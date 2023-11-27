Reviewing My Equity Assets And Strategies

FG Trade Latin

Introduction

Last week I penned Reviewing My Fixed Income Assets & Strategies as the first is what should be a three-part series. Next up will be assets that are held for reasons besides why we hold fixed income or equity assets. This article will focus on our equity assets and the strategies they are held for. Unlike the fixed income review, I think most readers will recognize the assets held, though a few are defined when I thought necessary. The strategy classifications here are not based on the risk, but on either location or market cap. The next tables show long history based on how I designed this article.

PortfolioVisualizer.com

The top chart data starts in 1995 and shows that both Mid- and Miro-Cap stocks bested the recent champs, Large-Cap stocks. International stocks of both flavors, over the past year have proved their worth, with INTL DEV stocks comparing well against all but the largest US stocks over the past three years. Except for US Micro-Cap stocks, both sets of non-US stocks provide risk reduction with their low correlation to US stocks. That helps explain why exposure to these stocks, despite their poor recent performance, makes sense.

For reasons we have or are imposed on us by government rules, I manage many accounts for us.

3 taxable accounts: her's and two joint accounts held at different brokers.

3 traditional IRAs: mine, hers and her inherited one.

2 Roth IRAs: one each.

1 401k with both a pre-tax and Roth parts: mine.

1 Health Reimbursement Account: mine.

Treasury Direct Account: mine.

Donor Advised Fund: mine.

For funds that cross strategies, I included it in the one with its main exposure.

Total Market US Equities

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT).

SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (SPTM).

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (VTI).

All three ETFs are performing about the same so consolidating into one needs to be executed. To avoid taxes, VTI will be kept as the others are in IRAs. VTI is a good, low-cost core ETF for covering the entire US stock market. Other US strategies are then used to over/underweight selected market caps.

Large-cap US Equities

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI).

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF October (POCT).

Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (VTV).

Loomis Sayles Growth Fund Inst (LSGRX).

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD).

JPMorgan Value Advantage Fund Inst (JVASX).

I suspect most funds are known or the name indicates its strategy except for POCT. That ETF uses buffers to cap return but also provides a downside loss limit. For more on the POCT ETF, read my recent article. For this strategy, I use index-based ETFs in our Fidelity accounts and actively managed funds in the Morgan Stanley taxable account, which was originally managed by my MS advisor. That does mean I have to be ready for capital gains at year-end from those MS funds. Having separate funds for growth or value strategies allows me to set the allocation in those sub-sectors.

The overweight to Value is on purpose as long-term, LCV stocks perform as well with less StdDev. Some of my sector ETFs slant the other way, offsetting the allocation here.

I do not really need both VTV and IWD, but both are in taxable accounts and have large capital gains, thus I am keeping both for now as returns are similar. That could change if I stop using the 1040 Standard Deduction, in which case one would be donated into my DAF.

Mid-cap US Equities

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares (VXF).

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (XMLV).

Delaware Mid Cap Growth Equity Fund Inst (DFDIX).

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Earnings Fund ETF (EZM).

Allspring Special Mid Cap Value Fund Inst (WFMIX).

Only the VXF ETF is a standard Mid-Cap style ETF, but it also holds Small-Cap stocks. All the others have a narrower function, such as low volatility, earnings, value or growth. That difference results in low correlation between all these Mid-Cap funds. Unlike other strategies, each fund here has a different approach to investing in Mid-Cap stocks. DFDIX and WFMIX, both in MS account, are actively managed; the others are based on specialized indexes.

Small/Micro-cap US Equities

Royce Micro Cap Trust (RMT).

Wasatch Micro Cap Value Fund No Load (WAMVX).

Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (XSVM).

Neuberger Berman Intrinsic Value Fund Inst (NINLX).

My reason for why there are no index-based ETFs used in this strategy is I feel active strategies are more likely to find Alpha in these two market-caps versus in bigger stocks as there is less analyst coverage here, thus greater chance of surprises, hopefully with the managers avoiding the bad ones! With three value-focused funds, I thought about adding a growth fund, but historically SCV has outperformed SCG stocks.

Articles like this get me looking deeper at what I own and relative performance data. Avantis US Small Cap Value ETF (AVUV) looks like a good replacement ETF for NINLX.

Sectors/REITs

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (ARE).

Farmland Partners Inc. (FPI).

The Hoya Capital Housing ETF (HOMZ).

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI).

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (IWY).

Fundamental Income Net Lease Real Estate ETF (NETL).

Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF (NURE).

Pembina Pipeline Corporation (PBA).

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (SRET).

I added IWY when I saw we were extremely underweight Technology stocks. IHI was chosen to increase Healthcare weight and was one of the better-performing sub-sectors at the time. With the exception of SRET, the others are a diverse set with interesting narrow strategies. Unfortunately, none have done well since the FOMC started raising interest rates, but much better than the full NAREIT index. The REIT experts I follow on Seeking Alpha and history say REITs should outperformed as rates come down. They also have a .63 correlation with US stocks, which I consider when setting allocations.

Stocks

Ally Financial Inc. (ALLY).

