David Kreuzberg/iStock via Getty Images

Investing doesn't have to be a hard endeavor so long as one has the right strategy in place and is willing to stick to it. For high-yield investors in the BDC space, this includes picking asset managers with good track records and a sound investment philosophy.

Such I find the case to be with Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL), which I last covered here back in June with a 'Buy' rating, noting its diversified and conservative portfolio structure. The stock has done well for investors since that piece, with a 4.3% rise in price since then, sitting slightly below the 4.9% rise in the S&P 500 (SPY) over the same timeframe.

As most BDC investors know, total return including dividends is what matters the most due to the high yield nature of this sector, and this is where BXSL has shined, giving investors a 10% total return since June, far surpassing what one would have gotten with the market index. In this article, I provide an update and discuss why BXSL remains an appealing pick for income investors at present, so let's dive in!

Why BXSL?

Blackstone Secured Lending is a BDC that's externally managed by Blackstone Inc. (BX), one of the most renowned asset managers on the market today. BX's value creation is reflected by its impressive total return of 553% over the past 10 years. BXSL benefits from having 'big brother' BX as its asset manager, in that the latter's robust credit management arm gives BXSL deal sourcing and market insights.

While BXSL itself hasn't been around as a publicly traded entity for long, it's had a decent track record as far as NAV value creation is concerned. As shown below, BXSL's NAV per share has recovered from its trough in Fall of last year, and currently sits above where it was when BXSL hit the public equity market at the start of 2022.

BXSL NAV/Share (YCharts)

BXSL carries a conservatively managed portfolio that's primarily comprised of first-lien secured loans, which make up 98.4% of the portfolio. Moreover, BXSL's investments have plenty of equity capital, which serves as a buffer for BXSL in the event of a loan in default. This is reflected the average 47% loan-to-value on BXSL's investments. While not completely comparable, this is even lower (and presumably safer) than the 64% LTV ratio of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (BXMT).

Moreover, BXSL carries portfolio diversification that's geared towards defensive and growth sectors with low or no exposure to cyclical segments like energy and hospitality. No single issuer of the 188 portfolio companies comprises more than 4% of BXSL's portfolio, and top industries include Software, Healthcare, Commercial Services & Supplies, Professional Services, and Insurance, which comprise just under half (49%) of the portfolio total.

Investor Presentation

Meanwhile, BXSL continues to demonstrate strong portfolio fundamentals, with a weighted average yield of 11.9% during the third quarter, up by 10 basis points sequentially from 11.8% in the prior quarter. While this is lower than the 12-13% of most BDCs in this higher interest rate environment, it's worth noting that BXSL has been able to achieve this with very high exposure to first-lien debt investments, which carry lower risk.

BXSL's net investment income per share also grew by an impressive 19% YoY to $0.95, as its benefitting from the current high interest rate environment, with 99% of investments being floating rate loans. At the same time, portfolio quality remains high, with investments on non-accruals sitting below 0.1% of portfolio value and amortized cost and fair value. This contributed to a steady NAV/share, which rose by $0.24 on a sequential QoQ basis to $26.54.

Notably, BXSL's higher NII/share, NAV/share, and portfolio yield didn't come at the expense of higher debt. This is reflected by BXSL's debt-to-equity ratio trending down to 1.08x, sitting below 1.31x since my last piece in June and below 1.34x from the start of the year, as a result of deleveraging efforts by management. Like most of its peers, BXSL enjoys a form of 'interest rate arbitrage', as it benefits from higher rates due to high (99%) floating rate exposure in its debt investments, and lower floating rate exposure (44%) on its own debt obligations, with a total cost of debt of 4.94%.

Importantly for income investors, BXSL raised its dividend rate by 10% this year, and the current quarterly dividend rate of $0.77 per share is well covered by NII with an 81% payout ratio (stated otherwise at a 123% dividend coverage ratio). This leaves BXSL with plenty of retained capital, which can be reinvested to grow the NAV/share in an accretive manner.

Risks to BXSL include the 3.5 weighted average maturity on debt, which is reasonable by BDC standards but is lower than that of most equity REITs. This could result in a faster ramp to higher interest expense for BXSL and its BDC peers compared to REITs. As such, BXSL's NII/share growth could be muted in the future should interest expense go higher as rates on fixed rate debt reset at higher levels and if rates on BXSL's floating rate investments don't go higher.

Other risks include the potential for a recession, which could pressure borrowers and drive up the non-accrual rate and if interest rates go down, which would negatively impact floating rate investments.

Considering all the above, I continue to see value in BXSL at the current price of $28.23, which equates to just a 6% premium to NAV/share of $26.54. While some BDCs on the market today are trading at a discount to NAV, I believe the slight premium is warranted, considering the low non-accrual rate, and high and well-covered dividend, which is due in part to BXSL's low base management fee of 0.75% for the initial 2 years post-IPO, and 1% thereafter. This compares favorably to the industry standard 1.5% base management fee, such as the one charged by Ares Capital (ARCC).

Investor Takeaway

While BDCs may not be the most exciting investments on the market, they continue to offer attractive risk-adjusted returns and decent income potential for investors. And among BDCs, I view BXSL as a solid pick, given its conservative portfolio management, strong fundamentals, low fee structure, and ties to Blackstone. With a high and well-covered 10.9% dividend yield and potential for continued NAV/share increases due to retained capital, I continue to rate BXSL as a 'Buy' at the current price.