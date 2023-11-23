Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
WestRock Acquisitions Did Not Create Shareholder Value

Nov. 23, 2023 8:58 PM ETWestRock Company (WRK)3 Comments
Hong Chew Eu
Summary

  • WRK's revenue grew at a 7.8% CAGR over the past 9 years. This was due to the combination of organic growth, acquisitions and product price tailwinds.
  • The operating returns achieved by the company were lower than its cost of funds. Growth did not create shareholders' value. It also incurred high impairment charges.
  • Given the poor fundamentals and poor margin of safety, it is not an investment opportunity. Looking at the return and price trends, it is also not a short candidate. Hold.

Stack of new Disassembled condition packaging corrugated carboard boxes. lot of cardboard packaging. not folded. Production distribution concept.

Roman Mykhalchuk/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

WestRock Company (NYSE:WRK) revenue grew at 7.8 % CAGR over the past 9 years. This was due to a combination of organic growth, acquisitions and past 2 years high product price tailwinds.

Hong Chew Eu
BSc (Eng), MBA. Self-taught value investor with 2 decades of investing experience. Blogger at i4value.asia. The blog is on value investing through case studies where I analyze and value listed companies in the ASEAN and US regions. I have an exceptional perspective having served as a Board member of a Malaysia listed company for several decades. I have value investing book "Do you really want to master value investing?" on Amazon

Comments (3)

M
MikeKorea
Yesterday, 10:18 PM
Comments (3.23K)
Thank you for your article. No word on the acquisition by Smurfit Kappa? is that not going to benefit the business? The current WRK share proce is linked to that offer and tracking the Smurfit Kappa share price (or vice-versa). Smurfit Kappa is a highly successful, respected company with experienced and professional management. Would appreciate your thoughts on this.
C
Citrtan
Yesterday, 9:48 PM
Comments (193)
Is the Smurfit Kappa offer of 1 SMFTF share + $5 faltering for some reason?
m
mcharge
Yesterday, 9:42 PM
Comments (62)
Very good stuff. Thanks!