Blackstone Inc. (BX).

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (CBRL).

The Chemours Company (CC).

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL).

General Motors Company (GM).

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (GDRX).

The TJX Companies, Inc. (TJX).

Our stock holdings breakdown into two categories. First are those recommended by our Morgan Stanley advisor (ALLY, BX, GM, TJX), with very mixed results. The second are ones picked up by Put assignments; all of which have Calls written against them now. I think my skill level is better suited for picking funds, not stocks. I also feel there is lower risk in that strategy.

Developed International Equities

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (HEFA).

WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund ETF (HEDJ).

WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund ETF (IHDG).

Harding Loevner International Equity Portfolio Inst (HLMIX).

John Hancock Funds International Growth Fund Inst (GOGIX).

Hedging has improved the results I have earned over the last decade with my international exposure. Interestingly, both hedged and unhedged funds are roughly at the same correlation level to US stocks.

Emerging Market Equities

Wasatch Emerging Markets Small Cap Fund Inv (WAEMX).

Wasatch Emerging India Fund Inv (WAINX).

Causeway Emerging Markets Fund Inst (CEMIX).

Like small US stocks, Emerging Markets is a second one I've moved to actively managed funds. A major reason is I wanted more control over our exposure to China, which dominates the EM indices that most EM ETFs use. EM countries are experiencing the fastest GDP and population growth rates, so some direct exposure makes sense to me. I recently added WAINX to increase our exposure to India, which is about to (or has) become the most populous country and has a much lower average age than China. As for correlation, this strategy's factor is even lower than their Developed Country counterparts.

Global Funds

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI).

iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (ACWV).

These were some of our original ETFs as they provided worldwide equity coverage. ACWV has been less volatile with little cost in return, resulting in better risk/return ratios. ACWV is the only International exposure in my wife's taxable account. ACWI is the only unhedged International exposure in my IRA. One advantage of both ETFs is their strategy saves owning multiple ETFs to achieve similar exposure.

Overall Analysis

Above, I did not list assets from my 401k account as its investment options are funds developed for that plan. They are also excluded from this analysis. That account is evenly split across the three US market-cap classes, with minor exposure to both International stocks and REITs. The Donor Advised Fund is also excluded as Fidelity's Full View could not understand the funds held there. My DAF is split 65%/35% between equities and bonds and is small in size. Overall, I think my Mid- and Small-Cap weights would improve slightly if both were included.

Fidelity.com style boxes

This shows that our overall market-cap allocation is smaller than the DJ US TM Index average market-cap. Historically that has paid off. The market-cap overweight is very prominent in Small-Cap stocks, weighted toward Value, which isn't a surprise considering the funds held. Including my 401k would have leveled the market-cap allocations somewhat and the Value/Growth split. That said, shifting more weight into LCG stocks needs to be considered, which would reduce the overall Value slant the portfolio now has.

Fidelity.com sectors

Even with adding a Technology ETF, that sector still has the largest underweighting compared to the index. Financials, thanks to BDC holdings, and Real Estate are the most overweighted. Again, including my 401k would probably help bring all three sectors more in line with the index.

Fidelity.com regions

Despite owning ten funds that hold non-US stocks, the US dominates the region/country allocation. Of course, that doesn't tell me where the revenue comes from, which should increase exposure to the economic situation outside my home country.

Based on Fidelity's stock analysis, the rate Chemours as Very Bearish and Alexandria Real Estate as Bearish, with both Delta Airlines and Good RX as Very Bullish. Their ratings only covered stocks held in their accounts, not imported accounts like Morgan Stanley. Of the mutual funds rated, each had at least 4 stars from Morningstar. For all the ETFs held, the Seeking Alpha ratings are as follows.

seekingalpha.com ratings feature

Most of the lower ratings are for the Real Estate ETFs and the low-volatility ETFs.

Portfolio Strategy

As I examined in an article, our age and net worth can justify the 45-50% equity ratio we bounce around. Other factors that come into play in setting asset allocation, besides age and wealth, could be each investor's

Risk tolerance.

Investment knowledge.

Cash flow needs.

Potential inheritance.

Family and/or extended family commitments.

As I mentioned in my fixed income analysis article, our asset allocation decision (low equity ratio) permits taking higher risks with those assets. Thanks to Social Security, my pension, and investment income, we run a positive cash flow except in months with non-routine, but somewhat expected, expenses. With only the SS check to have any sort of inflation protection, that could change with an extended period of 5+% inflation. All that said, we are increasing our equity allocation, especially in our Roth accounts, which we do not think will need to be tapped, assuming the withdrawal rules do not change. That has me pushing up the equity ratio in my wife's Roth. I have fun with mine by using it to execute a Cash Secured Put strategy.

Final Thoughts

As I was reminded by writing the prior and this article, at least doing an annual review of each holding should be done to identify ones that are underperforming other funds executing the same/similar strategy. It should also help identify, due to performance differences, asset allocation adjustments that might be needed. Other inputs would be changes in the investor's financial situation and any curve balls tossed at their strategy by the government.

Here are some prior articles related to this article's topic that provides more depth to some of the strategies covered.