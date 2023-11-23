Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Mid-Cap Stocks: The Overlooked Sweet Spot

Nov. 23, 2023 4:25 AM ETSMOT
VanEck profile picture
VanEck
3.55K Followers

Summary

  • Mid-caps may be an overlooked sweet spot in the market, offering an attractive mix of characteristics from both larger and smaller stocks.
  • Mid-cap stocks represent a unique segment in the U.S. equity market, striking a balance between potential for business growth and relative stability.
  • For investors looking to access mid-cap equities, the VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF is a viable option offering exposure that emphasizes both quality and valuation.

Business Woman hand using smart phone with cafe shop. Stock market charts on phone and laptop screen. Checking financial market.

shih-wei

Mid-caps offer an attractive mix of characteristics from both larger and smaller cap stocks and are currently valued at a near 30% discount to their long-term average and an even greater relative discount to where large caps sit today.

This article was written by

VanEck profile picture
VanEck
3.55K Followers
VanEck’s mission is to offer investors intelligently designed investment strategies that capitalize on targeted market opportunities. VanEck seeks to provide long-term competitive performance through active and index strategies based on creative investment approaches and portfolio delivery.At VanEck we are driven by innovation, our hallmark since the company’s founding in 1955. Our efficiently-constructed investment strategies benefit from our experience and in-depth knowledge of targeted asset classes. Our actively managed VanEck Funds target natural resource equities and commodities, emerging market equities, global fixed income, and liquid alternatives. Security selection is the cornerstone of our approach to managing these funds. Our index-based VanEck Vectors ETFs are purpose-built, aimed at either providing exposure to asset classes that are underrepresented in investor portfolios or offering a superior approach to established investment categories. We offer unique, actively managed investment portfolios in hard assets, emerging markets, precious metals including gold, and other alternative asset classes. Headquartered in New York City, we have a network of offices worldwide, including offices in Sydney (Australia), Shanghai (China), Frankfurt (Germany), Madrid (Spain), and Pfaeffikon (Switzerland).Disclosure: http://www.vaneck.com/seeking-alpha-terms-and-conditions/

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SMOT--
VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.