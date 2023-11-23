by sonmez

On October 3rd this year, the Straight Path Communications Class Action that had been weighing on IDT Corporation (NYSE:IDT) was resolved. “We are very pleased that the Court today dismissed all claims against IDT and found that Plaintiff and the Class ‘suffered no damages,'” said Shmuel Jonas, IDT’s CEO. Consequently, the stock soared from $21.98 a share to $26.74 a share representing a +21.66% gain. At today's price of $28.69, the stock is up +30.5% over its nadir.

I covered the basics of IDT's different business segments in my previous article on the stock. In summary, IDT has a collection of high growth businesses (NRS, Boss Money, and Net2Phone) as well as larger legacy businesses that have been declining in size. Previously, I took a look at the sum of the parts value for IDT shown below:

IDT Valuation (Author's Representation)

When the article was written, the share price of IDT was roughly $23.00. After removing the Straight Path lawsuit from the valuation, the fair value all else equal would be $28.91. I'd make the argument that shares of IDT at today's price are cheaper than they were at $23.00 (albeit only slightly) on a risk-adjusted basis. Let's review an outlook for IDT's NRS business and estimate how changes in the market have impacted the sum of the parts valuation of IDT.

National Retail Solutions (NRS)

NRS is the crown jewel of IDT so getting the valuation right for this subsidiary is crucial to valuing the entire entity. During Q4, NRS added over 1,700 POS terminals representing 7% growth QoQ and was up 32.4% year over year. Despite this growth in NRS's installed base, total revenue only increased 4% for the segment. The business has been a victim of its prior success. In Q4 of 2022, NRS shocked the market by reporting 157% growth in annual recurring revenue driven by higher advertising revenue of $10.3 million which was up significantly from $3.7 in the prior quarter. As it turns out, this level of monetization from IDT's advertising segment was spectacularly unrecurring.

The basic unit growth in volume should be the key performance indicator for IDT investors as sales in the advertising and data segment will fluctuate with the broader advertising market. It shouldn't come as a shock that the 157% annual growth rate was not sustainable, but IDT was able to grow 58% this year principally due to unit growth as well as strength in the Merchant Services revenue line which was up 88% YoY. The merchant services revenue for NRS is based on the number of active NRS Pay terminals which monetize processing payments in addition to basic SaaS fees and advertisements.

There were two other notable callouts from Q4's results:

1. Acquisition of Small Restaurant Focused POS Business

IDT mentioned in their Q4 call that the acquisition of a very small business in the restaurant space. While investors may be excited about NRS entering a large market for restaurants and competing with the likes of juggernaut Toast, IDT is more likely to pursue a more focused strategy.

And we think that, that will help us get into it. That being said, our goal is not to be a toast competitor or it's really to be for restaurants that have a convenience store or something similar to it attached to their store. So I would say it's not going to be -- our goal is not to be a toast. - Shumel Jonas, IDT CEO

2. Increased SG&A leading to lower EBITDA margins

EBITDA margins fell from roughly 15% in 2023 Q3 to 12% in the 4th quarter for the NRS business. Investors have been hoping that the business would start to flex its operating leverage as NRS scales, but we have not seen margins expanding recently. In the aforementioned 2022 Q4, EBITDA margins reached 36.2%, showing that the earning power is really there. The business has unbelievably strong gross margins at nearly 90%. The majority of the expenses are SG&A which Shumel Jonas mentioned will be reduced for NRS and all of IDT next year.

What to expect in 2024 from NRS?

I have the following assumptions for NRS this coming year:

NRS Pay Terminal Adds of 6,800 to 32,500 total terminals to end the year

NRS Pay Terminals account for 69.5% of all terminals and a 5% increase in same-store sales leading to an increase in Merchant Services run rate revenue of +50% by year end

Slow recovery in Advertising & Data monetization per terminal, from $80 / month per terminal to $100 which is still well below the $176 in advertising revenue per terminal earned in 4Q22.

Reduction in SG&A from $15.4 million a quarter to $12 million a quarter or $48 million annually.

NRS 2024 Projections (Author's Representation)

While the revenue assumptions are hardly Herculian, cutting operating expenses year over year may be harder for the company to reasonably achieve.

Growing revenue by 32% annually, the NRS business should command a multiple between 16-20x EBITDA. Using 16x conservatively gets to a total value of $747 million for the NRS business. In my previous analysis, using a TTM figure I arrived at a much lower value for the NRS segment. However, looking ahead as the business achieves scale the EBITDA margins should have the opportunity to reach incredibly high levels. All of this value should be unlocked through a spin-off when management feels confident about market conditions.

Other Businesses in IDT

Having already dug deep into NRS, we'll only take a cursory look at the other businesses at IDT - Net2Phone, Boss Money, and Traditional Communications. For these businesses, we take an updated average multiple from the comparison set for each business.

IDT Multiples Comparison (Author's Representation)

Taking into account updated multiples and 2023 year end results we calculate the sum of parts valuation:

IDT Corporation - Updated Valuation (Author's Representation)

As with any sum of the parts valuation, the value needs to be unlocked. IDT has a history of spinning out businesses and they have indicated that they are willing to do spins again in the future as long as capital markets are strong. I've become substantially more bullish on what the base case scenario looks like for IDT - I think as NRS proves out its operating leverage in the year investors will take notice.

Risks

A few key risks to consider for the IDT:

The traditional communications business could deteriorate faster than I am expecting.

Multiples for all of the high growth businesses could substantially deteriorate.

Management may be reluctant to spin off any of the businesses and value may not be realized quickly by shareholders.

SG&A may continue to grow at NRS which would lead to lower EBITDA at NRS which would subsequently lower IDT's overall valuation.

Summary

The gap between IDT's sum of the parts valuation and the stock price have widened. Continued execution at each of the high growth subsidiaries at IDT should lead to dramatically higher EBITDA in 2024. I anticipate that this growth in EBITDA will be a catalyst for the stock. Optimistically, the capital markets will remain buoyant in 2024 allowing for a spin off or IPO of some of the high growth subsidiaries which would crystallize the sum of the parts value for shareholders.