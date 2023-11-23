Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Rithm Capital: A Magnificent, Bargain-Priced 10% Yield

Nov. 23, 2023 9:14 AM ETRithm Capital Corp. (RITM)NLY5 Comments
The Asian Investor
Summary

  • Rithm Capital trades at an 18% discount to book value, but offers a solid 10% yield supported by earnings available for distribution.
  • The mortgage REIT is well-diversified, investing in various mortgage instruments, including residential loans, mortgage servicing rights, rentals, and commercial real estate.
  • Rithm Capital has significant excess dividend coverage, with an EAD/dividend ratio of 232% in Q3'23 and 207% in the first nine months of the year.
  • The high discount to book value provides downside protection.

High Yield, Low Risk Road Sign

JamesBrey

Shares of mortgage REIT Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM) trade at an 18% discount to book value despite presenting dividend investors with a very solid 10% yield that is well-supported by the REIT's earnings. I believe that Rithm Capital is undervalued as well

This article was written by

The Asian Investor
I look for high-risk, high-reward situations. Five largest portfolio holdings: Bitcoin, SoFi, Alibaba, PayPal, Western Alliance. Early buyer of cryptocurrencies. I live in Thailand :)

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of RITM, NLY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (5)

dhturk
Today, 10:11 AM
Per their own admission, RITM is moving away from the MREIT sector. I believe it’s around 30-35% of their current structure. Therefore, BV is not as relevant (to me) as it would be to be to a more conventional MREIT. In addition, we don’t know how much of these great earnings they’re going to share in the near future. Two acquisitions and ramping up an office in London will take some serious cash.

To me the question is not will they have good earnings, but will they share it in the near term. Or, will they use it to pay down debt, and finance increased near term expenses. Would have been nice if these items discussed in the above analysis.
dbcoin
Today, 10:07 AM
Will be interested to see what their new BV will be after all the Goodwill acquired from SCU. SCU will also lower earnings for at least the next year.
dean3084
Today, 9:44 AM
Nicely written as you put the positives and negatives on the line. I presently own RITM in 3 accounts, RITM-A, RITM-D in 1 account and RITM-B in 2 accounts. So far, I'm satisfied but I'm watching those positions very closely. As far as NLY, I sold the common the other day but still hold NLY-I which as of now I'm more engaged with. Thanks
wwn2001
Today, 9:19 AM
They earned $0.82, and only pay a $0.25 dividend. When will the dividend be raised? Aren't they required to pay it out based upon how they are structured?
bacon2bacon
Today, 9:48 AM
@wwn2001 they did not earn .82 last Q. More like .58 of which .20 was a one time sale of assets. Nevertheless the divvy is still well covered. Author made no mention of the just completed Sculptor deal which should add nicely to earnings going forward
