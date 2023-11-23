Robert Way

Investment Thesis

Earlier this year, Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) underwent a significant restructuring, dividing its operations into six segments, each managed by its CEO and board of directors. The ultimate plan is to spin these segments into dependent, publicly traded companies. BABA shareholders are expected to receive shares in these new businesses proportional to their current holdings. The bet is that the collective value of these independent segments will surpass that of the unified entity under the Alibaba umbrella, thus creating value for shareholders.

The company's efforts to break up come amid a backdrop of substantial challenges, marked by a 72% decline in stock price since its peak in October 2020, the ousting of its founder, Jack Ma, an abrupt resignation of its ex-CEO and Chairman Daniel Zhang, tightening regulations, and macroeconomic headwinds. Sales grew by 8.5% in the September quarter (5.7% when converted to USD due to Yuan depreciation), not entirely living up to management's depiction of a company in a growth phase. By breaking up, management hopes the growth streaks buried under its mature core China e-commerce segment will come to light as stand-alone entities.

Shifting gears to the investment opportunity, investors should be aware that BABA's shares are likely to fall initially after each spinoff, a typical reaction in such scenarios due to the smaller size of the parent company.

However, short-selling BABA carries technical risks. The specifics of the spinoff and your broker's rules may require you to return BABA shares and shares from its spinoffs upon closing your short position. Generally, in short sales, the lenders have the right to any dividends.

If Alibaba's strategy after the spinoff succeeds in creating more value, the combined worth of Alibaba and its spinoffs might surpass the original value, posing a risk of loss for short sellers. Therefore, the safest investment choice is buying BABA shares or not investing at all. Protective puts on current holdings might also be useful if you own BABA shares.

This is particularly relevant when considering the recently implemented dividend program and the value of each of BABA's business segments independently, whose worth, as shown below, far exceeds the current market cap of BABA as a unified entity.

Our Buy rating for Alibaba is grounded in the expectation that any short-term decline in its share value post-spinoff will be counterbalanced by strong revaluation dynamics. This optimistic outlook is supported by the company's strategic focus on its profitable core China Commerce operations while divesting from its less profitable segments. Additionally, the advantages of stock repurchases, a healthy cash position, and dividends from spinoff shares further bolster our positive stance on BABA's future performance.

The primary risk stems from the lackluster performance of the cloud segment, which recently derailed its IPO, impacting shareholder confidence in Alibaba's technological moat.

Cloud Intelligence Value: $54-88 billion

Our valuation of BABA's Cloud Intelligence segment considers a range of competing dynamics. Alibaba Cloud reported a 2% revenue uptick in FQ2 2024 (the September quarter) and 4% incremental growth in FQ1 2024 (the June quarter), a continuation of the mediocre growth trend in the past 18 months. Management attributed the past performance to factors like losing a major cloud customer in FQ4 2022 (impacting FY 2023 results) and change in customer behavior post-Chinese prolonged lockdown. However, peers like China Telecom, which has closer ties to the Chinese Government, outperformed BABA's Cloud segment by a wide margin, casting a shadow over management's explanations and signaling intensifying competition.

On the other hand, the new CEO highlighted the critical role of emerging AI technologies as a key driver for cloud sector growth. There is merit in this assessment. BABA's AI language model, Tongyi Qiawen, pending regulatory approval, could significantly boost their cloud services, potentially revitalizing lagging sales. However, this opportunity doesn't come without challenges after China's Cyber Security administration mandated adherence to Communist values in AI, casting a shadow over the rollout date of Tongyi to the public. Meanwhile, Baidu (BIDU) released the Ernie Bot service to the public in August 2023.

Our DCF model is thus predicated on the following assumptions.

China's cloud market CAGR growth of 20.5% (as shown in the chart below) Alibaba Cloud maintains its market share of 25% Positive net income margin starting this fiscal year, with margin improvements until reaching a run rate of 35% by 2029, comparable to margins of peers, including Amazon (AMZN) AWS' (28% net margin), Microsoft (MSFT) Azure (45% net margin). Discount rate of 20%, mirroring economic and geopolitical risks.

