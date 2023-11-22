Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
SCO: Shorting Oil Is Too Crowded Of A Trade

Dividend Seeker
Summary

  • ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil ETF is a double short instrument that provides investors with an amplified return on their bet when oil is overbought.
  • Shorting any underlying stock or commodity comes with heightened risks, so caution should be exercised when considering SCO as an investment option.
  • With oil prices dropping and money managers betting on further declines, SCO may seem tempting, but its risks should be carefully considered.
  • I see the next move for oil as higher, not lower, so recommend avoiding this investment for the time being.
Main Thesis/Background

The purpose of this article is to discuss the ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil ETF (NYSEARCA:SCO) as an investment option at its current market price. SCO is a double short instrument, designed to return double the inverse

I began my career in financial services in 2008, at the height of the market crash. This experience has shaped my investment strategy - which is focused on diversification, dividends, and growth opportunities. I am a competitive tennis player, and I competed at the Division I level in undergrad. I have a Bachelors and MBA in Finance.

He is a contributing author for the investing group CEF/ETF Income Laboratory where he specializes in macro analysis.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of VDE, IXC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

