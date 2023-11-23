Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
DraftKings: ESPN Bet May Derail Its FY2024 Profit Targets

Nov. 23, 2023 9:00 AM ETDraftKings Inc. (DKNG)DIS, PENN7 Comments
Summary

  • DraftKings has recorded a stellar performance thus far, both in the growing sales/ narrowing losses and active user retention, naturally explaining the growth premium embedded in its stock valuations.
  • However, with ESPN Bet in the picture, we believe that DKNG's aggressive FY2024 profit targets may be at risk, with the management likely intensifying its marketing and promotional spend.
  • We are also uncertain if the stock is able to sustain this upward momentum, as observed in its immense rally by +250% YTD.
  • Based on DKNG's movement thus far, it also appears that the stock may very well rip and fall as it has after the FQ2'23 earnings call in August 2023, with it likely to retrace to its support level of $32s.
  • As a result, we believe that it may be more prudent to wait on the sidelines for now.
We previously covered DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) in October 2022, discussing its uncertain prospects, as the Fed's sustained rate hike triggered an overall market-wide correction after the hyper-pandemic boom.

While the management had guided positive contribution margins in FY2022 and positive Free

I am a full-time analyst interested in a wide range of stocks. With my unique insights and knowledge, I hope to provide other investors with a contrasting view of my portfolio, given my particular background.Prior to Seeking Alpha, I worked as a professionally trained architect in a private architecture practice, with a focus on public and healthcare projects. My qualifications include:- Qualified Person with the Board of Architects, Singapore.- Master's in Architecture from the National University of Singapore.- Bachelor in Arts from the National University of Singapore.If you have any questions, feel free to reach out to me via a direct message on Seeking Alpha or leave a comment on one of my articles.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

The analysis is provided exclusively for informational purposes and should not be considered professional investment advice. Before investing, please conduct personal in-depth research and utmost due diligence, as there are many risks associated with the trade, including capital loss.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (7)

D
DrWTP
Today, 10:11 AM
Comments (1.24K)
How many do you think that can eventually coexist?
I would like to take a poll.Can you do that ?
D
DrWTP
Today, 10:06 AM
Comments (1.24K)
“Even then, we do not advise anyone to add here….”
I think you mean “because of this” or “therefore “

Second to last statement.

So you would add at what price?
And what exactly do you think of Penn at its current price? Both have run.
My guess would be largely because of short covering. (It seems like these days the machines don’t cover the shorts until the actual data is out. And even so, it may fade out. IMO this is what’s increasing the volatility of many stocks and the indexes.)
Happy Thanksgiving Everyone.
A
Angelok
Today, 9:15 AM
Comments (1.43K)
Way too many players in the field.
ProfessorSmatt profile picture
ProfessorSmatt
Today, 9:12 AM
Comments (2.06K)
DraftKings is the King! Sorry but ESPN is old and adding that sport book still doesn’t impact the growth or market share! ESPN and Disney reputation has been flushed down the toilet! The only time ESPN is on is during football season and DraftKings year round play! And look at their numbers during football season. Not even close to what they expected! By all means there’s plenty of room in the market for others but I’m sticking with DraftKings on the games and stock!
D
DrWTP
Today, 10:10 AM
Comments (1.24K)
@ProfessorSmatt
How many do you think that can eventually coexist?
I would like to take a poll.
D
DrWTP
Today, 10:17 AM
Comments (1.24K)
@ProfessorSmatt PS may I ask how many stocks you have?
What do you think of the indexes at these levels?
Is there anything you like to add as of now?
(I lean technically, with an emphasis on momentum…focus on science,bio, and tech.) Private message me if u prefer when u have time.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