Given the risks and uncertainties with valuing a non-profitable entity in China, a 20% discount seems fair in my view. Using this metric, we arrive at a fair value of $54 billion.

Complementing our DCF analysis, we observe that industry peers trade at a P/S multiple between 21x and 0.54x, with an average of 8X. Using Alibaba Cloud FY23 sales of ¥77 billion ($11 billion) and the average PS ratio as a benchmark, we arrive at an estimated value for BABA's cloud intelligence of $88 billion.

China Commerce Value: $291-405 billion

China Commerce encompasses BABA's domestic e-commerce marketplaces, mainly Taobao and Tmall. This business segment is mature, growing 8% annually between March 2021 and March 2023. The segment serves over a billion users in China, out of a 1.4 billion population base, 270 million of which are under 15, indicating a mature market. It constitutes the most significant business segment, and as a stand-alone entity, it generated ¥582 billion ($80 billion) in sales last year and ¥172 billion ($23.8 billion) in net income. Using the average PE ratio of 17x derived from the average PE ratio of retail companies with comparable growth to Alibaba China Commerce segment, we derive a fair value of ¥2.923 trillion ($405 billion).

Enhancing our analysis further with a DCF model, incorporating a modest average CAGR of 7%, which is comparable to the previous two years' growth and a terminal value of 3%, and a discount value between 12% to 15%, we arrive at an estimated $291 to $391.

Author's estimates

Thus, the China Commerce segment alone is worth more than the current market cap of BABA, indicating that there is merit to management's anticipation that the sum of parts could exceed the value of the whole.

Global Digital Commerce: $28-105

Global Digital Commerce houses several overseas e-commerce marketplaces, including Lazada and Aliexpress. It is still unprofitable but has excellent potential, operating primarily in Asia Pacific through its Lazada website and in the Middle East via Trendyol.com, in addition to global operations via AliExpress. Sales in the September quarter grew at a staggering 53%, above the 19% average in the past two years, fueled by marketing campaigns, such as AliExpress Choice, a quality badge covering 50,000 selected products (similar to Amazon Choice) and includes free shipping, Guaranteed 15-day delivery, and free return. The Q3 results demonstrate the strength of possessing a scalable, leverageable platform capable of efficiently adapting to and amplifying the success of marketing campaigns, an inherent characteristic in e-commerce enterprises.

Its closest competitors are high-growth regional e-commerce companies such as MercadoLibre (MELI), a key player in Latin America; Sea Ltd. (SE), dominant in the Asia Pacific region; and Zalando (OTCPK:ZLDSF), Europe's leading fashion e-commerce platform. Additionally, Alibaba's Global e-commerce segment competes with globally focused high-growth companies such as Shopify (SHOP), Global-e (GLBE), and Etsy (ETSY), alongside nationally focused counterparts like Coupang (CPNG) in Korea and Rakuten (OTCPK:RKUNY) in Japan.

Using comparative analysis, with industry PS ratio as a benchmark, we arrive at a fair value as shown below:

International Commerce Segment P/S Estimated Value Upper Range: 11x $105 billion Lower Range: 0.24x $2.3 billion Peer Average: 3x $28 billion Click to enlarge

Local Services Group: $14-20 billion

Alibaba's Local Services Group segment incorporates ele.me, a leading food delivery platform, and Amap, a prominent mapping application in China. Amap, in addition to monetizing ads, serves as one of the last few links with the ride hailing market, notably through collaborations with Beijing Taxi, constituting what remains from Alibaba's attempt to enter the ride hailing market. Beyond this, the Local Services Group derives its revenue primarily from the ele.me app.

The segment reported a 16% growth in Q3, comparable to its historical average of 19%. Its closest competitor, Meituan-Dianping (MEIT), is yet to release Q3 results, but historically, their growth is comparable. Below is a chart showing ele.me's market share in the Chinese food delivery market

On a TTM basis, Alibaba Local Services generated ¥56 billion ($7.8 billion). If the segment trades at a PS ratio after the spinoff compared to its local peer, Meituan, its value would be $20 billion.

