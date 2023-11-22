Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Even Higher For Longer If Markets Keep Fighting Central Banks, ECB's Wunsch Explains. The Fed Has Same Problem

Summary

  • Rate-cut bets have been piling up and getting moved closer, as everything that central bankers say – no matter what – is either being interpreted as “dovish” or is being brushed aside.
  • There is a problem with markets betting against central banks. Central banks are “tightening” in order to tighten financial conditions in the markets.
  • ECB Governing Council member Pierre Wunsch came out and made it explicit – not that anyone in the markets listened: These rate-cut bets could actually trigger the opposite: a rate hike.

“If the markets don’t infer from this that it’ll be high for longer, we’ll have to use our rate instruments and hike to get where we want to go.”

Rate-cut bets have been piling up and getting

Wolf Richter is the publisher of wolfstreet.com, a site focused on business, finance, and money. The site is free. In addition to the many years at wolfstreet.com and its predecessor site, he has 20 years of C-level operations and finance experience.

Comments (3)

g
greedyfellow
Yesterday, 11:18 PM
Comments (2.26K)
Central banks have lost all credibility. They know it. They won't cut until we see significant job losses in the monthly jobs report.
J
JCCIII
Yesterday, 11:09 PM
Comments (8.18K)
Very interesting report, and it makes sense. Markets always look ahead, and markets are all but certain that the Fed is near or more likely at the end of its tightening cycle; after all, everyone knows Powell does not want to be blamed for Great Financial Crisis II. Everyone figures that, as soon as the Fed even hints that they are thinking about cutting 1/4% from the FFR, the market will shoot up like a rocket. Therefore, everyone buys now in anticipation of big gains in the not-to-distant future; maybe 6-12 months.
Tendie Taker profile picture
Tendie Taker
Yesterday, 10:37 PM
Comments (1.5K)
CPI minus shelter was 1.49% over the last 12 months. What the central bankers fail to grasp is that we don’t have an inflation problem, we have a housing bubble that we’re treating like an inflation problem. CPI minus shelter could swing into deflation within 3-6 months, and then most of the economy will be experiencing 5.5% REAL rates.
