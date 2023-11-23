HashiCorp: Upgrading To Hold On A More Reasonable Valuation
Summary
- We are upgrading HashiCorp to a Hold.
- The stock has declined about 45% since our sell rating in May 2022 and underperformed the S&P 500 by 58%.
- While we remained concerned about the current macro climate impacting its growth trajectory, we believe the downside is now limited.
- HCP is now valued at 4.2EV/sales, significantly trailing its peer group at 8.6x.
- Investors should continue to expect an elongated deal cycle through 2024.
We are moving HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP) to a HOLD. The stock is down 45% since our initial Strong SELL rating in May of 2022, underperforming the S&P 500 by 58%. We see signs of enterprise spending normalizing as the optimization spending wraps up in 2023 and think the worst is in the rearview mirror for the stock. We believe the downside is now limited as HCP is now valued at 4.2EV/sales, significantly trailing its peer group at 8.6x. Still, we recommend investors stay on the sidelines for the near-term as we see no near-term catalyst driving outperformance through 1H24.
The table below outlines our initial buy rating on the stock in May 2022.
HCP stock's underperformance has moderated in 2H23; over the past six months, the stock is down 35.14%, underperforming the S&P 500 by 44%. Meanwhile, the stock has underperformed the S&P 500 over the past three months by 3.2%. We now expect HCP to be an in-line performer into next quarter.
The following graph outlines the stock's performance compared to the S&P 500 over the past three months.
Our neutral sentiment on the stock is based mainly on the fact that we think the company's growth in its Product and Service sales will be limited within the current macro environment.
The enterprise spending environment is improving into 2024 after multiple software companies cut back on capex this year. We like HCP's position in the market as it provides automation tools for organizations adopting multiple clouds and plays in the same field as hyper scalers Microsoft (MSFT), Amazon (AMZN), and Alphabet (GOOGL). However, we think HCP won't be able to boost profits meaningfully due to its lack of competitive edge within macro uncertainty. We recommend investors should revisit the stock closers to mid-2024.
Valuation
In C2024, HCP has an Enterprise Value to Sales (EV/Sales) ratio of 4.3x, substantially below the peer group averages of 8.6x. We think HCP has a more conservative market valuation when compared to its peers. It is potentially indicating to the market a buying opportunity, especially if looking for value stocks, but we don't recommend investors buy the stock on weakness as we don't see it outperforming the market through 1H24. We don't think it's the moment to jump into this name yet, as the global IT spending environment has yet to rebound fully, and macro uncertainty continues to force tighter budgets.
The table below outlines HashiCorp's valuation against the peer group.
Word on Wall Street
Wall Street doesn't share our neutral sentiment. A total of ten analysts are buy-rated on HCP, while none are sell, and eight are hold. Even though the possibility of rerating could give room for possible growth, we think HCP stock will not outperform the S&P in the near term. The median and mean price targets for HCP stand at $30 and $32, which, when compared to the current trading price of $12, indicates an upside potential of 43% to 53%, respectively. We think HCP is better positioned in the longer run once macro headwinds ease, but we see a less favorable near-term risk-reward profile for the stock as we expect growth to continue to decelerate into the next quarter.
The following charts outline HashiCorp's sell-side ratings and price targets.
What to do with the stock
We are upgrading HCP to a HOLD. Since our sell rating in May 2022, the stock has significantly underperformed the S&P 500 by 58%. HCP's current valuation at 4.2 times EV/sales, which is considerably lower than its peers' average of 8.6 times, suggests a limited downside and positions it as a value stock. However, we think investors should be prepared for softer enterprise spending to linger in the form of extended deal cycles into 2024 and weigh on top line growth. We recommend our readers to close their short position and stay on the sidelines in the near term.
Our investing group, Tech Contrarians, discussed this idea in more depth alongside the broader industry and macro trends. We cover the tech industry from the industry-first approach, sifting through market noise to capture outperformers.
Feel free to test the service on a free two-week trial today.
This article was written by
Tech Stock Pros is a team of three former technology sector engineers with a long history of investing in the tech sector.They run Tech Contrarians, an investing group providing institutional-level company research to individual investors. Utilizing a live portfolio with quarterly updates, bi-weekly newsletters, and answering questions daily via chat, Tech Stock Pros aims to demystify investing in the technology sector. Learn more.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.
Comments