Symbol Market Cap Revenue TTM Price / Sales DoorDash, Inc. (DASH) $34.83B $8.15B 4.18 Just Eat (OTCPK:JTKWY) $2.89B $5.86B 0.5 Deliveroo plc (OTCPK:DROOF) $2.61B $2.57B 1.17 Lyft, Inc. (LYFT) $4.03B $4.35B 0.89 Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER) $106.14B $35.95B 2.9 Zomato $12.7B $850M 14 Meituan-Dianping $89.5 $34.5B 2.6 Click to enlarge

Cainiao Smart Logistics: $9.5-30 billion

Cainiao is likely to be the first to spin off from under the BABA umbrella. It filed an IPO prospectus to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in August. Its primary focus is in China, but it is expanding along with BABA's Global Commerce segment, making notable strides to enhance its service, including a 5-day global delivery in certain European countries, 'half-day' delivery, night-time pick up, and premium service in its local China market.

Investors wishing to gain exposure to the logistics sector have a lot of options, both in China and Internationally, including ZTO Express (ZTO), one of China's largest express delivery companies, whose ADS shares trade on the NASDAQ. While profitable, unlike Cainiao, its growth rate (21% YoY TTM Sales) and company profile render it Cainiao's closest comparable.

ZTO trades at a 4x PS ratio. Applying this to Cainiao's ¥56 billion ($7.6 billion) sales in FY23 yields an estimated value of $30 billion, and using a Peer average PS of 1.25x yields a lower estimate of $9.5 billion.

Digital Media and Entertainment: $4.6-12 billion

BABA's Digital Media and Entertainment segment combines features of YouTube and Netflix. It shares this model with iQIYI (IQ), a publicly traded subsidy of Baidu, generating revenue from film production and ad streaming. This dual-stream allows it to capitalize on the broad reach of the ad model and the revenue predictability of a subscription-based approach.

Considering iQIYI as a proxy of what to expect from BABA's Digital Media segment after the spinoff, investors should expect prolonged periods of net income losses as the company continues its growth initiatives, primarily building its content portfolio. The film production business is volatile and characterized by hit-or-miss operations. iQIYI became profitable in Q4 2022, but this came at the expense of sales growth, mirroring a strategic decision to slow filmmaking and prioritize earnings.

When looking at valuation, iQIYI trades at a 1x PS ratio. Applying this benchmark to BABA's Digital Media's ¥32 billion ($4.6 billion) sales yields an estimated value of $4.6 billion.

When looking at the sector average, which encompasses the likes of Netflix, Spotify, Walt Disney, and Warner Bros Discovery, we end up with a higher PS of 2.5, which, taken as an upper limit benchmark for BABA Digital Medial value, yields an estimate of $11.5 billion.

Summary

This analysis tried to draw a rough estimate of Alibaba's segments based on industry averages and valuations of comparable peers. While valuation is always subjective, the above figures should help investors assess their investment moves as Alibaba embarks on its transformational journey.

Despite the wide margin of valuation error, the current market cap of Alibaba, which stands at around $200 billion, is much lower than the estimated value based on comparative analysis, which values BABA between $400 billion and $650 billion. This figure also excludes the 'All Others' segment, a mature segment primarily holding Alibaba's grocery stores under the Sun Art and Freshhippo, contributing $26 billion in annual sales, and while not yet profitable, could be valued anywhere between $13 - $26 billion. One would also be remiss not to mention BABA's venture investments and stakes in publicly traded companies, including XPeng (XPEV), 23andMe (ME), Weibo (WB), Bilibili (BILI), and others, with a total value of about half a billion dollars.

The impact of Alibaba's restructuring is yet to be seen. Still, one can imagine revaluation dynamics bringing the ticker up as the company's narrative becomes more transparent with the planned spinoffs.

