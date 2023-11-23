Pet Valu: High Growth Retail Concept Selling At Fair Prices

JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Last fall, I wrote a cautious article on Pet Valu Holdings Ltd. (TSX:PET:CA), noting that while the company's growth profile was attractive and relatively recession-resilient, PET's valuation was rich and I was hesitant to recommend the stock.

Since my article, PET's stock rallied to new all-time highs in early 2023 before succumbing to a string of negative headlines including the departure of its CFO in March, a large secondary offering of shares by its principal shareholders, slowing same-store sales growth and YoY declines in earnings. Overall, PET's shares have declined by 17% compared to when I initiated coverage of the company (Figure 1).

Figure 1 - Pet Valu has declined by 17% since September (Seeking Alpha)

With Pet Valu recently reporting its fiscal third quarter earnings and the stock now trading at ~C$28, my 'buy level' from my prior article, let us refresh our thesis on the company and determine whether the stock is a good 'buy the dip' candidate.

(Author's note, financial figures in this article are quoted in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated)

Brief Company Overview

Pet Valu Holdings Ltd. is the largest specialty pet-focused retailer in Canada, with over 760 franchised and corporate-owned stores across every province in Canada (Figure 2).

Figure 2 - Pet Value overview (PET investor presentation)

The Canadian pet industry has enjoyed strong and consistent growth, irrespective of the macroeconomic environment, as pets are increasingly considered 'part of the family' (Figure 3).

Figure 3 - Canadian pet industry has seen consistent growth (PET investor presentation)

This has led to strong unit economics for Pet Valu, with the average franchised store attaining volumes of $1.96 million and a 4-wall margin of $215k (11% margin) vs. investment capital of ~$410k, driving 50% cash-on-cash returns and a ~4-year payback on the initial investment. Corporate stores have a $1.7 million average volume and 25% margins for a ~2-year payback (Figure 4).

Figure 4 - Pet Valu has attractive unit economics (PET investor presentation)

Strong Revenue Growth Fueled Pet Valu's Expansion

Pet Valu has experienced incredible growth over the past decade, with the company reporting a nearly 50% increase in store count since 2016, with 35-40 stores expected to be opened in 2023 (Figure 5). Ultimately, management believes there is room for ~1,300+ locations, so there is still lots of room for store count growth.

Figure 5 - PET store count (PET investor presentation)

At the same time, same-store sales growth ("SSSG") had been extremely robust at PET, with a 7-year average SSSG of 12% from 2016 to 2022 (Figure 6).

Figure 6 - PET SSSG (PET investor presentation)

However, management's guidance for 5.5-6.5% SSSG for 2023 is notably slower than in prior years and was one of the main reasons for the stock's plunge since March, declining by over 45% before a recent relief rally (Figure 7).

Figure 7 - PET's stock price had declined by 45% before a recent relief rally (stockcharts.com)

Slowing In Same Store Sales Growth And Declines In Profitability The Main Culprit

Looking at Pet Valu's financial results so far in 2023 highlights the reason behind the stock's recent declines (Figure 8). On a YTD basis, revenues increased a strong 12.1% YoY to $769 million, as the store count increased by 37 or 5.1%. However, SSSG was only 6.4%, a dramatic slowdown from last year's double-digit growth rates. Worryingly, most of the growth in SSSG was due to price, as transaction volumes only grew 1.4%.

Figure 8 - PET YTD 2023 financial summary (PET Q3/2023 MD&A)

A reduction in gross margin combined with an 11.6% YoY increase in SG&A led to Pet Valu reporting a 4.5% YoY decline in operating income and a 42.8% YoY decline in free cash flows in the 9 months to September 30, 2023 (Figure 9).

Figure 9 - PET operating details (PET Q3/2023 MD&A)

Are Canadians Finally 'Tapped Out'?

