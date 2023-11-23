Chris Hondros

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) showed commendable resilience and strategic agility in Q3 2023 earnings amidst a complex and ever-evolving financial landscape. The firm's performance, characterized by steady net revenues, underscores its ability to successfully navigate challenging market conditions with the help of its diversified revenue streams. This achievement is particularly notable against the backdrop of an uncertain economic environment. This piece extends the conversation from the previous article, offering a comprehensive review of Goldman Sachs' financial performance in Q3 2023. Additionally, the article provides a technical analysis of the stock's price movements to identify potential investment prospects and find future trends. Notably, Goldman Sachs exhibits robust bullish patterns, indicating the likelihood of a significant uptrend.

Financial performance

Goldman Sachs' financial performance in Q3 2023 exhibited resilience and adaptability in a complex market environment. The firm's net revenues stood at $11.82 billion, remaining stable compared to Q3 2022 and marking an 8% increase from Q2 2023. Moreover, the net income for Q3 2023 was $2.058 billion, as shown in the chart below. This performance indicates a robust response to market challenges and reflects the firm's diverse revenue streams.

Data by YCharts

In Global Banking & Markets, Goldman Sachs saw a revenue increase to $8.01 billion, 6% higher than Q3 2022. This growth was driven by a mix of activities, with a notable rise in Debt underwriting, particularly in leveraged finance, and in Equity underwriting, buoyed by initial public offerings. However, there was a decline in Advisory revenues due to a reduction in completed M&A transactions. FICC revenues amounted to $3.38 billion, marking a 6% decrease compared to the robust performance in Q3 2022. This decline was primarily due to reduced earnings in FICC intermediation, notable drops in the currencies and commodities sectors, and decreased credit product revenues. However, this was somewhat balanced by a noteworthy rise in earnings from interest-rate products and mortgages. Additionally, there was a marginal rise in revenue from FICC financing.

However, the Asset & Wealth Management sector experienced a 20% drop in net revenues to $3.23 compared to Q3 2022. This drop was primarily attributed to net losses in Equity investments, particularly in private equities and real estate investments. Moreover, Platform Solutions emerged as a bright spot, with revenues soaring 53% year-over-year to $578 million, primarily driven by consumer platforms. This segment showed robust growth in credit card balances, although it faced challenges with lower revenues from the GreenSky loan portfolio.

Furthermore, operating expenses for Goldman Sachs increased significantly by 18% compared to Q3 2022, reaching $9.05 billion. This rise was mainly due to higher compensation and benefits expenses, a write-down of intangibles related to GreenSky, and impairments in consolidated real estate investments. The firm's efficiency ratio for the first nine months of 2023 reached 74.4%, up from 62.7% in the same period in 2022, reflecting these increased costs. Goldman Sachs declared a dividend of $2.75 per common share and returned $2.44 billion to shareholders, including $1.50 billion in share repurchases and $937 million in dividends. This demonstrates the company's commitment to returning value to its shareholders.

Overall, Goldman Sachs' financial results for Q3 2023 reveal a nuanced picture of resilience amidst a complex and challenging market environment. While the firm's overall revenue remained stable with a modest increase from the previous quarter, its performance was marked by contrasts across different sectors. The growth in Global Banking & Markets, particularly in Debt and Equity underwriting, offset the declines in Advisory revenues and FICC earnings. However, the notable drop in Asset & Wealth Management revenues and increased operating expenses underline the ongoing challenges. Despite these pressures, Goldman Sachs' ability to maintain a steady revenue stream and a solid commitment to shareholder returns underscores its strategic agility and financial robustness in adapting to changing market conditions.

Exploring Bullish Price Configurations

Review of the Previous Discussion

The previous article analyzed Goldman Sachs' long-term prospects by examining the yearly and quarterly charts. These charts demonstrated a long-term bullish trend, marked by a bullish hammer candle in 2020 and a robust continuation in 2021. The inside bars for 2022 and 2023 signified price compression, underscoring the importance of a potential upward breakout. The discussion pointed out that surpassing the 2021 highs could unleash this energy, potentially sparking a vigorous market rally. Additionally, the quarterly chart further explored this notion of price compression, which showed another inside bar, emphasizing the ongoing price compression. In summary, the stock price trajectory for Goldman Sachs was decidedly bullish, indicating a substantial likelihood of an upward breakout.

