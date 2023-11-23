ucpage

Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM) has corrected more than 30% since I last wrote about it. In my last report, I said that SWIM looks weak and is overvalued. I still stand by my stance, and even after such a correction, I don't think it would be worth investing in. Its technical and financials look weak, and the current valuation looks unsustainable. Hence, avoiding it even after the big correction would be best.

Financial Analysis

It recently announced its Q3 FY23 results. The net sales for Q3 FY23 were $160.7 million, a decline of 15.1% compared to Q3 FY22. The sales of all three of its products, in-ground swimming pool, liners, and covers, declined, which led to a decline in sales. The sales of the in-ground swimming pool declined by 19% in Q3 FY23 compared to Q3 FY22. Low demand for the packaged pools led to a decline in this product line. The sales of the covers and liners declined by 9% and 30% in Q3 FY23 compared to Q3 FY22. The gross profit margin for Q3 FY23 was 29.9%, which was 31.1% in Q3 FY22. The margin was affected mainly because of the right sizing of its inventory.

Its net income for Q3 FY23 was $6.1 million, which was $11.8 million in Q3 FY22. This has been one of the toughest years for the company as it had to fight several macroeconomic challenges, like high interest rates and a slowdown in the construction industry in North America. Now, talking about the upcoming quarter, I think we will continue to see weakness as we are in the winter season, which is the slowest season in terms of pool demand. In addition, the construction activity might take some time to recover from the slowdown, which is not a positive for the company as I expect weakness in the coming quarters. The management has also lowered its sales guidance for FY23 from $585 million to $560 million. So, the company also expects weakness, and the lower guidance and several macroeconomic challenges might create a negative sentiment, which can adversely affect the share price of SWIM. So, considering the seasonality, adverse market conditions, and low pool demand, I think SWIM might continue to struggle.

Technical Analysis

It is trading at $2.4. The stock has been on a free fall since its debut in 2021. In these two years, there wasn't a single sign of recovery. However, the price action of the last two months is a positive for the stock as the price is trying to form a base. The stock price was continuously falling until it reached the $2.1 level. After it reached $2.1, it stopped falling, and in the last two months, the stock has consolidated at that level, which the stock has never done since 2022. It shows that selling pressure is not as severe as it was before. If the stock spends some more time around this level and doesn't breach the $2.1 level in the next two months, then SWIM might be a good buy for the long term. But for now, I assign a hold rating.

Should One Invest In SWIM?

It is facing several macroeconomic challenges, and we can clearly see its effect on its financials. The scope for growth looks minimal as the market conditions aren't favorable. So, considering its quarterly results and future outlook, I believe even after correcting so much, its current valuation isn't sustainable. It is trading at a P/E [FWD] ratio of 27.36x, which is way above the sector median of 14.73x, and to justify the high valuation, it would need to boost its sales growth, which I don't see happening considering the market condition.

In addition, if we look at its shareholding pattern. The institutions have cut down their holdings in SWIM. In December 2022, institutions held around 31.3% equity, which now stands at 27.3%. So, the institutions have also reduced their positions, which is a red flag. So, considering all the factors, I think SWIM is not a buy even after such a big correction.

Risk

They owe a substantial amount of money. They owed $322.6 million in face value as of 31 December 2022, under the terms of the New Credit Agreement, in the form of an outstanding New Term Loan, and $75.0 million in availability under the New Revolving Credit Facility terms. Almost all of the assets of their subsidiaries are used as security for their obligations under the New Credit Agreement. They may occasionally be able to take on a sizable amount of extra debt in order to finance capital expenditures, investments, acquisitions, or other uses, subject to the limitations outlined in the New Credit Agreement. If they take on significant additional debt, risks associated with their large debt load may worsen.

Bottom Line

I still don't see any recovery in this stock. It is struggling to boost its sales, and the current market conditions are challenging. The scope for growth doesn't look great, which makes it overvalued based on its current performance. Institutions are cutting their positions, and the management has lowered its sales guidance. Hence, I believe SWIM is still not a buy even after so much correction. Hence, I assign a hold rating.