Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

DLocal Limited (DLO) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Nov. 22, 2023 11:27 PM ETDLocal Limited (DLO)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
142.35K Followers

DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 22, 2023 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Soledad Nager - Head of IR

Pedro Arnt - Co-CEO

Maria Oldham - SVP of Corporate Development, IR, and Strategic Finance

Diego Cabrera Canay - CFO

Sebastian Kanovich - Co-CEO

Sergio Fogel - Co-President and Chief Strategy Officer

Conference Call Participants

Jorge Kuri - Morgan Stanley

Tito Labarta - Goldman Sachs

Jason Kupferberg - Bank of America

Jamie Friedman - Susquehanna International Group

Neha Agarwala - HSBC

John Coffey - Barclays

Matt Coad - Autonomous Research

Guilherme Grespan - JPMorgan

Kaio Da Prato - UBS

Ashwin Shirvaikar - Citi

Operator

Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to DLocal's Third Quarter 2023 Results Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.

I would now like to hand the conference over to the company for prepared remarks and video. Please go ahead.

Soledad Nager

Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining the third quarter 2023 earnings call today. If you have not seen the earnings release, a copy is posted in the Financials section of the Investor Relations website.

On the call today, you have Pedro Arnt, Co-Chief Executive Officer; Sebastian Kanovich, Co-Chief Executive Officer; Sergio Fogel, Co-President and Chief Strategy Officer; Diego Cabrera Canay, Chief Financial Officer; Maria Oldham, SVP of Corporate Development, Investor Relations and Strategic Finance; and Soledad Nager, Head of Investor Relations.

A slide presentation has been provided to accompany the prepared remarks. This event is being broadcast live via webcast, and both the webcast and presentation may be accessed through DLocal's website at investor.dlocal.com. The recording will be made available shortly after the event is concluded.

Before proceeding, let me mention that any forward-looking statements included in the presentation or mentioned in this

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About DLO

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on DLO

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.