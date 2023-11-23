PixelsEffect

Haleon (NYSE:HLN) is one of the leading consumer healthcare companies globally. It operates across three main segments of consumer health, (1) Over-the-Counter (OTC) medication, including Pain Relief, Respiratory Health, Digestive Health and others, (2) Vitamins, Minerals & Supplements and (3) Oral Health.

Haleon was carved out from GSK and Pfizer, some of the world's top pharma companies and has strong industry shareholders as well as other reputable financial investors. Haleon was independently listed in 2022. In this article I present a view on Haleon's post-Q3 earnings. I also assess the company's operating performance and present an outlook for 2023 and beyond.

In preview, I believe Haleon is trading at a significantly undervalued level (c.20% potential upside), and while further economic deterioration poses risks, I believe the valuation is currently not very demanding and advise interested investors to start cautiously layering in at current prices. I do not expect the stock to take off in the short-term and will be looking for any weakness to initiate my position.

Overview of Haleon

As a consumer health company, Haleon relies primarily on its product and brand strength to compete in the global consumer health space. In 2022, Haleon's OTC medication revenues accounted for c.58% of its total (Pain Relief c.24%, Respiratory Health c.15% and Digestive Health and others c.19%), Oral Health accounted for approximately 27% of total revenues and Vitamins, Minerals & Supplements (VMS) accounted for c. 15% of total revenues.

Its Pain Relief OTC medication includes globally recognized brands such as Advil, Panadol and Voltaren. Its Respiratory Health products include strong household names such as Otrivin, Theraflu and Flonase, while its digestive health and other products include Tums, Preparation H and ENO.

Looking at its Vitamins, Minerals and Supplements products, its core brands here are Centrum, Emergen-C and Caltrate, while its Oral Health brands include toothpaste staples such as Sensodyne, Parodontax and Polident.

Haleon's geographic coverage is also important to note as it gives some indications as to where their growth will come from going forward. In 2022, North America accounted for c.38% of revenues, EMEA & LatAm for 39% of revenues with APAC accounting for 23% of revenues. While not surprising when considering its strong brands, it is encouraging to see such strong exposure to North America and EMEA (I am assuming that LatAm will be relatively a smaller contributor) as these relatively stable core markets provide a strong financial base from which Haleon can tackle and grow its presence in the faster growing APAC market.

Haleon Annual Report

Macro Growth Drivers

I always like investing in industries that have strong (and common sense) growth drivers. For the Consumer Health industry, the drivers are numerous and relatively obvious.

Consumer focus on managing and improving their own health

There is an increased focus by consumers on managing and improving their own health and wellness. Further accelerated by COVID, consumers have recently been more actively taking interest in their personal healthcare. Increasing emphasis is being placed on prevention rather than treatment, and consumers are taking charge rather than relying solely on the advice of physicians.

Ageing and increasingly middle-class population

Across the world standards of living are improving, people are getting older, richer and sicker. This is leading to increased demand for healthcare products, particularly those related to chronic and age-related conditions. In addition, rapid urbanization and rising incomes has led to changes in lifestyle and diet, leading to a rise in lifestyle-related diseases and conditions. For instance, sedentary lifestyles, stress, and unhealthy diets have led to a rise in health issues such as obesity, diabetes, and heart disease, increasing the demand for relevant and related healthcare products.

Looking at growth forecasts for Haleon's core markets, according to Statista, the oral health market is set to grow from c.US$48.6bn in 2022 to US$60.1bn in 2028 (3.6% CAGR), while the OTC market is set to grow by 4.8% CAGR from US$184.3bn in 2022 to US$243.6bn 2028 and the VMS market is set to grow from US$26.8bn in 2022 to US$38.8bn in 2028 (6.4% CAGR). Taking into account the segment revenue split mentioned above, this gives me confidence that assuming Haleon matches purely market growth, it will be able to grow its revenues by at least 4.7% annually from 2022-2028. Since it has strong branding and pricing power, I believe taking a slightly higher growth rate of 5% is reasonable and even conservative.

