action is best. Some countries like Saudi Arabia are unhappy with other member's commitments to keeping prices higher, while others, such as Russia, are content with current production levels and prices.

There has been a lot of back and forth in the press lately, and that makes an upcoming prediction difficult. My perspective is that the market seems to be taking the side of non-agreement / no more cuts. This is weighing on prices. I am not saying this side is "wrong" - what I am saying is this outlook appears to be priced-in. If the market anticipates it and it comes to fruition, I'm not sure how much lower oil will move. On the other hand, if OPEC+ surprises the market with cuts, then there is a lot of upside. The risk-reward proposition appears to be heavily skewed towards the contrarian outlook - so that is the position I would take. This means banking on gains from SCO is not something I would recommend at this time.

Case in point, there is a real chance of cuts from specific member states for the new year. OPEC+ has discussed lowering the quotas on a number of African countries. While not overly significant, it would be a signal that OPEC+ is willing to make adjustments as needed:

Potential Cuts (African OPEC+ Members) (S&P Global)

The broader conclusion to me is that OPEC+ is considering making market adjustments and this is a theme they have shown time and again post-Covid recovery. This is not a static group with static production - the members will adjust their production to keep prices elevated and I see that continuing into the new year. As we approach another meeting, I wouldn't double down on short calls after a big move has already been made.

Reminder: SCO For Short Trading Windows

My final topic of discussion is a reminder of the inherent risks of SCO due to its strategy and leverage. As mentioned in this review, I feel SCO is risky because I believe the path forward is for higher crude prices in 2024. This means SCO will drop (if I am right), so it is not surprising I have a bearish take on it.

But if one takes the opposite approach, there is still a bit of risk in this fund. Whenever you add leverage to the mix you are prone to large swings - in both directions. So while the rewards can be high, so too the risk. This is something that readers need to evaluate whether or not they agree with my outlook on the price of oil. This is because even if oil declines or stays in a narrow range over time, SCO can still struggle to produce a positive return.

And don't just take my word for it. Right on SCO's profile page, fund manager State Street is apt to point out this is a fund "daily" objective and holding beyond just a single trading day can expose an investor to a lot of risk:

SCO's Disclaimer (State Street)

The fact is this should be taken very seriously. Over time, SCO suffers from roll yield, expenses, and other factors that put pressure on its return. This is true even when oil is dropping. While in the short-term SCO is going to deliver gains when oil declines, longer term the relationship is not so clear.

We don't have to go back very far to see the truth in this. Let us take the last year as an example. In a 1-year timeframe, crude oil prices have dropped. Yet, SCO is down - by more than a whopping 20%:

1-Year Performance (Google Finance)

This is why I have no qualms about putting a "sell" rating on this fund. It is very risky and over time seems to just shed value. This is not something I would advocate for myself or any other retail investor.

Bottom line

SCO has been a loser long-term and I don't see a favorable backdrop given the oil has already experienced a sharp drop in the short term. While this could continue, I believe the big move is over and there is a strong likelihood of higher prices in early 2024, rather than lower ones. The conflict in the Middle East could escalate, OPEC+'s meeting could see production cuts, and recession warnings for next year could end up getting pushed back as they have for the last three years.

All of this adds up to a backdrop that will be volatile for oil, leading me to shy away from leveraged inverse plays like SCO. The risk is too high for the benefit in my opinion. As a result, I would caution my followers against buying into this fund at this time.