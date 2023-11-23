Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Visa: The Giant Of Payment Processing Isn't A Buy Yet

Nov. 23, 2023 10:46 AM ETVisa Inc. (V)AXP, MA6 Comments
Daniel Jones
Summary

  • Visa continues to experience strong growth in revenue, transactions, and payment volumes.
  • The US market, despite being mature, still offers growth opportunities for Visa.
  • Visa faces competition from other payment processors, but has maintained its market share and increased its number of cards outstanding.
  • All things considered, the firm is a quality operator that should continue to fare well, but shares are not cheap enough for value investors.
VISA Credit Card Wallet

FinkAvenue

If you're like me, you rarely transact in cash anymore. I can probably count on one hand how many times I use physical cash in a given year. Pretty much all of my purchases are done by using a credit card

Daniel Jones
Daniel is an avid and active professional investor.

He runs Crude Value Insights, a value-oriented newsletter aimed at analyzing the cash flows and assessing the value of companies in the oil and gas space. His primary focus is on finding businesses that are trading at a significant discount to their intrinsic value by employing a combination of Benjamin Graham's investment philosophy and a contrarian approach to the market and the securities therein. Learn more.

Comments (6)

I
InvestorMan Sr.
Today, 11:52 AM
Comments (4.05K)
I have been. selling covered calls on my V shares for years and supplementing their modest dividend. So far, so good.
ChuckXX profile picture
ChuckXX
Today, 11:30 AM
Comments (6.42K)
I have owned the Big "V" since its IPO back in 2008. So yes, I've made a ton of money on it. BUT sometimes I feel like General George Armstrong Custer. Completely surrounded by enemies that want to take me down. From our own Government (see HR 3881 & S 1838) to the Retailers who constantly are attacking V to FedNow to the EU to on and on and on. Its relentless. For all of the reasons aforementioned I actually over the last 30 days have sold 90% of my Mastercard position just keeping V in my portfolio. V still continues to be my #1 holding but it does get old fighting the good fight. THANK YOU DANIEL for a very nice well written article. In the past I have mentioned dozens upon dozens of reasons as to WHY I own V.
paulformal profile picture
paulformal
Today, 10:55 AM
Comments (588)
Visa, great management, great company. A stock to always keep and accumulate.
T
The Cardinal
Today, 10:53 AM
Comments (5.98K)
It sure was a better buy a month ago and 10% lower. V is always hard to buy because it is almost always considered "over-priced" or "not cheap."
I agree with the author though - it is nothing more than a strong hold for the trader type. Luckily, I own all of it that I want, so I'm happy with the upswing. If we get a seasonally strong market the next couple of months, I could see it swing up towards 275 in that period.
My only complaint about the company is that it is so stingy with dividends.
b
bturley
Today, 10:52 AM
Comments (218)
Master Card seems to be doing better than Visa right now. Any comments on that?
paulformal profile picture
paulformal
Today, 10:55 AM
Comments (588)
@bturley why not own both?
