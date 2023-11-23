UniqueMotionGraphics

Thesis

Vitesco Technologies Group (OTCPK:VTSCY) is an attractive risk arbitrage situation where investors could be co-investing with David Einhorn for free. Within a year, investors could enjoy an asymmetric 63% upside versus a 32% downside - a potentially lucrative event-driven bet. Moreover, in the event of a deal break, I believe investors have a large margin of safety to fall back on, due to Vitesco's severe undervaluation and quality growth prospects. Therefore, I recommend investors to capture “heads I win, tails I don’t lose much” dynamics by going LONG Vitesco shares at ~€92.

Back Story

At the May 2023 Sohn Conference, legendary investor David Einhorn presented a stock nicknamed “free peanut butter”. Like a Reece’s Buttercup, which was made up of chocolate and peanut butter, Einhorn’s recommended company was also made up of 2 components: a low-growth and a high-growth component. At the time, Mr. Market priced the entire entity at a ~€2.6 billion enterprise value. Einhorn believed that the low growth component was worth ~€3 billion, and the high growth segment was worth at least €6 billion, for a combined ~€9 billion enterprise value. If the company were a Reece’s Buttercup (chocolate as the low growth arm; peanut butter as the high growth arm), investors would be getting “free peanut butter”, while buying chocolate at a discount as well.

The company’s name was Vitesco Technologies. Vitesco is an auto part maker with a low growth internal combustion engine parts segment, and a high growth EV parts segment. Vitesco was spun out of Continental AG in September 2021. Continental AG is a horizontally integrated German parts maker ~46% owned by the Schaeffler family. The Schaeffler family also owns ~50% of Vitesco.

Schaeffler AG (CC BY-SA)

Vitesco's has had a history of governance issues. Austrian businessman Siegfried Wolf owns 5% of Vitesco. In June 2023, Wolf was charged for suspicions of money laundering, and is being investigated by the Austrian state for corruption. He has been linked to Putin as well. Nevertheless, Vitesco refused to comment on Wolf’s “private business activities”. The Schaeffler family also commented that “you’re considered to be innocent until proven guilty”.

Despite questionable governance, Vitesco stock was at ~€73 by mid-October 2023. Since the Sohn Conference presentation by Greenlight, the stock was up around 12%. So far so good. Here’s the twist: apparently, Germans like free peanut butter, too. On October 9th, Schaeffler AG offered to buy Vitesco at €91 per share, which was a ~21% premium to closing price, valuing the company at ~€3.4B enterprise value. Sensing a lowball, several minority shareholders (Greenlight, Harris Associates, Ninety-One) pushed back on the deal. Greenlight articulated a “conservative” takeout price of €150 in a letter to Vitesco, but it is unclear whether Schaeffler will budge given their near 50% ownership in Vitesco versus Greenlight’s 3.5%.

Klaus Rosenfeld, the CEO of Schaeffler AG, told reporters on November 7th that he sees no reason to change his offer for Vitesco.

Below is a summary of Vitesco’s key developments up till now:

September 2021: Vitesco was spun off from Continental AG.

May 2023: David Einhorn recommends Vitesco at the Sohn Conference. Vitesco stock was trading around €63.

October 8, 2023: Vitesco stock was trading around €73.

October 9, 2023: Schaeffler AG launches a €91 per share tender offer for Vitesco.

October 20, 2023: Ninety-One sends an open letter to Schaeffler AG.

November 6, 2023: Greenlight sends an activist letter to Vitesco’s special committee.

All this drama brings us to a compelling opportunity set today.

The Deal

First, let's analyze the deal structure.

Schaeffler Presentation (Schaeffler AG)

On October 9, Schaeffler offered Vitesco a cash tender offer of €91 per share, valuing the company at ~€3.6B.The tender offer period is between November 15 and December 15. For shareholders who tender shares, technical closing will be in January 2024. Schaeffler AG would like to obtain at least 25% Vitesco shares via the tender. Since the Schaeffler family already owns ~50% of Vitesco, an additional 25% would bring the family’s implied stake to ~75%. Schaeffler will then attempt to merge with Vitesco by first canceling its dual class share structure during an extraordinary general meeting in February 2024. A single class share structure could decrease deal complexity and increase liquidity.

In April/May 2024, Schaeffler and Vitesco will seek shareholder approval for a merger during their respective annual general meetings. Approval is expected to be swift as the Schaefflers are projected to own ~75% of Vitesco post tender offer. The merger is expected to close in 4Q24 with Schaeffler AG as the surviving entity. The Schaeffler family will own ~70% of the new Schaeffler AG, leaving the remaining ~30% of shares as free float.

Investors who chose not to participate in the December tender will receive shares in the merged entity in 4Q24. Schaeffler and Vitesco will hire a third-party valuation provider to sort out its share exchange ratio.

Schaeffler Presentation (Schaeffler)

Heads I win

Vitesco shares are currently at ~€92. Greenlight and fellow activists are attempting to raise Vitesco’s sale price to €150 per share. At €150, investors are looking at a ~63% upside. If the offer were raised to €120, investors get a ~30% upside. (Note: both return figures are pretax. Investors should adjust returns to post tax figures to track economic reality according to his/her own tax situation).

