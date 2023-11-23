Drazen_

Investment Rundown

Following the latest report by the company, the share price has risen quite well as the broader markets have also recovered somewhat following a pretty steep sell-off in early to mid-October. The FWD p/e for Eagle Materials Inc (NYSE:EXP) is now at the 11x mark and presents in my opinion a pretty decent buying opportunity with some food margin of safety present as well. EXP showcased record revenues and record net income even as the momentum is somewhat slowing down following a more difficult market environment to navigate in. ¨

The management seems quite keen on delivering a strong return for shareholders as the company has been buying back shares at a very solid rate for the last 5 years and a dividend has also been established at a rather low payout ratio which leaves room for the upside. With well-diversified revenues EXP is presenting an appealing buy case right now for investors that seek a discounted price point to get in at.

Company Segments

EXP is a prominent player in the manufacturing and distribution of construction materials, catering to both heavy and light construction needs across the United States. The company operates within four distinct segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard.

Company Overview (Earnings Presentation)

In the Cement segment, Eagle Materials focuses on limestone mining to produce, distribute, and sell Portland cement. Additionally, the company is involved in the grinding and sale of slag, further bolstering its presence in the construction materials market. The Gypsum Wallboard segment is dedicated to gypsum mining, which is utilized in the manufacturing and sale of gypsum wallboards. These wallboards serve as essential finishing materials for interior walls and ceilings in a wide array of structures, including residential, commercial, and industrial buildings.

EBITDA Margins (Earnings Presentation)

One compelling aspect of investing in EXP at present is the robust market position it occupies, positioning the company to effectively capitalize on its strengths. A notable growth driver for the company is the escalating spending within its core segments, propelled by the persistent demand for infrastructure development in the United States. This surge in spending is witnessed on multiple fronts, with federal, state, and local governments all increasing their investments in vital infrastructure projects. Simultaneously, heavy industries are undergoing an upswing in project activity, further contributing to the positive momentum.

Earnings Highlights

Income Statement (Earnings Report)

Looking at the last report results there was a slight increase on the top line by 3% YoY to $622 million in total. I think that EXP performed quite well in that the gross margins also increased very well showcased by the cost of goods sold increasing faster than the revenues. This all trickled down to the bottom line and the EPS landed at $4.29 for the quarter, up from $3.74 last year during the same period.

A little more down in the article I talk about the buybacks the company is doing. This quarter was no different and they declined by over 2 million in the last 12 months, or down by over 5%. This lets investors get an immediate 5% return on their investment essentially and paired with the dividend yield of 0.6% we land at a quite strong return.

Buybacks (Seeking Alpha)

In the last 12 months, EXP has allocated over $370 million to both share buybacks and dividends in total. In the last 12 months, the net income has been $488 million for the company so they are right now allocating nearly 70% of all the earnings towards shareholder beneficial moves. I don't see this stopping but it does limit the amount of capital spent on expanding operations. Should the EPS not showcase double-digit growth over the next 12 months then that may be a cause for concern. For the sake of setting a price target, I anticipate that EXP will grow the bottom line by 10% annually up until 2030. That results in a net income of $935 million. With 70% of that going the way of shareholders we land at $654 million. If we time that by 7 which is the years until 2030, we land at $4.5 billion. Adding that onto the current market cap, we get $10.2 billion. That results in an upside of 78% from today, or 11.4% annual growth. Should EXP get a valuation more in line with the sector that leaves a further 21% upside landing at an FWD p/e GAAP of 15.5 That is certainly enough for me to be rating EXP a buy at these prices.

When we compare the company to a close peer we have Summit Materials Inc (SUM) for example. The company is right now trading an FWD p/e of 22, a big premium in comparison to the under 13 for EXP. Margin wise EXP has made stronger strides in my opinion with the net margin sitting at 22% TTM, compared to just 12.6% for SUM. What I think could contribute to the higher p/e for SUM could mostly come from the sustained earnings it has had throughout the years. Why I think that EXP is such appealing right now comes from the valuation the company could have by 2030 and the compounded return until then. I estimated nearly $1 billion in net income by 2030 for the company and if the shares outstanding stay the same we get an EPS of roughly $26. With a 14x earnings multiple that gives us a price target of $367. This equates to a double-digit annual return on investment and results in me rating the stock a buy as well.

Risks

An aspect of noteworthy concern in the context of the company revolves around its ambitious share buyback program. Over the period extending from 2014 to the present, EXP has diligently reduced its outstanding shares, effectively decreasing the count from 50 million to 36.4 million through this strategic initiative. This proactive measure appears to bolster the company's earnings per share and offers an avenue for capital distribution to shareholders. Nevertheless, this endeavor is not without its implications, as it can significantly impact the rate at which the company can grow its invested capital base. I want to highlight this if EXP sees it more fit to spend heavily on buybacks rather than expanding operations then it may point to deteriorating market conditions and eventually we may see the top and bottom lines stagnate or even decline. At that point, it doesn't matter whether EXP buys back shares or not since the company won't generate enough capital to do so.

Shares Outstanding (Seeking Alpha)

The markets that EXP operates in can be quite price-driven and if there is lower demand paired with softer prices then the revenues can quite quickly dip for EXP resulting in lackluster growth numbers and in turn a lower valuation be applicable. Last quarter showed 3% YoY growth for the revenues and I do think it's reasonable to set a lower p/s at that point, but I also think that in time as interest rates hopefully begin to turn lower the revenue growth will once again reach double digits for EXP. Should they not there would likely be downward pressure on the share price and impose a risk on an investment.

Final Words

EXP had their earnings report not that long ago, like a lot of other companies as we are in the midst of earnings season. I think the results were very impressive as the bottom line continued to improve very well. The company offers a double-digit yearly return should my estimates come true which I think they will. A 14.4% annual return is not something I think investors should be passing up on and that of course concludes to me rating the company a buy right now.