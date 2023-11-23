Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Sibanye Stillwater: Significantly Lower After Offering $500 Million In Convertible Bonds

Nov. 23, 2023 9:59 AM ETIMPUY, SBYSF, SBSW, AU
Fun Trading profile picture
Fun Trading
21.63K Followers

Summary

  • Sibanye Stillwater plans to raise $500 million through the issuance of convertible bonds to fund its growth strategy and acquisition of Reldan Group.
  • Sibanye Stillwater's stock has been declining due to weak auto production and concerns about a global economic slowdown.
  • The company's debt has been increasing while cash on hand has been decreasing, but the new capital will help maintain cash reserves above $1 billion.

Pure platinum or silver or rare mineral from the mine on grey background

Oat_Phawat/iStock via Getty Images

1: Introduction

The Johannesburg-based company Sibanye Stillwater Limited (SBSW) tumbled today after announcing that it would seek to raise $500 million by issuing "senior, unsecured, guaranteed convertible bonds" with a principal amount due in November 2028

This article was written by

Fun Trading profile picture
Fun Trading
21.63K Followers
Fun Trading is a retired engineer and independent investor. In addition to writing on investing in all aspects of gold, oil, and gas, he runs his own portfolio..

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SBSW either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
IMPUY--
Impala Platinum Holdings Limited
SBYSF--
Sibanye Stillwater Limited
SBSW--
Sibanye Stillwater Limited
AU--
AngloGold Ashanti plc
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.