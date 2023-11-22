Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Estée Lauder: Wait For Signs Of Improvement Before Buying

Summary

  • Estée Lauder has historically delivered solid returns for investors, but recent years have been challenging with declining market share and profit margins.
  • The company is implementing a turnaround plan but has yet to show significant progress.
  • Wall Street remains optimistic about the company's potential for a turnaround, but the stock's valuation is not highly attractive.
  • Recent headlines suggest the Lauder family is split regarding support for current CEO Fabrizio Freda which may prove a distraction for the company.
  • I am initiating EL with a hold rating and would consider upgrading the stock if the company shows significant progress regarding its turnaround initiatives.

Duty free shops at Eleftherios Venizelos airport in Athens, Greece

InnaFelker

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) has a long-term history of delivering very solid returns for investors. EL has delivered a total return of 727% over the past 10 years compared to a total return of 540% delivered by the S&P 500.

Blue Chip Portfolios is an investment publication company founded and managed by Sam Pollack. He is a seasoned investor with 18 years of investing experience. Sam is a CFA Charterholder and received his MBA at NYU Stern. His experience includes working at PIMCO where he helped manage fundamental and systematic strategies across hedge fund and mutual fund portfolios, time spent working at Greenhill in the restructuring and financing advisory group, and internships during the early part of his career with Greycourt & Co and the U.S. Department of the Treasury.Blue Chip Portfolios is also the publisher of the Blue Chip Portfolio's Newsletter on Beehiiv

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (2)

Blue Chip Portfolios profile picture
Blue Chip Portfolios
Thanks for reading and commenting.

It's strange to see this darling fall so tragically. I used to be long both Loreal and Estee Lauder, as the health and beauty space is a solid and ever growing one. However, sold both at the end of last year as I started to really focus on the highest quality businesses for the Moats and Monopolies portfolio. Not a market timer, but a little lucky to sell out of EL with profits. Would be at a loss around here.

Appreciate the article. Would there be a price at which you purchased or are you waiting it out?
