It's The Best Time In 4 Years To Buy 7% Yielding Scotiabank

Summary

  • The right way to play recessions is to not "play" them at all; focus on owning world-class dividend blue chips in a diversified portfolio.
  • Dividends are like royalty, returning your money and reducing the risk of losing it over time.
  • Bank of Nova Scotia, aka Scotiabank, is a reliable investment with a 7% yield and a strong track record of dividend stability.

This article was coproduced with Dividend Sensei.

It's always and forever a market of stocks, not a stock market.

That's why I am still recommending great companies even with the S&P 500 (SP500) up three weeks in a

Good Ol' DS. Through all the fluff, the singular key question on my mind was not answered. As a retired American investor, I find the Canadian automatic 15% dividend withholding to be both confiscatory, and foreboding. To many, this is VERY IMPORTANT, in fact PARAMOUNT, but nary a whisper.

Is it possible that BNS is structured as an exception . . . . ?
