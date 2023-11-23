Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
PDO Vs. PDI: Building A Monster Big-Yield Portfolio

Nov. 23, 2023
Blue Harbinger
Summary

  • In this report, we review three income-focused investment strategies: (1) monster big yields, (2) dividend growth investing, and (3) build-your-own income (we’ll explain).
  • Next, we dive deeper into the monster big yield strategy by reviewing two powerful big yield CEFs from PIMCO, PDI and PDO (currently yielding 15.1% and 12.8%, respectively).
  We conclude with our strong opinion on which strategy is best (PDI or PDO), and if/how they fit into our prudently-concentrated High Income NOW portfolio (29 positions, 10.2% aggregate yield).
There are as many prudent dividend strategies as there are dividend investors. However, in this report, we review three specific income-focused portfolio strategies, including: (1) monster big yields, (2) dividend growth investing, and (3) build-your-own income (we’ll explain). Next, we dive into the details on two monster big-yield closed-end funds (“CEFs”) from PIMCO, including the

Blue Harbinger
I am a small business owner at mark-hines.com. I also run the Seeking Alpha Investing Group Service Big Dividends PLUS.

Information presented is for educational purposes only and does not intend to make an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of any specific securities, investments, or investment strategies. Investments involve risk and, unless otherwise stated, are not guaranteed. Be sure to first consult with a qualified financial adviser and/or tax professional before implementing any strategy discussed herein. Past performance is not indicative of future performance.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PDO, PDI either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments

