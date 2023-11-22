InnaFelker

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) has a long-term history of delivering very solid returns for investors. EL has delivered a total return of 727% over the past 10 years compared to a total return of 540% delivered by the S&P 500.

However, the past few years have proved much more challenging. Over the past 3 years, EL shares have delivered a total return of -47% while the S&P 500 has delivered a total return of 34%. EL's recent performance over the past three years is even more disappointing considering the fact that competitors such as L'Oreal (OTCPK:LRLCF), Coty (COTY), and e.l.f Beauty (ELF) have delivered solid performance during this time.

EL's poor performance over the past few years can be attributed to business and operational struggles which have resulted in market share losses to key competitors and declining profit margins. Additionally, EL has faced macroeconomic headwinds due to a challenging environment for its Asia travel retail and China businesses.

Despite recent challenges, EL continues to benefit from very strong brands. The company is in the process of implementing a turnaround plan but has thus far failed to deliver material progress. Investors should wait for signs of progress on the turnaround before buying the stock.

Company Overview

EL, founded in 1946, is one of the world's leading manufacturers, markets and sellers of quality skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. The company is focused on the luxury part of the market. EL products are sold in ~150 countries worldwide. Key brands include names such as Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, Jo Malone London, and a number of others.

~52% of the company's sales come from the skin care business while ~28% and ~16% of sales come from the makeup and fragrance business respectively.

EL is a well-diversified business geographically with ~34% of sales coming from the Americas, ~36% of sales coming from Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and ~30% of sales coming from Asia/Pacific.

EL has been controlled by the Lauder family since the founding of the company. The family controls ~84% of the outstanding voting power of the company.

Highly Competitive Business

The beauty business is a highly competitive business. EL completes with companies such as L'Oreal, Unilever, LVMH, Chanel, Bath & Body Works, Coty, e.l.f. Beauty, Kylie Cosmetics, and many others.

In addition to having a high degree of competition, the barriers to entry in the women's beauty business are fairly low. The emergence of Kylie Cosmetics, which was founded by Kylie Jenner in 2014, and was valued at $1.2 billion in a 2019 transaction is an example of how quickly companies can enter the market.

Despite, EL's position as one of the leading beauty brands the company has still only been able to generate mid-single digits profit margins on average historically.

Recent Financial Performance & Guidance

Over the past year, EL has experienced weak financial performance. Trailing 12-month revenue has declined to $15.5 billion as of Q1 FY 2024 compared to levels of just about $18 billion in early 2022. In addition to experiencing a drop in revenue, EL has also experienced a significant decline in profit margins. Gross margins have declined from ~76% in early 2022 to ~70% as of Q1 FY 2024. Net profit margins have also declined falling from mid-double digits in 2022 to ~3.5% as of Q1 FY 2024.

During Q1 FY 2024, EL reported a 10% decline in sales on a year-over-year basis. EL reported adjusted EPS of $0.12 compared to $1.37 during the same period a year ago. EL blamed the weak results on pressures in its Asia travel retail business as well as headwinds related to a slower than anticipated recovery of the beauty market in China. EL shares dropped by ~20% following the earnings release.

EL CEO Fabrizio Freda added color to the results:

Our global travel retail business drove the decline, as expected, with organic sales lower by 51%, given the combination of trade inventory reduction and a structured market containment. The entire rest of our global business rose 4% organically, led by mid- to high single-digit growth in the Americas and the markets of EMEA and double-digit growth in Asia Pacific, excluding Mainland China. The excellent performance in these regions enabled us to deliver our sales outlook despite a slower-than-expected recovery of overall prestige beauty in Mainland China. Adjusted diluted EPS of $0.11 was ahead of the outlook as we achieved a better-than-expected adjusted operating margin. There were several drivers for this more favorable profitability, led by a greater contribution to sales from skin care than forecasted as well as disciplined expense management.

For Q2 2024, EL expects sales to decline between 9% and 11% on a year-over-year basis. EL expects EPS to be between $0.47 and $0.57 per share. For FY 2024, EL expects sales to range between a decline of 2% and an increase of 1% vs FY 2023. EL expects EPS to be between $2.08 and $2.35. Excluding restructuring and other charges, EL expects EPS of between $2.17 and $2.42.

While I expect the company to deliver on these results, I would note that the current FY 2024 consensus Wall Street estimate calls for EPS of $2.32 per share which is towards the high end of company guidance. Additionally, it is worth keeping in mind that EL has lowered FY 2024 estimates five consecutive times. As of Q4 2023, EL had expected EPS of between $3.34 and $3.70. Thus, I believe the bar is set fairly low for the next quarter and for FY 2024.

