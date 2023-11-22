Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
M-tron Industries Stock Tripled YTD, More Likely To Come In The Medium Term

Nov. 22, 2023 11:47 PM ETM-tron Industries, Inc. (MPTI)
Danil Sereda profile picture
Danil Sereda
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • M-tron Industries is a high-reliability frequency and spectrum control products company that has seen its share price triple in the past year.
  • The Company reported a significant increase in revenue and backlog, driven by robust defense product shipments and supply chain constraints.
  • Despite potential risks and a seemingly high valuation, MPTI's strong industrial demand, lack of debt, and potential margin expansion make it a good investment in the medium term.
I came across M-tron Industries (NYSE:MPTI) by chance when I was researching a wide range of IT companies. MPTI ranked first not only in its industry (21 companies), but in the sector as a whole (566

Danil Sereda profile picture
Danil Sereda
7.16K Followers
Daniel Sereda is chief investment analyst at a family office whose investments span continents and diverse asset classes. This requires him to navigate through a plethora of information on a daily basis. His expertise is in filtering this wealth of data to extract the most critical ideas. He runs the investing group Beyond the Wall Investing in which he provides access to the same information that institutional market participants prioritize in their analysis. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in MPTI over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

