Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited (FIHL) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
142.35K Followers

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:FIHL) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript November 21, 2023 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Jillian Benson - Group Head of Reporting

Daniel Burrows - Chief Executive Officer

Richard Brindle - CEO and Chairman of Fidelis MGU

Allan Decleir - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Matt Carletti - JMP

Meyer Shields - KBW

Tracy Benguigui - Barclays

Mike Zaremski - BMO

Yaron Kinar - Jefferies

Pablo Singzon - JPMorgan

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, good morning, and welcome to the Fidelis Insurance Holdings Third Quarter and First Nine Months 2023 Earnings Conference Call. As a reminder, this call is being recorded for replay purposes. Following the conclusion of formal remarks, the management will host a question-and-answer session and instructions will be given at that time. [Operator Instructions].

With that, I'd now like to turn the call over to Jillian Benson, Group Head of Reporting. Ms. Benson, please go ahead.

Jillian Benson

Good morning, and thank you for joining us to discuss Fidelis Insurance Group's 2023 third quarter earnings results. With me today are Dan Burrows, our CEO, Allan Decleir, our CFO, Jonny Strickle, our Chief Actuarial Officer and Ian Houston, our Chief Underwriting Officer. We will start with prepared comments by Dan and Allan, and then we will take your questions.

Before we begin, I'd like to remind everyone that certain statements in our press release and discussed on this call do constitute forward-looking statements under federal securities laws within the meaning of Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We intend our forward-looking statements to be subject to the Safe Harbor created thereby.

These statements are based upon management's current assessments and assumptions and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. These risks and uncertainties are described in our IPO prospectus dated June 28th and

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About FIHL

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on FIHL

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.