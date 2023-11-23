Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

BUZZ Investing: U.S. Stocks Fluctuate Amid Fed Policy Predictions

Nov. 23, 2023 5:28 AM ETBUZZ, TSLA, GOOG, GOOGL, NVDA, COIN, NFLX, AFRM, MSFT, SNAP, SQ, AMZN, DIS, DKNG, CHWY, RIVN, LCID, GME, PYPL, PLUG, U, SOFI, SHOP, RTX, LMT, BILL
VanEck profile picture
VanEck
3.55K Followers

Summary

  • Domestic equities were little changed during the recent period between Index selection dates (October 12, 2023 to November 9, 2023, the “Period”).
  • After November 1st meeting of U.S. Fed Open Market Committee, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's remarks hinted at an end to intense tightening cycle, as Committee refrained from raising interest rates for a second consecutive meeting.
  • The BUZZ NextGen AI US Sentiment Leaders Index (the “BUZZ Index” or “Index”) returned -6.22% during the month of October compared to a return of -2.10% for the S&P 500 Index during the same period.

Strategy of diversified investment.

tadamichi

Equities rebounded after the Fed hinted at easing its tightening cycle, which led to lower Treasury yields and risk indicators.

Domestic equities were little changed during the recent period between Index selection dates (October 12, 2023 to November 9, 2023, the “Period”). The recent

This article was written by

VanEck profile picture
VanEck
3.55K Followers
VanEck’s mission is to offer investors intelligently designed investment strategies that capitalize on targeted market opportunities. VanEck seeks to provide long-term competitive performance through active and index strategies based on creative investment approaches and portfolio delivery.At VanEck we are driven by innovation, our hallmark since the company’s founding in 1955. Our efficiently-constructed investment strategies benefit from our experience and in-depth knowledge of targeted asset classes. Our actively managed VanEck Funds target natural resource equities and commodities, emerging market equities, global fixed income, and liquid alternatives. Security selection is the cornerstone of our approach to managing these funds. Our index-based VanEck Vectors ETFs are purpose-built, aimed at either providing exposure to asset classes that are underrepresented in investor portfolios or offering a superior approach to established investment categories. We offer unique, actively managed investment portfolios in hard assets, emerging markets, precious metals including gold, and other alternative asset classes. Headquartered in New York City, we have a network of offices worldwide, including offices in Sydney (Australia), Shanghai (China), Frankfurt (Germany), Madrid (Spain), and Pfaeffikon (Switzerland).Disclosure: http://www.vaneck.com/seeking-alpha-terms-and-conditions/

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
BUZZ--
VanEck Social Sentiment ETF
TSLA--
Tesla, Inc.
GOOG--
Alphabet Inc.
GOOGL--
Alphabet Inc.
NVDA--
NVIDIA Corporation
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.