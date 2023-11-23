Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Multi-Asset Investing: Tracing The Growth Impact Of U.S. Fiscal Policies

Summary

  • Robust growth in the US benefited from pent-up demand and accommodative fiscal policy, driving risk appetite.
  • Consumer spending and business investment were above average, while government spending grew significantly, boosting GDP growth.
  • The CHIPS Act and IRA have had a small impact on the overall economy, but investment in automation and digitization has been a bigger growth driver.
A business person tracking the technical movement of a stock chart on a computer screen.

shih-wei

By Caglasu Altunkopru | Aditya Monappa, CFA

A robust growth backdrop, a key input for cross-asset positioning, benefited from pent-up demand and an accommodative fiscal policy stance.

Multi-asset strategies harness return streams across diverse asset classes, including stocks, bonds, alternatives and options. Investor perception

AB is a research-driven investment firm that combines investment insight and innovative thinking to deliver results for our clients. At AB we believe that research excellence is the key to better outcomes and as a result we have built a global firm with exceptional research capabilities. We offer a broad array of investment services that span geographies and asset classes to meet the needs of private clients, mutual fund investors and institutional clients around the world.

