YieldMax NVDA Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:NVDY) is one of the best performing covered call ETFs of the year and it's no surprise since the fund covers one of the best-performing stocks this year, Nvidia (NVDA).

Since its inception earlier this year (six months ago to be exact), the fund is up 12% in share price and 37% in total returns. You can double both numbers to see the annualized returns which is quite impressive.

Data by YCharts

In a previous article I wrote about NVDY titled NVDY: Generating 50% Yield From Nvidia Options I had suggested an approach of combining NVDY with NVDA perhaps in a 50%-50% mix to generate ideal results which would have generated even higher results since NVDA has been up 76% during the same period, so a 50%-50% mix of these two would have generated an average return of 57% in 6 months.

Data by YCharts

This fund is definitely doing better than most other YieldMax funds such as YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF (TSLY), YieldMax AAPL Option Income Strategy ETF (APLY) and YieldMax AMZN Option Income Strategy ETF (AMZY). Is it because this fund has a different strategy or doing something totally different than other YieldMax funds? No. It's only because this fund's underlying stock has performed much better than underlying stocks of other funds. If Apple had outperformed Nvidia during this time, APLY could have outperformed NVDY so the secret is not in the fund itself or its approach but in how its underlying performed. This means in order for NVDY's outperformance to continue, NVDA's outperformance should also continue.

We will get back to Nvidia in a second but let me share one observation with you. The funny thing is when we look at YieldMax funds, NVDY doesn't even have the highest distribution rate. For example TSLY has a distribution rate of 62%, OARK has a distribution rate of 36% and AMZY has a distribution rate of 31% whereas NVDY's distribution rate trails them at "only" 22% but it outperformed the others so the secret isn't to have the highest distribution but to participate in as much upside of the underlying as possible.

YieldMax Distribution Yields (YieldMax)

On November 21st, Nvidia announced its earnings for the last quarter as well as forward guidance for the remainder of the year. The company easily crushed estimates both for its results and guidance and showed perhaps why it deserves its premium valuation driven by the AI revolution which is probably still in its early stages. The company's data center revenues were up 41% quarter-over-quarter and up 278% year over year. Its gaming revenues were up 15% from last quarter and 82% from last year. The company's guidance for the next quarter was $20 billion when analysts were expecting it to guide for $17 billion. The company's results and forward guidance was even higher than the most bullish estimates which were already upgraded multiple times throughout the year.

In the last 3 months, 42 analysts upgraded their EPS estimates and 44 analysts upgraded their revenue estimates for the company while not a single analyst downgraded their estimates of the neither metric, yet the company still beat them all and you can expect analysts to start another wave of upgrades in the coming weeks (which the company could still beat). Beating reduced analyst estimates is one thing (ask Apple) but beating upgraded estimates is a totally different animal that not many companies can do quarter after quarter.

NVDA Analyst Estimate Revisions (Seeking Alpha)

Having said that, people usually make the mistake that betting on NVDY is the same thing as betting on NVDA. As I said before in many articles discussing a variety of covered call funds, it's not the same thing and there are differences. Covered calls trade a portion of upside for premium in order to generate income. The closer the strike price is, the higher the premium is but also the closer the strike price is, the more of the upside is capped. When selling covered calls, one has to strike a balance where they are collecting enough premiums to harvest a stock's high IV without giving up too much upside.

The worst nightmare of a covered-call investor is not one where a stock goes down so much or where a stock climbs very quickly but a scenario where a stock gets stuck in a W shaped range where it quickly bounces up and down. This can cause a lot of NAV decay very quickly because the fund would participate in most downsides but only some of the upsides which would create a NAV decay. Think of a scenario where a stock trades at $100, then quickly drops to $80 and climbs back to $100 again and drops to $80 again and back to $100 and so on. If you are selling at the money calls on this stock, you will participate in those $20 drops almost entirely (minus the premium you collected) but you won't participate in most of those climbs back up to $100 because your upside is capped. If this move repeated enough times, your NAV would deplete quickly. This is what is happening with TSLY right now as TSLA keeps bouncing up and down. In the last 1 year TSLA is up almost 30% but TSLY is barely flat (after reinvestment of dividends) because it couldn't keep up with constant bounces of TSLA.

Data by YCharts

We could find ourselves in a W shape scenario where NVDA keeps bouncing up and down for a while which would be very bearish for NVDY. The ironic thing is most people think it's beneficial for a covered call fund when its underlying stock is stuck in a range and not moving much but it can actually create a lot of NAV decay if those moves are sharp and frequent enough.

Make no mistake, as bullish as I am on Nvidia, the stock could still drop sharply if the overall market enters a bear market. We saw it last year where the stock dropped as much as 65% from January to October in a very quick fashion. I remember reading many bearish articles and hearing many bearish comments on Nvidia when the stock was near the bottom last fall so it shows you how quickly the sentiment in a stock can change very quickly.

Data by YCharts

I would continue holding a position that consists of 50% NVDY and 50% of NVDA. We are in the midst of an AI revolution and Nvidia is at the front of it. You can think of Nvidia like those companies which formed during the Gold Rush of 1800s which sold people shovels, axes and digging tools. They didn't mine for gold themselves but they probably made more money than the average gold miner by selling them the necessary tools and supplies (at least smart ones did).

The best case scenario for NVDY is that NVDA slowly climbs up over time in a steady fashion that is not too volatile. The second best case scenario would be if NVDA is flattish and not moving much. Another good scenario for NVDY would be a scenario where NVDA doesn't move much in either direction but it's IV (implied volatility) suddenly jumps tremendously because investors expect some major news to break out. This usually happens right before earnings announcements but doesn't live long.

I will personally continue holding my NVDY position as well as adding to other YieldMax funds and see where they take us but I wouldn't get to aggressive with them because of their high distribution yields ranging from 20% to 60% because a lot of those yields might not be sustainable with profits from selling covered calls alone and we might start seeing some ROC (return of capital) added to the mix as we've seen with TSLY already.