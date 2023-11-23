Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
BiomX: BX004 Phage Cocktail Part 2, Phase 1b/2a Clinical Results In Cystic Fibrosis Expected Any Day

Nov. 23, 2023 7:43 AM ETBiomX Inc. (PHGE)
Summary

  • BiomX announced positive results from Part 1 of its Phase 1b/2a study for its novel phage cocktail, BX004, treating chronic pulmonary infections caused by P. aeruginosa bacteria in Cystic Fibrosis.
  • Part 1 study was small (N=9), double-blind, BX004 therapeutic showed notable reductions in bacterial burden in cystic fibrosis. Published compassionate use of Phage treatment at Yale in CF is also encouraging.
  • The larger Part 2 Phase 2a of this clinical study has been completed and results will be released any day.
  • An additional $7.2 million net PIPE financing closed earlier this year, in which Orbimed and Cystic Fibrosis Foundation participated. The market for BX004 in CF in the U.S. is estimated at $1Billion.
  • With a market cap of $20M, cash to Q3 2024, the outcome of the Part 2 Ph 1b/2a CF trial is a binary event for BiomX. High risk/high reward.

Phage therapy

koto_feja/iStock via Getty Images

BiomX Inc. (NYSE:PHGE) is a clinical-stage biotech company that develops bacteriophage ("phage") cocktails to treat various diseases utilizing its next-generation BOLT (BacteriOphage Lead to Therapy) phage therapy and synthetic biology

Steven H. Goldman, biotech enthusiast. Steven was a commercial litigation lawyer, retired from active practice in January 2021, and was a founding member of the Toronto law firm of Goldman Hine LLP where he remains in a Counsel position. Steven continues to be a member of the Law Society of Upper Canada. He graduated with a B.A., President's Medal recipient (1976, Carleton University, Ottawa, Ontario) and J.D. (1980, Queen's University, Kingston, Ontario). He is the President and CEO of Comstock Metals Ltd. (TSX.V: CSL.V) a former mining exploration company which held interests in gold deposits in Saskatchewan and the Yukon, and a shareholding interest in E3 Lithium, currently owning a passive investment in MAS Gold (MAS.V), and looking for new business opportunities. Steven is a former advisor to E3 Lithium Ltd. (TSX. Venture: ETL.V) (OTC: EEMMF), an emerging lithium developer and lithium extraction technology innovator based in Alberta, Canada. Steven was President & CEO of Speedy AutoService and Minute Muffler from December 2007 to December 31, 2009 (with approximately 160 locations, primarily franchised, across Canada). He is also a former director of Tribute Pharmaceuticals where he served for approximately 10 years on both the audit and M&A committees.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PHGE either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

