Winmark: Niche Player With Incredible Margins

Nov. 23, 2023 6:25 AM ETWinmark Corporation (WINA)
Welbeck Ash Research
Summary

  • Winmark has grown well during the last decade (+400%), although the key is its EBITDA margin (65%). The company has a very resilient business model and operates an asset-light balance.
  • Winmark’s business model is attractive, with a focus on de-risking the company and allowing for upside. We expect returns to remain strong, with all focus on whether growth can be.
  • Franchisees appear happy, with consistently healthy growth in locations and a 100% renewal rate.
  • The company’s brands are performing well relative to their peers, which is an incredibly important underlying statistic. Its focus on the second-hand segment has allowed for resilient demand and a positive outlook.
  • Winmark currently has a FCF yield of ~3%, which we consider unattractive. This is reflective of the positive investor sentiment and impressive financial development.

Investment thesis

Our current investment thesis is:

  • Winmark is an incredibly attractive niche. Management has positioned its business model to reduce risk and maximize cash returns, which has allowed for an EBITDA-M of 65%. We believe its financial performance is

Our intention is to provide insightful research and new ideas, through deep bottom-up business analysis. We look to tell a story and identify the hallmarks of long-term quality. We are not swayed by the emotions of market sentiment and short-term desires.“Day to day, the stock market is a voting machine; in the long term it’s a weighing machine.”

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

