Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Composing Your Own Short Volatility Strategy With ETFs

Nov. 23, 2023 5:04 AM ET-1x Short VIX Futures ETF (SVIX), SVXY, SVOL
John Bowman profile picture
John Bowman
279 Followers

Summary

  • Recreating Simplify Volatility Premium ETF's strategy using short volatility ETFs is possible and provides us insight into SVOL's potential flaws.
  • ProShares Short VIX Short-Term ETF and Volatility Shares' -1x Short VIX Futures ETF offer investors access to ETF-only portfolio strategies that can provide short volatility exposure.
  • These strategies are unique because they give investors access to gains via capital gains, not current income. The strategies perform wildly different based on varied backtests.
  • Backtesting these strategies reveal soft spots in short volatility ETFs' armor and raises questions about safety from black swan wipeouts.

Candlestick chart and data of financial market.

tadamichi

Introduction

Ever since the Simplify Volatility Premium ETF (NYSEARCA:SVOL) entered the market, retail investors have had access to a strategy traditionally reserved for sophisticated options and futures traders, commodities trading advisers (CTAs), and hedge funds: short volatility. SVOL is actively managed and typically provides

This article was written by

John Bowman profile picture
John Bowman
279 Followers
Financial adviser (IAR) and social science educator from Southern California.I have an obsession with alternatives, income investing, and model portfolios. My work will mostly cover ETFs, closed-end funds, and fixed income; macroeconomic analysis, asset allocation, and opportunistic investment strategies."History does not repeat, but it does instruct." — Timothy Snyder, On TyrannyAny and all opinions expressed in my writing are my own and do not reflect the views of my employers nor any organizations I am a part of. Nothing I write is personalized financial advice. All articles will contain disclosures for conflicts of interest at the time of writing; those disclosures may not be accurate after a 72hr period from the initial publishing date.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SVOL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About SVIX

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on SVIX

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SVXY
--
SVOL
--
SVIX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.