Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Thai Beverage Public Company Limited (TBVPF) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
142.35K Followers

Thai Beverage Public Company Limited (OTCPK:TBVPF) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript November 23, 2023 5:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Namfon Aungsutornrungsi - Head of IR

Ueychai Tantha-Obhas - Director and Senior EVP and COO, Thailand

Prapakon Thongtheppairot - EVP, Chief Spirit Product Group, Group CFO

Lester Tan Teck Chuan - Chief Beer Business, Thailand

Sithichai Chaikriangkrai - Director and Senior EVP, Chief Investment Officer

Edmond Neo Kim Soon - EVP, Chief Brand and Commercial

Nongnuch Buranasetkul - SVP, Chief Food Business, Thailand

Conference Call Participants

Divya Kothiyal - Morgan Stanley

Selviana Aripin - HSBC

Xuan Tan - Goldman Sachs

Permada Darmono - UBS

Thitithep Nophaket - Kiatnakin Phatra Management

Andy Sim - DBS Vickers Securities

Llelleythan - UOB

Operator

Good evening, everyone, and thank you for joining the Thai Beverage Full Year 2023 Results Call. All participants have been placed in a listen-only mode. Later, we will conduct a question-and-answer session and instructions will be given at that time. I will now hand over the call to presenters, Ms. Namfon Aungsutornrungsi, ThaiBev's Head of Investor Relations, and the members of ThaiBev's Senior Management team. Thank you.

Namfon Aungsutornrungsi

Good evening, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to Thai Beverage's 2023 ended 30th September 2023 financial results conference call. I am Namfon Aungsutornrungsi, Head of Investor Relations. For the call tonight, I will start with a summary of the full year results. Then we will open the line for Q&A with our management team.

For the summary of the financial results, total sales revenue of the company for the year ended September 30, 2023 was THB279,085 million, an increase of 2.5% when compared to last year. This was due to an increase in sales revenue of spirits, non-alcoholic beverages, and the food business, although there was a slight decrease in sales revenue of the beer business. The net profit was THB30,727

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About TBVPF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on TBVPF

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.