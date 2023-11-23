Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Merck Will Keep Your Retirement Income Healthy

Nov. 23, 2023 2:38 AM ETMerck & Co., Inc. (MRK)PFE, LLY
Dividend Appreciator
Summary

  • Merck is a legacy drugmaker with a history of fat margins and occasional robust growth.
  • The company is entering a new growth phase, making it a good investment opportunity.
  • Merck has a low forward P/E ratio and strong growth prospects, making it suitable for retirees and investors approaching retirement.
  • Investors can expect a 5.5% dividend hike in late November.
Merck Fails To Collect Revenue Claimed

Erik S. Lesser

It might not be the sexiest business of all -- researching, developing and selling medical drugs, but it sure has been lucrative over the decades. Merck (NYSE:MRK) is one of those legacy drug makers that has been enjoying fat

I have been an investor for a number of years but it's only in the last couple of years that I have made dividends and, perhaps more importantly, the growth of them, the focus of my investment approach. My priority will therefore be on stocks that either pay stable and high dividends and/or are increasing them at a high rate.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in MRK over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

