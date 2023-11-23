Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Tompkins Financial: Earnings Likely To Trend Upwards On The Back Of Loan Growth

Nov. 23, 2023 11:13 AM ET Tompkins Financial Corporation (TMP)
Sheen Bay Research
Summary

  • I’m not worried about the large loss on the sale of securities in the third quarter because the proceeds have been invested in higher-yielding securities.
  • Loan growth will likely slow down from the third quarter’s impressive level but remain above the historical average thanks to economic factors.
  • The December 2024 target price suggests a small downside from the current market price.
  • The dividend yield is quite attractive at around 4.5%.
  • Unrealized losses on the available-for-sale securities portfolio increase TMP’s riskiness because there is a chance that the management will realize further losses.

Earnings of Tompkins Financial Corporation (NYSE:TMP) will likely trend upwards in upcoming quarters thanks to subdued loan growth. Further, a slight margin expansion later next year will likely support earnings. Overall, I'm expecting the company to report earnings of $0.76 per share for

Around 10 years of experience covering Banks and Macroeconomics. Passionate about discovering lucrative investments and generating alpha.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

