Investment Thesis

It has been more than two months since I first analyzed Nagarro (OTCPK:NGRRF), a company providing digital engineering solutions in the digital transformation industry. This sector experiences high demand due to cost savings and efficiency improvements for clients, although it had shown a significant slowdown in recent quarters.

Since then, not only has Nagarro presented positive developments, but there have also been encouraging quarterly results from some competitors. These results provide clues that 2024 could be a year of recovery for the industry. In this article, we will review the company's latest quarterly results, delve into the macroeconomic context as perceived by its competitors' management, and update the valuation. The aim is to justify why I believe the company represents a great buying opportunity at the current price.

Q3 Results

During the third quarter of the year, the company presented the following results:

Revenue: €234 million, implying a year-over-year (YoY) growth of 1.9%. The first nine months also saw a robust 10% YoY growth.

However, this growth falls short compared to its peers, with Endava reporting an annual growth of 5% and Globant showing an impressive 19% growth during the same period. We'll delve into this later.

EBITDA: €30.6 million, reflecting a 25% decrease compared to Q3 of 2022. While this might seem negative initially, the positive aspect lies in the EBITDA margin, which stands at 13%.

In 2022, the company experienced an atypical year with margins at 17%. The current adjustment suggests a normalization, which is positive news. This indicates that we are no longer investing in inflated profits resulting from one-time occurrences.

Free Cash Flow: €36.6 million in the first nine months, with a year-over-year growth of -14%. The Free Cash Flow margin is 5%, down from 7% the previous year. Despite the company's potential to generate more cash due to a significant improvement in working capital, there was a €20 million outflow. This is attributed to the company discontinuing factoring to expedite the collection of its invoices.

Nagarro had been selling its accounts receivable (unpaid invoices) to a third-party financial institution for years. While this practice reduces the risk of non-payment and extends the payment collection time, it also diminishes the immediate cash flow received. Typically, the third party pays an amount somewhat less than the invoice value to compensate for the risk of non-payments. Although the company is extending its collection times, it is improving the cash it will receive for each invoice. In the long term, this adjustment may prove to be positive regarding the Free Cash Flow growth.

Adjusted for the loss due to factoring, the Free Cash Flow margin would have been 8%.

Nagarro Q3 Presentation

Competitor Results

To provide a point of comparison for evaluating the performance of Nagarro, it is essential to examine the context of what its main competitors have reported.

Firstly, it is evident that Nagarro's annual growth is trailing behind, except when compared to EPAM, a company with nearly five times the revenue of Nagarro. This is a notable concern, particularly when considering that Nagarro used to be the fastest-growing among the four comparables under analysis. The recent trend of lagging behind Endava and Globant for two consecutive quarters suggests a potential loss of market share or a reduced ability to retain clients during challenging periods. Neither scenario bodes well, and it remains to be seen whether this trend will persist in the future or if the past two quarters are anomalies. A closer observation over the next six months will be crucial in determining the company's trajectory.

Author's Representation

In terms of profitability, it's notable that five quarters ago, Nagarro boasted the best EBITDA margins, second only to Endava. However, the current scenario presents a different picture, with Nagarro now exhibiting the lowest margins. This trend suggests that Nagarro may be facing challenges in maintaining profitability, especially in the midst of a challenging economic situation, as compared to its peers.

But it's crucial to note a nuanced perspective in this analysis.

Author's Representation

When examining the margins for this quarter in relation to the average of the last five years, an interesting observation emerges. While all companies are currently below their respective averages, Nagarro stands at 13%, surpassing its average of 11% in previous years. This broader perspective indicates an improvement and raises the possibility that the current challenges may be temporary, with the potential for a resumption of more favorable profitability in the future. Furthermore, it seems like the company is closing the gap that existed with respect to the margins of its competitors.

Author's Representation

In general, my perception, after reading the reports of several companies in the sector, is that we were coming from unusually profitable years with extraordinary growth. This was primarily due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which compelled companies to digitize. Subsequently, the excess of money in the system favored the continuation of this trend.

