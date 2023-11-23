Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Rivian: No Point Fighting Against The Pain

Nov. 23, 2023 9:00 AM ET
JR Research profile picture
JR Research
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Rivian's Q3 results show an improved production ramp and upgraded full-year production guidance to 54K units.
  • The company aims to reduce COGS per vehicle and achieve a positive contribution margin by the end of 2023.
  • Rivian still faces challenges in meeting long-term guidance of 10% FCF profitability and needs to address underlying demand issues.
  • Given substantial production and demand headwinds, I argue why high-conviction investors need to question whether they should continue holding the bag.
  • While selling pressure has subsided, RIVN still looks far from a Buy at the current levels.
Electric Truck Maker Rivian Recalls Almost All Of Its Vehicles Over Steering Issue

Mario Tama

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) has significantly underperformed the S&P 500 (SPX) (SPY) since my previous update in September, as I cautioned holders to "slam on the brakes." I reminded investors that Rivian's no-moat business model

Comments (7)

Chancer profile picture
Chancer
Today, 9:35 AM
Comments (17.71K)
When Rivian first appeared, I asked:
How many buyers need a $100,000 pickup?
Obviously at that price point, demand would not be
high.
VulpineMac profile picture
VulpineMac
Today, 10:05 AM
Comments (8.39K)
@Chancer : ... And now Ford is selling near-$100K pickups on a regular basis with their Platinum series ICEV model.
The Diligent CPA in NJ profile picture
The Diligent CPA in NJ
Today, 9:11 AM
Comments (2.52K)
You’re being way too kind… Per the 3Q23 earnings call, Rivian is in trouble. 3Q23 net loss jumped from $1.2 bill to $1.4 bill. Rivian is losing money on SUVs, Pickup trucks and Amazon Delivery Vans. Rivian has no gameplan for ever becoming profitable. On the earnings call, Rivian boasted it will eventually become positive on a "gross profit" basis. "Gross profit" is before expenses. It's a meaningless metric. Companies have to have "net income" or go out of business. Like all other money-losing companies, Rivian will eventually go out of business. In the meantime, I think Rivian may get sued for using the "gross profit" statement over and over again. Any money-losing company can be profitable before factoring in expenses. That's what "gross profit" is. On a GAAP basis, Rivian is losing $1.4 bill/qtr. In summary, Rivian is losing money on a gaap and cash flow basis. The "gross profit" metric is silly
T
TheeSoluution
Today, 9:16 AM
Comments (1.05K)
@The Diligent CPA in NJ
RIVIAN is gonna prove you so wrong Mr Short
The Diligent CPA in NJ profile picture
The Diligent CPA in NJ
Today, 9:18 AM
Comments (2.52K)
@TheeSoluution … how exactly… you do realize rivian has no date of ever becoming profitable… correct???
T
TheeSoluution
Today, 9:42 AM
Comments (1.05K)
@The Diligent CPA in NJ ..I guess you missed how dramatically the loss per car is falling,the trajectory is moving in the right direction in a strong way,maybe you forgot how Tesla started,all I know is I wouldn't want to be short Rivian ))
Disagree with this article? Submit your own.

