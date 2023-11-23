Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Labor Squeeze: Auto And Airline Deals Drive U.S. Margin Challenges

Nov. 23, 2023 1:45 AM ETAAL, AMZN, F, F.PR.B, F.PR.C, LUV, MSFT, UAL, UPS, CARZ, JETS, JRNY, CRUZ, OOTO
AllianceBernstein (AB) profile picture
AllianceBernstein (AB)
4.43K Followers

Summary

  • Recent labor agreements in the auto and airline industries spotlight the profitability conundrum facing US companies—and equity investors.
  • As companies face more earnings and margin pressure, we believe that equity investors should pay especially close attention to spending trends and corporate pricing power in 2024.
  • Microsoft’s expansion of its cloud business over the past few years was accompanied by high expense growth.

Folder with the label Labor Union

Zerbor/iStock via Getty Images

By James T. Tierney, Jr.

Recent labor agreements in the auto and airline industries spotlight the profitability conundrum facing US companies - and equity investors.

Pricing power and cost containment are essential ingredients for

This article was written by

AllianceBernstein (AB) profile picture
AllianceBernstein (AB)
4.43K Followers
AB is a research-driven investment firm that combines investment insight and innovative thinking to deliver results for our clients. At AB we believe that research excellence is the key to better outcomes and as a result we have built a global firm with exceptional research capabilities. We offer a broad array of investment services that span geographies and asset classes to meet the needs of private clients, mutual fund investors and institutional clients around the world.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
AAL--
American Airlines Group Inc.
AMZN--
Amazon.com, Inc.
F--
Ford Motor Company
F.PR.B--
Ford Motor Company FXD DUE59
F.PR.C--
Ford Motor Company CAL NT 59
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.