Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

AVLV: Add A Quality Tilt To Your Broad Market Index Funds With This Active Large Cap ETF

Psycho Analyst profile picture
Psycho Analyst
6.63K Followers

Summary

  • AVLV is a relatively new, actively managed Value ETF that should be particularly attractive to index fund investors concerned about the dominance of the Magnificent Seven.
  • We explore the nuanced methodology used by AVLV's managers to select and manage its stocks and explore how its unusual, flexible market cap weighting plays out in its actual holdings.
  • There are some risks, which we detail, but overall, this could be a great place to put new funds in today's very uncertain economy.

Wooden seesaw scale empty on wooden sphere on wood table with wording VALUE and PRICE balancing

marchmeena29

I've come to the conclusion that the best investment for a buy and hold investor like me is a broad market index fund. I figure that if Warren Buffett thinks a broad market index fund like the S&P 500 (

This article was written by

Psycho Analyst profile picture
Psycho Analyst
6.63K Followers
Though I have done quite a few different things over the course of a long life, I am best known as a writer of bestselling books about business and health. My success has come because I am a very curious person who doesn't just follow the herd and trust whatever the experts tell us to believe. I do my own research. I collect the facts, look at them objectively, and draw my own conclusions. Over the years, I have been amazed at how much of what everybody "knows to be true" is based on poorly designed studies, many of them impossible to replicate. I approach Investing with the same open mind, challenging the orthodoxies that attract the herd, studying how things really work, and doing my best to come up with an approach, based on facts, that works for me and would appeal to those who find thinking worthwhile.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AVLV, VOO, VTI either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I am not a certified investing professional or registered investment advisor. I am just an ordinary investor with a lot of curiosity who enjoys researching stocks and sharing what I find with others. Don't buy or sell any security you read about here before doing your own research and considering opposing views.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About AVLV

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on AVLV

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
AVLV
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.