2023 Q3 Interim Results

When looking at the Q3 Interim results, Haleon had a relatively strong year-to-date, and a good Q3 considering that economic sentiment started to soften in the 2nd half of 2023. Haleon posted organic revenue growth of 5% compared to Q3 in 2022. Growth was driven mainly by strong pricing power, partially offset by changes in volume and product mix.

There was strength in Oral Health, which grew 10% year-to-date and 9% in Q3, as well as Pain Relief which grew 11% YTD and 6% in Q3. Respiratory Health saw strong YTD growth of 15%, but only 4% in Q3 due to lower out-of-season cold and flu volume use as shown below. VMS and Digestive Health and Other saw mixed results with some bright spots such as Centrum. Overall Haleon continues to benefit from its strong brands which are a major moat in this industry, which in turn gives Haleon strong pricing power.

Haleon Q3 Results Presentation

Looking at its geographic splits, in Q3 the North American market saw a minor contraction of 1.5%, offset by 10.8% growth in EMEA & LatAm and 5.9% growth in APAC. As mentioned above, its strong geographic diversification means that Haleon's growth is more stable and safe, as while some markets might face temporary headwinds, others will continue to show strong growth.

The North American market, Haleon's Oral Health segment saw high single-digit growth, while its VMS segment saw strong performance from Centrum, partly offset by strong decline in Emergen-C. The main drag on performance was the Digestive Health and Other OTC products, as its retailers were performing inventory adjustments. In EMEA performance was strong across the board, slightly offset by weakness in LatAm. APAC saw balanced growth across the product portfolio.

Haleon Q3 Results Presentation

Management reaffirmed its outlook provided in Q2 - maintaining its organic revenue growth target of 7-8%, with an adjusted operating profit growth of 9-11% (excluding FX impact).

Outlook - 2023 and beyond

Looking ahead at 2023 and beyond, I believe the outlook for Haleon is moderately positive. The same trends reported in 3Q23 are likely to persist - slight contraction or flat North American sales, strong performance in EMEA partly offset by weakness in LatAm, and solid growth in APAC. I expect that FX impact will be a continued drag on profit growth as the Sterling (GBP) remains volatile vs. the USD and other major currencies. In addition, as economic sentiment continues to soften, I do not believe that Haleon will be able to continue benefiting from its strong pricing power as some consumers will be forced to trade down and buy generic substitute products. Overall however, due to the strong growth in EMEA and APAC, I believe that Haleon is likely to be able to continue growing revenues by roughly 5%, despite the above mentioned tailwinds.

Taking a long-term view and looking beyond 2023 and even 2024, I believe the future of Haleon's success will depend on a few key factors:

Recession:

Any recession will naturally impact Haleon's performance going forward as consumers might switch to more generic substitutes, however, with its strong balance sheet and FCF conversion I believe that Haleon will be able to weather the potential storm. Its household brand names such as Advil, Sensodyne, Centrum and Tums will I believe give it enough pricing power to command a premium and have customers continue to use their products even in an economic down-turn.

Growth:

While Haleon is well diversified, I believe it will need to continue to grow their brands across existing geographies (capture more market share) as well as continue to enter new geographies. This also includes maximizing its sales channels.

In addition, as Haleon mentions is part of their strategy, they will need to expand their "portfolio through new and emerging consumer trends and by pursuing Rx-to-OTC switches" (see image below for source) meaning convincing regulators in different markets that some products which are currently prescription only are safe for consumer discretionary use (i.e. can be sold OTC).

Operational efficiency:

Wage and raw inflation plague virtually every industry, as such it will be important for Haleon to mitigate these cost increases as much as possible to protect their margins and to avoid having to increase their prices too significantly, which runs the risk of alienating certain customers. The extent to which wage inflation normalizes in key markets such as the US and EMEA will determine near-term profitability.

2022 Annual Report

Overall, I am positive about Haleon's future as its strong brand and product moat makes is less susceptible to recession impact, while its management is dedicated to achieving its growth objectives. In addition, as the business grows in scale, management has shown themselves to be able to execute well on its stated plans and realize operational leverage and efficiencies. I believe it will be able to continue its good operating performance while it continues to seek organic and inorganic growth opportunities.