Turnaround Efforts & Growth Initiatives

During the August 2023 earnings call, EL CEO Fabrizio Freda noted the below strategic imperatives for FY 2024:

As we embark on fiscal year 2024, we have four strategic imperatives: drive momentum where our business is driving; reaccelerate growth in the United States; capture demand for the returning individual travel in Asia travel retail; and begin to rebuild our profitability. For fiscal year 2024, we expect to return to full year organic sales growth and margin expansion with organic sales rising 6% to 8% and adjusted operating margin improving sequentially throughout the year. Our fiscal year 2024 action plan, where we expect to again increase our investment in advertising as a percentage of sales, will also set the stage for a stronger fiscal year 2025 acceleration... Let me now turn to our profitability. We have identified four building blocks to progressively expand adjusted operating margin over the next few years. First, we are focused on optimizing mix by elevating luxury across brands, driven by consumer preferences, by expanding our direct-to-consumer ecosystem across brick-and-mortar and online. Second, we see many opportunities to maximize value through better price realization and accretive innovation. Third, we intend to increasingly leverage the strategic investment we have made over the last few years, most notably our new manufacturing facility in Japan and expanded online capabilities. Last, we believe we can unlock meaningful cost efficiencies in our value chain as we complete the rollout and adoption of our new integrated business planning process across the global operation and use generative AI to drive efficiencies.

Simply stated, EL has thus far failed to deliver on these objectives. The company now expects FY 2024 sales to come in closer to flat vs the 6% to 8% increase discussed above. Additionally, the company cut its FY 2024 adjusted EPS range to $2.17 to $2.42 from the $3.34 to $3.70 forecast in August 2023.

Despite these recent challenges, Wall Street remains confident that the company can pull off a turnaround. On the Q1 2024 earnings call, EL noted that it expects to realize $800 million to $1 billion of incremental operating profit across fiscal years 2025 and 2026. Currently, Wall Street consensus estimates call for FY 2025 EPS of $4.19, FY 2026 EPS of $5.20, and FY 2027 EPS of $6.72.

Valuation

EL receives a valuation grade of D- from Seeking Alpha quant scores. I tend to agree. EL trades at 52x FY 2024 consensus earnings, 29x FY 2025 consensus earnings, and 23.5x FY 2026 consensus earnings. Comparably, the S&P 500 trades at ~18.4x consensus 2024 earnings. Thus, on a relative basis, I do not find EL highly attractive. Long-term earnings growth forecast calls for EL to grow earnings by ~12% but I am somewhat skeptical that the company will be able to achieve this growth rate due to recent struggles and a highly competitive marketplace. That said, it should be noted that EL did achieve EPS of $7.91 in FY 2021 and $6.64 in FY 2022 so the business does have the potential to drive higher earnings when firing on all cylinders.

In regards to trading levels vs comps, EL trades in line with its peers and does not appear to be significantly under or overvalued. EL's closest peer is L'Oreal which trades at an EV / EBITDA which is in line with EL on both a forward and trailing basis. L'Oreal currently trades at ~30.3x consensus 2024 earnings which is roughly in line with EL's 29x forward P/E ratio.

EL is currently trading cheap relative to its own historical valuation range based on some key metrics such as forward P/E ratio and forward EV/ EBITDA. However, EL does not appear cheap based on other metrics such as EV/ sales and trailing EV/ EBITDA. This mixed picture makes sense given the weak financial performance of the company over the past year and expected improvement over the next few years.

Data by YCharts Data by YCharts Data by YCharts Data by YCharts

Succession Battle

It has recently been reported that the members of the Lauder family, which has voting control over EL, are split on support for current CEO Fabrizio Freda. Ronald Lauder's daughter Jane is said to be on the shortlist of potential contenders to replace Freda. While EL shares are still up substantially from under $20 when Freda took over as CEO in July 2009, the recent challenges faced by the company suggest a management change is possible.

A potential management change could make it challenging for the company to execute on its turnaround plan. Moreover, the headlines surrounding a potential leadership change have potential to prove a distraction even if the current CEO is not replaced.

Conclusion

EL has a long-term history of creating substantial value for shareholders. However, the stock has declined over the past few years as the company has faced operational challenges, increased competition, and macroeconomic headwinds.

EL has a portfolio of very strong brands and is currently implementing a turnaround plan that aims to return the company to revenue growth while improving margins. Thus far, EL does not appear to have made much progress and the company has repeatedly been forced to cut FY 2024 revenue and EPS guidance. Despite recent challenges, Wall Street analysts remain optimistic that the company can execute on its turnaround.

EL currently trades at an above-market P/E ratio but is expected to grow long-term earnings at a low double-digit rate. However, I am skeptical that the company will be able to meet this objective due to recent struggles and stiff competition. EL trades roughly in line with its closest peer, L'Oreal. Additionally, EL's current valuation does not appear highly attractive relative to the company's own historical valuation range.

Recent headlines regarding a potential family split over leadership of EL have potential to create an ongoing distraction which may make it difficult for the company to execute on its turnaround initiatives.

I am initiating EL with a hold rating but would consider upgrading the stock if the company shows proof that its turnaround strategy is taking hold. Specifically, I would like to see the company return to revenue growth and operating margins move back into the mid to high single digits.