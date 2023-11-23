lcva2

In the fast-paced world of technology, Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) consistently exhibits its prowess, particularly within the Commercial Cloud and Generational Artificial Intelligence (GenAI) spheres. The Ignite Conference, organized by Microsoft, offered significant insights into the technology giant's strategic direction and positioning. This article will explore Microsoft's innovative endeavors, from its newly launched products to its ventures into AI, and how these efforts are shaping the company's future. It will also delve into the financial health of Microsoft and assess its growth potential.

Ignite Takeaways

Following our attendance at Microsoft's Ignite Conference, we have gained significant insights into the technology giant's positioning and strategic direction. These events have clarified our understanding of Microsoft's maneuvers in the Commercial Cloud and generational artificial intelligence (GenAI) spheres.

It was evident from the event that Microsoft stands assured in its ability to fully exploit the potential of the Commercial Cloud and GenAI. In our opinion, this confidence is well-founded and showcases Microsoft's commitment to maintaining its edge in this fast-paced technology era. The company's history of early innovation, robust technology investments, and strategic alliances all contribute to this confidence.

Significantly, Microsoft's focus on continual innovation and its ability to bring new products to market in a swift and efficient manner were highlighted during the event. This focus on innovation is crucial for the company to sustain its market leadership and drive growth amidst the rapidly evolving technological landscape. The recent launch of Microsoft 365 Copilot, in particular, is a testament to this focus.

We believe that 365 Copilot has the potential to revolutionize the software industry. The product aims to improve productivity and offers significant value, and the confidence exhibited by the Microsoft team suggests a promising future for the product. Importantly, the product seems to have been well-received by early users, with a high level of interest across various sectors.

One of the key takeaways from the Ignite Conference was Microsoft's unveiling of its custom Azure silicon. This development underscores Microsoft's commitment to leveraging the full potential of generative AI. We believe that this could provide Microsoft and its customers with performance benefits and cost efficiencies.

Furthermore, Microsoft's outlook on Azure remains optimistic despite the ongoing cost-conscious behavior of customers. In our view, Microsoft's confidence in maintaining stable Azure growth is a bullish sign. The company's dedication to capital expenditure and its belief in capturing a larger share of new business within the broader market are indicative of its strategic focus.

The event also underscored Microsoft's ventures into AI and its traction with new AI customers. It appears that Microsoft's early leadership in GenAI is paying dividends by establishing new relationships and building a pipeline with startups, who were not traditionally Azure customers.

We believe Microsoft is placing itself strongly within the Commercial Cloud and GenAI spaces. The company's emphasis on innovation, the introduction of new products, strategic investments, and partnerships signal a robust growth strategy. It's our view that if Microsoft maintains this momentum, it will continue to be a dominant player in the global technology landscape.

Microsoft Silicon

We noted a significant development that stood out and merits further discussion: the unveiling of Microsoft's custom Azure silicon, the Maia 100 AI Accelerator, and the Azure Cobalt 100 CPU. This development signifies a substantial leap for Microsoft in optimizing its infrastructure stack, and offers promising prospects for the company's growth in the rapidly evolving technological landscape.

The Azure Maia 100 AI Accelerator is a state-of-the-art 5-nanometer chip, equipped with a staggering 105 billion transistors. Engineered specifically for AI workloads, particularly for generative AI, the Maia 100 represents Microsoft's pioneering efforts in harnessing the power of AI technology. On the other hand, the Azure Cobalt 100, an energy-efficient, 128-core chip, is built on an Arm Neoverse architecture and is designed for general compute workloads on Microsoft Cloud. It serves as a testament to Microsoft's continued innovation in enhancing the efficiency and capabilities of its cloud computing services.

In our analysis, these chips aren't merely new additions to Microsoft's technological arsenal but are integral components of the company's wider strategy. They represent a determined effort to optimize and integrate every layer of Microsoft's infrastructure stack, thereby enhancing performance and providing a broader range of infrastructure choices to customers. The introduction of these in-house chips reinforces Microsoft's commitment to delivering top-tier performance and flexibility for its customers, while reducing dependence on external suppliers.

Furthermore, Microsoft's innovative approach extends to the cooling solution for the power-intensive Maia 100. Given that the chip requires more power and has a larger physical package than typical GPUs, Microsoft introduced a unique liquid-based cooling solution. This, in our view, epitomizes the company's commitment to overcoming obstacles with innovative solutions and its adaptability in the face of technical challenges.

A crucial aspect worth noting is Microsoft's strategic collaboration with OpenAI for the Maia 100 chip. Designed to handle large language workloads, the Maia 100 has been optimized for compatibility with OpenAI's technologies, which are instrumental in driving many of Microsoft's flagship AI products. We believe this collaboration underscores Microsoft's commitment to AI and its strategic foresight in mitigating the challenges posed by GPU shortages and high costs affecting AI developments.

