Shoe Carnival: Sustainable Margin Level At Question

Nov. 23, 2023 9:12 PM ET
Summary

  • Shoe Carnival is a shoe retailer with physical stores and an online presence.
  • The company's revenue has grown modestly organically, with a FY2021 acquisition of Shoe Station adding to the growth.
  • Shoe Carnival's historically stable EBIT margins have fluctuated largely in the past couple of years, but seems to be stabilizing at a level above the long-term history.
  • A margin stabilization around the current level seems to be priced into the stock, which I believe to be reasonable at the moment.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) currently operates 401 stores under Shoe Carnival and Shoe Station names, with the stores ranging across 35 states. In addition to physical retail stores, the company sells through its website. As can be guessed from the

I write mostly about small cap companies in the United States, focusing on a thorough explanation on valuation. My investment philosophy revolves around the DCF model, and analysis that leads into my assumptions used in the model. The approach doesn't limit my investment philosophy into either growth or traditional value investing - rather, I factor in both into my thesis, revolving my theses on a large-scale picture instead of single catalysts.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (1)

A
Art Murray
Yesterday, 10:11 PM
We shall see. If revenues stabilize and using your 8% EBIT, the company should be able to reinvest roughly $25M in growth cap ex at 15% ROE and another $20-25M in maintenance cap ex. They can pay their dividend and still have enough left to retire 1M shares over the next 3-4 years. They should be able to work the inventory down a bit more, though it won't free up a ton of cash, but they have sufficient cash on the balance sheet. If they keep snaring incremental market share, as they have by reinvesting in their stores and in Shoe Station, after-tax earnings should approach $4/share plus, and valuation should approach $32-36 plus you'll receive the incremental dividend. Not a home run, but certainly a potential 10-12% CAGR over the next few years. Tough business, but they seem to be in better shape than their competition from a balance sheet and margin perspective. Downside should be fairly limited unless there is a deep recession, but that's the case for many retailers, and the industry consolidation means perhaps operating margins might trend toward 10% and you could get a nicer pop.