Valuation And Shareholder Value

Despite its earnings miss in Q3, Haleon shares are up 4.04% YTD closing at GBP 4.10 (US$8.25 for NYSE listing).

Seeking Alpha

Since listing in July 2022, shares are up 11.34% (+4.04% YTD), and down c. 8.3% down from its all-time high of GBP 3.54 / US$9.0 (April 2023). Looking ahead I am moderately positive about future earnings, especially since macro factors and market growth support at least 5% revenue growth, if not higher. As such, I believe a return to all-time high is possible, but likely will take some time as economic uncertainty persists. Based on my DCF model, I have a long-term price target of c.GBP 4.9 / US$9.7, indicating a potential upside of 19.7%. Should rates stay higher for longer and a possible recession hit, I believe it is likely there will be more attractive buying opportunities. While I am a buyer at current levels, I would recommend anyone looking at Haleon to start layering in at current prices and buy more aggressively on any weakness (any drop of more than 10%).

Author's Calculations

In addition, Haleon currently pays a bi-annual dividend with a 1.27% yield - nothing to write home about, but I do expect dividend increases in the medium term.

Seeking Alpha

Looking at the ratings summary, I concur with Wall Street & SA Analysts in that Haleon currently is a 'Buy'. As I am interested in dividends, Haleon's 1.26% yield does not excite me at this point, and there is not enough track record to see how the dividend will increase over time. Once Haleon has a stronger dividend track record or sends stronger signals that it is committed to growing its dividend over time, that could make the stock a 'Strong Buy' for me.

The SA Factor grades are generally in line with my views, except for the 'D' for valuation. I believe there is significant upside still and thus would rather give it a 'B+'.

Risk And Downsides

Major risks and downsides include global recession as well as cost headwinds from 'higher for longer' interest rates. Since many SA analysts have already explained this point in detail I will not go into it here, besides saying it is a real risk to Haleon's future earnings.

Linked to macro-economic uncertainty, Haleon will continue to face increasing pricing pressure from generics and substitutes. As consumers might need to do some belt tightening, they might start to trade down certain branded products to pharmacy own branded products which are less costly.

Fast changing consumer preferences are another major risk that Haleon faces. As their main moat is brand strength, they rely on consumers preferring their brand over those of competitors. As consumer preferences are changing rapidly due to low cost of switching, the strong sway of KOLs, celebrity endorsements etc. this is a real risk and Haleon will need to continue to invest in order to keep their brands top of mind and relevant for consumers. I believe this is especially the case for their VMS products (Centrum).

Last, as growing their household penetration and maximizing sales channels is a key strategic priority, rising costs of advertising and promotion, especially for online sales channels is a significant risk for Haleon. They will need to find ways to mitigate these increasing costs in order to stay competitive from a cost perspective.

Overall, I believe that Haleon is well positioned to overcome these challenges as it has a strong balance sheet and is seeking to reduce its net debt further. In addition, I expect its household brand names and geographic and segment diversity will continue to offer earnings safety and growth while global economic uncertainties work themselves out.

Takeaway

Haleon is currently trading 8.3% below its all-time high and offers a dividend yield of 1.26%.

The business has a strong balance sheet with ample liquidity and offers an interesting entry-level for long-term investors. Its 9M2023 results outperformed the same period in 2022 on a constant FX basis, and I expect 2023 full year results to be higher than last year as well (though not exceptionally so (again on a constant FX basis).

Challenges remain especially in the North American market and with the backdrop of ongoing global economic uncertainty. Haleon's future hinges on its success in EMEA and APAC, as well as its continued brand and product moat. Haleon is geographically well diversified and also benefits from segment diversification.

I believe Haleon is trading below fair value and have set a long-term price target of US$9.7, indicating a c.20% upside. While further economic deterioration could pose short-term risks, the consumer healthcare industry has strong macro tailwinds which give me confidence that reliable 5%+ growth will continue well into the foreseeable future. As such I believe the stock presents a favorable risk/reward opportunity for long-term investors, with hopefully some sizeable dividend increases in the next few years.