Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Rockwool A/S (RKWBF) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Nov. 23, 2023 1:56 PM ETRockwool A/S (RKWBF), RKWAF, RCWLY
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
142.35K Followers

Rockwool A/S (OTCPK:RKWBF) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript November 23, 2023 5:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Thomas Harder - Director, Group Treasury & IR

Jens Birgersson - President and CEO

Kim Andersen - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Brijesh Siya - HSBC

Kristian Tornoe - SEB

George Speak - BNP Paribas Exane

Yuri Serov - Redburn Atlantic

Yves Bromehead - Societe Generale

Claus Almer - Nordea

Yassine Touahri - On Field Research

Casper Blom - Danske Bank

Zaim Beekawa - J.P. Morgan

Kim Andersen

Hello to everybody, and welcome to the Rockwool A/S Conference Call regarding the First Nine Months of 2023.

My name is [Kim Andersen] (ph) and I'm the CFO of Rockwool A/S. Today, I'm pleased to present CEO, Jens Birgersson. For the first part of this call, all participants will be in a listen-only mode. As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded. First, Jens Birgersson will go through our presentation and give you an update on the results for the first nine months and the third quarter of 2023. Afterwards, we will be ready to answer all your questions.

Before I hand over the word to Jens Birgersson, I must ask you to notice Slide number two, which is the forward-looking statement. Please be aware that this presentation contains uncertainties.

Now we can go to Slide 3, which is the next -- Jens Birgersson, I will now hand over the word to you.

Jens Birgersson

Thank you, Kim. Thank you, Kim. Let's skip the year-to-date slide and move to Slide 4. Focus on the quarter. So good morning, everyone. Looking at this quarter, we had quite challenging market conditions in -- especially in Europe, in particular, a few big markets. But the quarter came in quite well. So if you start with the top line, EUR903 million, down 4%. And that slight reduction of the top line versus last year, which, of course, wasn't super difficult comparable. But

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About RKWBF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on RKWBF

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.