Now, with the increase in the cost of money and a less uncertain environment for companies, there is a reversion to the mean. Despite all these changes, it is noteworthy that Nagarro seems to be a stronger company than it was almost four years ago, before the economic roller coaster began.

Author's Representation

The Worst Seems Over

Throughout the last quarter's reports, a discernible trend emerges in the results and forecasts of digital engineering companies, as there are signs of recovery in demand.

As we've observed, growth has slowed during past quarters, which is understandable considering that these companies rely on the budgets allocated by other businesses for digitalization investments. Taking Nagarro as an example, 14% of revenue is derived from financial companies, 13% from retail, and 9% from travel. Given the somewhat cyclical nature of these sectors, it's normal for them to be delaying projects at the moment. However, there is an anticipation that they will eventually proceed, as digitalization proves to be an investment that brings operational optimization for businesses. Considering that project budgets are typically planned at the end of each year to be implemented in the following year, this could explain why it appears that demand is reactivating. Let's explore some quotes from management that confirm this trend:

Demand, we believe that while the demand remains lower than historic level, our Q3 results point to sign of stabilization in our business ... we are seeing signs of renewed interest, particularly in our life science and healthcare verticals also in insurance and energy and not only that. EPAM Q3 2023 Conference Call Some customers are going back into, okay, we've been cutting for two years. It's not anymore like it was in the second part of last year and the first part of this year, where 100% of tech companies were somehow reducing investments or reducing budgets. You have already started to see a number of them changing that trend and that's what you see in the numbers. Globant Q3 2023 Conference Call It's a mixed picture at the moment, but it's basically sort of stable. And part of the recovery that we see it's probably beyond this fiscal ... We still anticipate an uplift in revenues, starting in Q3 of fiscal year 2024 with recovery to historic levels of growth and profitability by Q4 of fiscal year 2024. Endava Q1 2024 Conference Call

This might relate to the age-old story of the lying shepherd boy and the wolf. For months, we've been hearing warnings about an impending recession that never seems to materialize. This prolonged anticipation has a psychological effect on people, leading to a reduced fear of recession or a certain disbelief in the face of such news. As evidenced in the conference calls of various digital transformation companies, this psychological shift may be prompting companies to resume their planned investments.

While companies anticipate a recovery in demand, it's essential to recognize that the risks of an economic slowdown haven't vanished, and this factor must be taken into account. If the long-anticipated recession does materialize, it would undoubtedly impact companies' income.

Updated Valuation

The company has continued to pursue small acquisitions during the year, and the full-year outlook aims for a 7% growth in revenues, albeit with lower margins. As mentioned earlier, these lower margins appear to represent a healthy normalization rather than a deterioration.

Looking ahead, their objective is an annual growth rate of 20%. However, adopting a more conservative estimate, I anticipate a 15% growth in the coming years. Additionally, I believe there is room for improvement in EBITDA margins, with the potential to reach 14%, though slightly below the recent average of its competitors (16%).

Considering a hypothetical exit multiple of 15x EV/EBITDA and 20x EV/FCF, purchasing at the current price, which trades around 10x forward EBITDA, could yield annual returns of over 20%.

Author's Representation

In the following image we can notice the difference in valuation multiples between Nagarro and its peers. Although I decided to apply an EV/EBITDA multiple of 15x, if the market became positive with the company it could reach up to 20x in a bull market, so the potential revaluation would be much greater.

EV/EBITDA Multiple (Seeking Alpha)

Final Thoughts

Nagarro's stock has seen a resurgence in the last month, posting a 22% return on the German stock market. This appears logical and justified when considering the observations made throughout this article. There are evident signs of recovery, the fundamentals continue to improve, and the valuation remains highly attractive.

Adding to this positive momentum is another significant development that addresses concerns raised in a previous article. On September 11, Nagarro announced its decision to undergo an audit by KPMG, addressing investor concerns about the reliability of the company's accounts. While the next step, in my view, could involve listing on a larger exchange such as the NYSE or NASDAQ, the current signs of improvement are promising.

In light of these factors, I maintain my 'buy' rating on the company, as it continues to present itself as a compelling investment option.