In our opinion, Microsoft's foray into developing its own AI chips is a significant strategic move that not only reduces dependency on external chip vendors but also strengthens the company's competitive position in the AI space. The introduction of these chips provides more options to customers, potentially offering cost savings and improved competitiveness in the cloud market. The Maia chip, in particular, could present a viable alternative to NVIDIA's AI-focused GPUs in limited use cases.

Our analysis suggests that Microsoft's unveiling of its custom Azure silicon is a potentially game-changing strategic move that underscores its commitment to innovation and market leadership. The introduction of these in-house chips, coupled with Microsoft's consistent efforts in innovation and strategic collaboration with OpenAI, positions the company strongly for future growth in the cloud computing and AI arenas. If these efforts prove successful, they could potentially reshape the landscape of cloud computing and AI, further consolidating Microsoft's position as a dominant player in the global technology market.

While Microsoft's introduction of custom silicon chips is a significant step forward, it's important to acknowledge that they are in the early stages of this endeavor. Other tech giants, including NVIDIA (NVDA), Google (GOOG), and Amazon (AMZN) AWS, have already made substantial strides in this area and currently enjoy a notable competitive advantage. NVIDIA, for example, has a formidable presence in the AI chip market, while Google and AWS have made significant advancements in custom silicon technology. These established players pose a substantial challenge for Microsoft. However, Microsoft's strategic direction, its dedication to integration and optimization, and its unwavering commitment to innovation, all signal a promising future. It will be intriguing to see how the dynamics of the cloud computing and AI sectors evolve with Microsoft's new ventures. Although the competition is fierce, Microsoft's initiatives highlight its continued ambition to remain a leader in these highly competitive markets.

Financial & Valuation

Note: All historical data in this section comes from the company's 10-K filings, and all consensus numbers come from FactSet.

In light of Microsoft's recent earnings report, we remain bullish on the stock. Revenue growth of 12.8% year-over-year to $56.5 billion, which beat consensus estimates by 3.7%, alongside a strong operating margin of 47.6%, up from 42.9% a year ago, demonstrates the company's ability to achieve profitability while expanding its top line. The impressive 27% year-over-year increase in EPS to $2.99, beating the consensus by 12.7%, further solidifies our positive stance.

Moreover, MSFT's financial trends are impressive. The consistent revenue growth, reflected in a CAGR of 14.0% over the past three fiscal years, and projected growth by 14.8% and 14.0% in the next two fiscal years, respectively, underscores the company's durable growth story. We're also encouraged by the consistent expansion of EBIT margin over the past three years and the forecast for further expansion. The management team's commitment to share repurchases, which have more than offset shareholder dilution given the 1.7% decrease in diluted outstanding common shares, is another testament to the company's shareholder-friendly practices.

The projected free cash flow for the current fiscal year is $65,327 million, marking a significant increase from four years ago at $45,095 million, although the FCF margin has slightly decreased. This suggests that while the company is generating more cash, it is also reinvesting a larger portion back into the business. This is further confirmed by the relatively high capital intensity, with capex as a percentage of revenue averaging 12.8%.

MSFT's strong return on invested capital at 28.1%, combined with a substantial net cash position of $72,449 million, paints a picture of a well-capitalized company capable of generating robust returns from its investments. While the dividend yield of 0.8% is slightly lower than the S&P 500 average, it's worth noting that MSFT's stellar performance has more than compensated for this, returning 39% points more than the S&P 500 over the past year.

Currently, MSFT is trading at a premium compared to both the S&P 500 and its peers. With current EV/Sales, EV/EBIT, P/E, and FCF multiples of 9.9, 23.1, 29.2, and 35.6 respectively, MSFT is trading at a significant premium to the S&P 500 across all metrics. This suggests market expectations are high for MSFT. However, compared to peers such as NOW, WDAY, and CRM, which are trading at forward 12-month P/E of 53.7, 37.1, and 24.6, respectively, MSFT appears to offer a relatively attractive valuation.

With a rolling forward 12-month P/E metric of 31.3, MSFT is trading above its five-year mean of 28.5 but still within its 2-standard deviation range of 21.5 to 35.5. This suggests that while the valuation is on the higher side historically, it's not at an extreme level.

We believe MSFT's strong financial performance, solid growth prospects, and consistent margin expansion justify its premium valuation. Despite trading at higher multiples, given the company's robust fundamentals and growth trajectory, we maintain our bullish stance on MSFT.

Conclusion

Microsoft's dedication to innovation, strategic alliances, and robust technology investments, as showcased at the Ignite Conference, point toward a promising growth strategy. The unveiling of custom Azure silicon chips and the launch of Microsoft 365 Copilot are testaments to the company's commitment to staying ahead in the technology race. While the competition in the tech sector is fierce, Microsoft's unwavering commitment to innovation and optimization, coupled with its solid financial health, positions it strongly for future growth.

Despite trading at a premium compared to both the S&P 500 and its peers, Microsoft's strong financial performance, solid growth prospects, and consistent margin expansion justify its valuation. As technology continues to evolve rapidly, it's clear that Microsoft is not only keeping pace but also shaping the future of the industry.