HAKINMHAN

Article Thesis

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL) is a leading business development company that offers a high dividend yield of almost 11% and that trades at an undemanding valuation. On top of that, Blackstone Secured Lending's assets are rather low-risk, making Blackstone Secured Lending a suitable choice for risk-averse investors who want BDC exposure.

Why Blackstone Secured Lending?

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is part of the Blackstone (BX) family. Blackstone is one of the largest asset managers in the world, with a focus on alternative assets, such as real estate, private equity, private credit, and so on. When a BDC is managed by a company with a strong brand and excellent track record, that is a plus, of course. Blackstone will most likely not risk its good reputation by doing shady things with its BDC, which is why we can assume that Blackstone Secured Lending will be managed in a positive and shareholder-friendly way. When a BDC is managed by a smaller, less well-known manager, the risk of shareholder abuse is more pronounced -- a smaller manager has less to lose compared to a well-known and well-regarded manager such as Blackstone.

Blackstone Secured Lending invests in different assets, but the vast majority of the assets the company owns are first-lien secured loans. These are pretty low-risk loans that are high up in the capital stack -- meaning many things have to go wrong for Blackstone Secured Lending to lose money on one of these loans. Of course, some things will go wrong here and there eventually, but as long as the default rate is low, some credit losses are easily stomached, especially when the interest rate on the loans that BXSL makes is pretty high. First-lien, senior secured debt made up 98.4% of Blackstone Secured Lending's assets at the end of the most recent quarter.

Blackstone Secured Lending's weighted average portfolio yield was 11.9% at the end of the last quarter (Q3), which was up slightly from the previous quarter. The yield on the loans Blackstone Secured Lending is pretty high due to the fact that the company can demand above-average yields from the companies it lends to as these companies can't access capital markets easily due to their size. With few capital providers, the companies that offer to lend to these businesses can demand attractive interest rates. Also, almost all of Blackstone Secured Lending's loans are floating-rate. In a rising rate environment, that results in attractive increases to the yield of Blackstone Secured Lending's portfolio:

Data by YCharts

As we can see in the above chart, interest rates have soared over the last couple of years. While Blackstone Secured Lending's floating-rate loans had much lower interest rates during the COVID pandemic, the yield on these loans has soared as the Fed hiked interest rates by hundreds of base points in order to combat inflation. This positive impact of higher interest rates on the yield of Blackstone Secured Lending's loans resulted in a hefty 280 base point increase in the company's weighted average portfolio yield over the last twelve months alone (Q3 2022 to Q3 2023).

We can thus say that Blackstone Secured Lending offers an attractive combination of lower-risk assets and still pretty high yields on these assets. The low-risk nature of Blackstone Secured Lending's portfolio can also be seen when we look at some portfolio metrics, such as the company's average loan to value ratio:

BXSL investor presentation

We see that said loan to value ratio stood at just below 47% at the end of the third quarter. This means that even if the value of the underlying asset were to drop by half, the average loan would still be fully covered. While some loans will have a higher loan to value ratio, as the 46.9% is the portfolio average and not the highest rate across the entire portfolio, it looks like Blackstone Secured Lending is rather conservative when it comes to making loans -- the company isn't an aggressive lender. This is also showcased by the fact that below 0.1% of loans -- at fair value -- are on non-accrual. Some other BDCs have way higher non-accrual ratios, meaning Blackstone Secured Lending looks pretty good compared to its peer group.

When we look at portfolio diversification, we see that Blackstone Secured Lending's largest portfolio company, in terms of BXSL's exposure, is Medallia, at 4% of assets. The next seven companies make up 3% of BXSL's portfolio each. I believe that this represents solid diversification -- there is no especially large exposure to any single portfolio company. The portfolio is also well-diversified across industries, with no industry making up more than 16% of the entire portfolio. Software, at 16%, is the biggest industry, while non-cyclical Health Care is the second-largest industry across BXSL's portfolio, at 12% of assets.

While BDCs always come with some credit risk -- otherwise the interest rates on the loans they make wouldn't be this attractive -- it looks like risks across BXSL's portfolio are far from high. The good diversification, low loan to value ratios, and ultra-low non-accrual ratio suggest that Blackstone Secured Lending is not a very risky investment at all.

Looking at the profit and net asset value performance of the company over the most recent quarter, we see the following:

BXSL investor presentation

We see that the company's investments at fair value declined slightly compared to one year ago, but that was more than offset by a substantial debt reduction. When investments decline by $170 million, but outstanding debt declines by $550 million over the same time frame, the result is a big increase in the value of the company's net assets. And that is exactly what happened: Blackstone Secured Lending saw its net asset value and its net asset value per share increase nicely compared to the previous year's quarter, despite making hefty dividend payments over those twelve months. The company is thus not paying dividends out of its substance, but, in fact, even outearned the dividend payments it made. Despite the hefty checks the company sent to its shareholders, Blackstone Secured Lending still saw the underlying value of its shares climb over the last year.

The difference between the net asset value growth rate of around 10% and the net asset value per share growth rate of around 3% can be explained by the fact that Blackstone Secured Lending issued some shares over the last year, which has resulted in each share representing a slightly smaller portion of the company. This dilution is not a problem as long as net asset value continues to grow on a per-share basis as well, I believe -- the company can issue all the shares it wants, from my perspective, as long as it deploys the proceeds in a way that drives net asset value per share upside.

Blackstone Secured Lending: An Attractive High Yielder

Blackstone Secured Lending is, as we have seen above, an attractive company that combines good management, below-average risks, and strong execution. Of course, valuation should be considered as well. At current prices, Blackstone Secured Lending is valued at around 1.06x net asset value. While buying shares at a discount to net asset value would be ideal, the current premium is not very high. When we consider the strong performance, track record, the lower-risk nature of the portfolio, and the high dividend yield, I believe that a small premium compared to net asset value is very much justified.

Today, Blackstone Secured Lending offers a dividend yield of 10.9%, which is very attractive. The dividend should be well-covered this year, with a payout ratio of just below 80%, calculated with the current consensus earnings per share estimate for this year. While that isn't especially low in absolute terms, it is very reasonable for a business development company -- BDCs always operate with payout ratios that are higher compared to those of the average corporation.

While Blackstone Secured Lending was an even better buy at the beginning of the year -- shares have returned more than 30% since our January buy recommendation -- I believe that BXSL is still an attractive income investment today.