Looking at the company's quarterly performance trend, SSSG notably dipped below 10% early this year and has continued to slow to just 4.2% in Q3 (Figure 10)

Figure 10 - PET key metric trends (PET Q3/2023 MD&A)

Pet Valu's slowing SSSG is a microcosm of the slowing Canadian economy, as Canada's GDP growth rate has been hovering near zero for several quarters on the back of the lagged effects from the Bank of Canada's interest rate increases (Figure 11)

Figure 11 - Slow Canadian GDP finally catching up to PET (tradingeconomics.com)

As Canadians increasingly struggle under inflation and higher interest rates, many families are finding it difficult to put food on the table, let alone feed their pets. Pet food banks have seen "lineups around the block" on their pet food dates.

Furthermore, corporations and companies are mandating their employees to show up in the office or risk being fired. This is putting hardship on pet owners who adopted pets during the COVID 'work-from-home' boom and has led to a surge in pet abandonment incidents across Canada.

I highlighted this risk in my initiation article when I noted that 3.7 million Canadians newly adopted a pet during the COVID pandemic and the pet adoption trend "may actually reverse in the coming quarters as companies mandate workers to be physically back in the office, leading to increasing rates of pet abandonment and reduced spending."

Insiders Cashing Out Doesn't Help The Bull Case

For Pet Valu, not only has it had to face the headwinds from a slowing Canadian economy, it also had to face a large supply of shares as its principal shareholder, private equity investor Roark Capital, offloaded a significant number of shares in two separate transactions in the past year. In November 2022, Roark Capital and its funds nicely timed the markets and sold 5.2 million shares at $37.40 / share for $194 million in gross proceeds. The same group of shareholders sold another 4.7 million shares in June of this year at $32.05 and monetized another $150 million in gross proceeds.

While Roark Capital is entitled to manage its portfolio holdings however it pleases, the optics of having Pet Valu's controlling shareholder offload close to 10 million shares (or ~14%) in a span of a few months did not instill confidence in minority investors as Roark Capital presumably has the best information on the company's fundamentals and industry trends.

Valuation Has Declined Inline With Peers

Pet Valu's valuation has declined along with its stock price, with the shares now trading at 17.6x Fwd non-GAAP P/E compared to 22.8x when I first wrote about the company in September (Figure 12). Fwd EV/EBITDA is 11.6x vs. 14.1x prior.

Figure 12 - PET valuation has moderated (Seeking Alpha)

Although Pet Valu's valuation has moderated, so have its peers. For example, Petco (WOOF), the #2 specialty pet retailer in the U.S., with similar fundamental drivers as Pet Valu, has seen its Fwd P/E multiple contract from 18.8x to the current 14.1x (Figure 13). WOOF's Fwd EV/EBITDA has contracted from 11.6x to 8.3x.

Figure 13 - WOOF Fwd P/E has contracted from 18.8x to 14.1x (tikr.com)

However, we should recognize that Pet Valu continues to have 12% topline growth while WOOF's revenues are largely stagnant. So Pet Valu does deserve a valuation premium.

Looking forward, if Pet Valu can continue to grow store count by mid-single digit ("MSD"), combined with MSD SSSG, the topline can grow at 10%+. Eventually, the company should be able to work through the current bout of SG&A inflation and operating leverage should return to the company.

Therefore, the weak Canadian economic growth may be a blessing in disguise, allowing investors to accumulate shares of a high-growth retail concept at 'fair' prices, the definition of 'GARP' investing.

Risks

The biggest risk to Pet Valu is if the Canadian economy falls into an outright recession, then MSD SSSG estimates may turn out to be too aggresive, as Canadian consumers could outright cut back on spending, negatively impacting specialty retailers like Pet Value.

So far, that hasn't been the case, as Pet Valu is still seeing positive SSSG from a combination of modest price increases and a small rise in transaction volumes.

Conclusion

Pet Valu's stock price has declined by 17% since last September, on twin headwinds from a weakening Canadian economy and return-to-office mandates reducing demand for pet products.

In my prior article, I concluded Pet Valu's stock was fully valued and Pet Valu's private equity principal shareholders appeared to agree with my assessment, selling a combined 9.9 million shares (~14% of the company) in the past year.

With Pet Valu's valuation declining to a more reasonable 17.6x Fwd P/E, I believe this could be a nice long-term entry for a top-performing retail concept. I am raising my recommendation on Pet Valu to a buy rating and recommend long-term GARP investors accumulate shares.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.