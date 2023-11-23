Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Davide Campari-Milano: Sustainable Grower In The Beverage Sector

Security Analysis profile picture
Security Analysis
997 Followers

Summary

  • Campari has a strong brand portfolio with premium drinks, appealing to the upper middle class and is therefore less sensitive to recessions.
  • The company has little exposure to Asia, leaving room for future growth in this massive untapped market.
  • Campari has achieved impressive organic growth, with a +40% increase in 2022 compared to pre-pandemic levels, and long-term growth prospects look promising.
  • Stock recently made a nice correction after some disappointing news, but this could be an interesting buying opportunity for long-term investors.
Couple détente et toast avec un cocktail Spritz sur une terrasse de plage au-dessus de l’océan.

courtneyk/E+ via Getty Images

Introduction

Davide Campari-Milano N.V. (OTCPK:DVCMY) is an international drinks company known for its iconic brands: Campari, Aperol and Sky Vodka. I have been following Campari as an analyst for several years, and it's my favorite in the beverage sector. The company still has a

This article was written by

Security Analysis profile picture
Security Analysis
997 Followers
I'm an analyst, trader and portfolio manager. I write independently for Seeking Alpha. I remain anonymous so that I can give my full honest opinion. Like my work? Follow me. In my personal portfolio, I use a long/short strategy and often use options to maximize Risk/Return.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of DVDCF either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About DVCMY

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on DVCMY

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
DVCMY
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.