I believe there are incentives for both Schaeffler AG and activist investors to conclude negotiations swiftly:

The Schaefflers are a low-key, old money family that shuns publicity. Feuding with a renowned investor could bring headline risk to the family. Even at €150, Schaeffler AG will get “free peanut butter”. The buyer is incentivized to accept a quick deal at a reasonable price. By Vitesco’s AGM in May, the Schaefflers will likely have ~75% of Vitesco shares. They can definitely complete the deal—the key question is at what price. Sunk Costs--Schaeffler AG's management has put a lot of work into obtaining financing, calculating transaction synergies, and laying out Schaeffler AG's new structure post-merger. A broken transaction would see significant organizational resources going to waste. Activists hedge funds want liquidity. Agreeing to a quick and reasonable deal would allow them to re-deploy capital to other ideas. Christmas is incentive for both sides to complete a deal before the December 15th deadline—who wants to spend the holidays trapped in a conference room away from family?

Tails I don’t lose much

If Schaeffler successfully pushes the deal through at €91, then investors return -1%. What if the deal breaks? I think Vitesco would likely trade down to pre-deal or pre-Sohn Conference prices--between €63 to €73. Investors would return -21% to -32%. Ouch!

Even with a 63% upside, -21% to -32% returns might not sound like “tails I don’t lose much”. However, in the event of a deal break, I believe that the -21% to -32% returns would be temporary losses, instead of permanent capital losses.

At Sohn, Einhorn projected an intrinsic value of €225 per share (€9B EV) for Vitesco. After Sohn, Vitesco was up 12% from May to October, highlighting Mr. Market’s partial recognition of Vitesco’s value. Then came the Schaeffler bid, which further confirmed Vitesco’s undervaluation. Hence, I believe there is a “qualitative put” on Vitesco’s share price that provides a margin of safety in a deal break scenario.

To echo Ben Graham's words, "In the short run, the market is a voting machine. But in the long run, it is a weighing machine”. If Vitesco’s intrinsic value is €225, shares might temporarily trade at €63-€73 upon deal break. Longer term though, I believe the forces of mean reversion might not allow Vitesco to trade a 70% discount to value forever. Vitesco could also spin off its EV segment if the stock trades at €63-€73, thereby converting free peanut butter into expensive peanut butter. The possibility of spinoffs is a catalyst that renders losses from a deal break scenario a temporary phenomenon.

The table below quantifies Vitesco’s “heads I win, tails I don’t lose much” dynamic:

Return Scenarios (Author's Calculations)

Risks

Although the Vitesco situation has high uncertainty, I believe risk is low. Investors often confound uncertainty with risk. I have no clue whether Vitesco’s takeout price would ultimately be €150, €91, or if Vitesco will trade down to €63 upon deal break. I am also uncertain as to when a deal would reached--1 month? 1 year?

However, I know that if Vitesco gets taken out above €91, we make money. If the takeout price is €91, we lose 1%. If the deal breaks and the stock tanks by 21% to 32%, I believe losses will be temporary due to Vitesco inherent undervaluation and embedded catalysts.

However, low risk does not equal no risk:

Timing: I have no special insight on Schaeffler and the activists’ haggle time. Common sense dictates that both parties are incentives to complete a swift transaction. Nonetheless, both parties haggle on for longer than expected. If so, our annualized CAGR could be negatively affected. Attempts at pitting shareholders against one another: Schaeffler could say, “hey activist investors, sell us Vitesco at low price, and we will show you sweet deals in the future”. If Schaeffler could invite the activists into its inner circle, retail investors would be in an unfavorable position. Permanent capital loss: I might be wrong on he “qualitative put” on Vitesco’s share price, or the possibility of spinoffs in the future. In that case, the deal break scenario’s 21% to 32% losses could become permanent instead of temporary losses. Disruption: If the Vitesco deal breaks, the business could materially deteriorate while we hold and wait for mean reversion/spin-offs. There are rumblings about Chinese EVs taking over Europe, and increased procurement difficulties for auto parts makers. Although I believe Vitesco is well positioned to capitalize on EV powertrain demand, changes in the business landscape could impair Vitesco’s intrinsic value. Corporate governance: It is not uncommon for firms perceived as laggards in corporate governance to trade at a discount to comps. Allegations against Siegfried Wolf might lead to negative publicity for Vitesco. Thus, there is a real risk that the market will permanently price Vitesco at free peanut butter levels. Liquidity: Vitesco shares, listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, are not very liquid. The US listed ADRs (5 ADRs = 1 Vitesco share) are even more illiquid. Buyers beware! Black swans: “Unknown unknowns” could be another risk. Although by definition, I don’t know what these risks are. If I did, they would be grey swans.

A Note to Retail Investors

Retail investors might be tempted to purchase Vitesco ADR shares (VTSCY). Since not all US-based brokers carry international names, ADRs offer investors a convenient way to gain Vitesco exposure.

However, I believe this is a suboptimal solution for 3 reasons:

VTSCY's average 3 month volume is around 2700. On certain days, VTSCY volumes could trade down to double digits. VTSC is by far the more liquid security--average 3 month volume is around 70,000. You might incur ADR fees for holding VTSCY. Depending on your cost basis, ADR fees can be a drag on total returns. You cannot tender VTSCY shares. One would have to convert them to VTSC shares first. Moreover, if the Schaeffler-Vitesco merger were to go through, conversion is again necessary. You might incur conversion fees, which could be another drag on total returns.

Therefore, I highly recommend holding VTSC over VTSCY. For those with brokers that cannot transact in international markets, I can verify that Interactive Brokers does, in fact, carry VTSC.

Conclusion

Vitesco shares present an attractive merger arbitrage situation that offers an asymmetric return. Favorable deal dynamics, strong activist pressures, a large margin of safety, and the quality of Vitesco's underlying business allow investors to potentially capture 63% returns within a year with relatively low risk. My recommendation is to establish a LONG position in Vitesco.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.