Navigating the Next Level of Price Trends

The stock price of Goldman Sachs remains within the previously discussed range, and there are increasing signs of a potential upward breakout, evidenced by bullish patterns. As illustrated in the monthly chart below, Goldman Sachs' stock has been on an upward trajectory since its 2008 low of $37.25. The stock has consistently made higher lows, as indicated by the red arcs on the chart, and has experienced significant rallies. This pattern of successive lows and rallies has resulted in a bullish trend, particularly as the stock price approaches the blue trend line. However, this blue trend line was breached in 2021 after the stock hit a low of $120.29.

GS Monthly Chart (stockcharts.com)

Goldman Sachs' stock faced substantial difficulties in 2020 due to the global economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. This led to a drop in its stock price as the unprecedented market volatility and economic uncertainty shook investor confidence. Nevertheless, the stock saw a strong rebound in 2021, fueled by various factors, including the distribution of COVID-19 vaccines, which boosted hopes for economic recovery and the reopening of global economies. Goldman Sachs also benefited from its solid investment banking and trading performance, which experienced increased activity amid market fluctuations and a rise in IPOs and mergers and acquisitions. The company's practical strategies and robust financial results in these sectors extensively restored investor confidence, aiding in the recovery of its stock price.

After this recovery in 2021, the stock experienced a correction in 2022, dropping back to the breakout point of the blue trend line at $267.73. This correction, followed by a rebound, has formed a bullish pennant pattern on the monthly chart. The breakout of this pattern, along with the bullish price action observed at the long-term blue trend line, suggests bullish momentum. The red arrow on the chart at $267.73 indicates a prime opportunity for long-term investors to increase their positions. Furthermore, the solid monthly candle in November 2023 suggests that the price is approaching the resistance level of this bullish pennant. A breakthrough above $404 could lead to a significant upward rally.

To better understand this bullish momentum, the weekly chart reveals a triangle formation marked by blue trend lines. This triangle indicates a bullish outlook, supported by the double bottom formation at $135.81 and $120.29, as shown by the red arcs. Additionally, the current weekly candle indicates market strength.

GS Weekly Chart (stockcharts.com)

Given these observations, Goldman Sachs' stock appears to be in a solid bullish phase, characterized by the bullish pennant and double bottom formations. Investors may consider this an opportune time to increase their long positions in anticipation of a potential rally.

Market Risk

Goldman Sachs is susceptible to interest rate fluctuations. The firm's extensive involvement in interest rate-sensitive instruments means that changes in interest rates could impact its trading revenues, particularly in FICC. The Federal Reserve's monetary policy, aimed at controlling inflation and stabilizing the economy, can significantly influence interest rates, affecting Goldman Sachs' profitability.

Given its global operations, Goldman Sachs is exposed to foreign exchange risk. This risk arises from holding assets or liabilities in foreign currencies, which may fluctuate as exchange rates change. Such fluctuations can impact the firm's balance sheet and income statement, particularly in its international trading and investment activities. The ongoing geopolitical tensions and varying economic recovery rates across countries further complicate this risk.

The firm's trading activities in equities and commodities expose it to the risk of price fluctuations in these markets. Equity price risk is relevant to the firm's stockholdings, proprietary trading, and brokerage activities. Commodity price risk is significant in Goldman Sachs' trading and investment in various commodities, including energy and precious metals. These markets can be highly volatile, influenced by a range of factors such as economic data, corporate earnings, and geopolitical events. Conversely, from a technical standpoint, if the price closes below $240 monthly, it would reverse the long-term bullish trend and lead to additional declines.

Bottom Line

In conclusion, Goldman Sachs's performance in Q3 2023 exemplifies a remarkable blend of resilience and strategic agility in a challenging financial landscape. Despite a complex and uncertain economic environment, the company's stable net revenues and diversified revenue streams have successfully allowed it to navigate market difficulties. Though mixed across various sectors, the firm's financial results demonstrate its ability to adjust and thrive under pressure, maintaining a solid commitment to shareholder returns.

The technical analysis of Goldman Sachs' stock further reinforces this optimistic outlook. The bullish patterns observed, including the bullish pennant and double-bottom formations, suggest a strong potential for an upward stock price breakout. The company's stock trajectory, supported by significant rallies and higher lows, aligns with a long-term bullish trend. Investors may consider expanding their holdings in preparation for a possible rally following the breakout from a bullish pennant.