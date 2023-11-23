hapabapa

Investment updates

Since my June publication, the share price of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) has compressed sideways, now trading around 4% in the green. The company's Q2 numbers and recent change in market character haven't seen HQY venture past its previous highs. This is notable.

However, for those investors looking out 1-3+ years, HQY has scope to unlock further risk capital in my view. The company produces modest returns on business capital in earnings and is growing FCF per share thrown off to investors.

This is a high-margin, low capital turnover company with consumer + cost differentiation advantages. That means Asset growth is paramount for the company. We observed further asset growth in its Q2 numbers, setting the stage for a strong H2 FY'23. With recent pullbacks, these might be interesting entry points.

However, the stock trades at >30x earnings, which can't be ignored. For those with a short-term horizon (12 months), HQY may not present the investment characteristics to capture outsized returns. Paying 30x earnings is difficult to grow into in just 1 year, let alone 1-3. This should be factored.

However, for longer-term investors, HQY is a company that can't be ignored. I have extensively reviewed this name before, and would encourage all readers to venture below to get a deep dive into the company:

Net-net, I reiterate HQY as a buy for the reasons discussed in this report.

Figure 1.

Source: Tradingview

Recent developments

Q2 earnings insights

In Q2 2023, HQY reported revenue of $243.5mm, a YoY 18% increase. Components of Q3 top line sales included: (i) service revenue of $105.7mm, (ii) custodial revenue of $98.9mm, and (iii) interchange revenue of $38.9mm.

Looking ahead, management expects FY'24 revenue of $980mm to $990mm on adjusted EBITDA of $338mm to $348mm. It wants to clip earnings of $0.21 to $0.27/share on this.

It pulled this to adj. EBITDA $88.1mm, up 31% YoY. Pre-tax margin was 36% of revenue, a 300bps margin decompression from Q3 last year. Net income for the quarter was $10.6mm, or $0.12 per share, vs. a loss Q2 last year.

Moving forward, it might be relevant to factor in the following points raised by management on the call:

As we have discussed, moving to positive GAAP net income impacts our GAAP tax rate strangely this year. Discrete tax ends may also impact the calculated tax rate on a low level of pretax income. Based on our current full year guidance, we expect roughly a 50% GAAP tax rate for fiscal 2024.

Investors should factor this into their modelling on earnings next year. It may be that HQY 'under-reports' given this tax carryover. In this event, certain adjustments to modelling may be required to back this out.

Account metrics and asset factors

Account and asset metrics, exhibited in Figures 2 and 3, are broken down in the following manner. As a prefix, I would encourage investors to compare this data with my prior analysis [Table 1 + Table 1a, Table 2]-

Health Savings Accounts ("HSAs"): As of July 31, 2023, HSAs totalled ~8.2mm, reflecting a 9% YoY increase

HSAs with investments were up 11% YoY, reaching 574,000 accounts Total Accounts: As of July 31, 2023, total accounts reached ~15mm

This is inclusive of 6.8mm other consumer-directed benefits ("CDBs") HSA Assets: Added $883mm in HSA assets in Q2. Total HSA assets are now at $23.2 billion-a 13% YoY increase

This total includes $14Bn in HSA cash and $9.2Bn in HSA investments Client-Held Funds: Client-held funds, integral for facilitating CDB administration and generating custodial revenue, amounted to $0.8Bn by end of H1 '23

Figure 2.

Source: HQY Q3 10-Q

Figure 3.

Source: HQY Q3 10-Q

Economic value created for shareholders

Different factors impact the economic value investors can realize in owning across, split across 3 horizons. The short-term (next 12 months) is most sensitive to market cycles, news, and multiples paid. Mid-term (1-3) years are most sensitive to sales and earnings growth, evidence that business economics are growing. Long-term, it's the business returns and capital employed.

(1). Short-term economic value

The first 12 months of stock returns are heavily impacted by the multiples paid to acquire the asset. It is a balancing act-as a company, you don't want perpetually low multiples, but you don't want to be selling too high either. Selling around fair value over time would be ideal. As an investor, it's the same.

HQY sells at 33x forward earnings and 18-19x forward EBITDA. These are exceptionally high multiples. You are only buying a 3.7% cash flow yield in HQY today as well, with no investment income and minimal pre-tax yield. It will be the combination of the second two factors to drive short-term returns in my opinion. But the point is, it may be difficult to grow into these kinds of multiples in the next 12 months on the price side alone.

(2). Medium-term economic value

The performance of corporate security over 1-3 years is heavily dependent on sales and earnings growth. One to 3 years is a good look-back and forward period. HQY has grown sales at a decent ramp, from $287mm in 2019 to $861mm in 2023. Consensus has this to grow to $1.13Bn by FY'25.

Meanwhile, HQY's earnings are projected to grow from $1.36/share in 2023 to $2.02 in '24 and $2.66 in '25, more than 95% increase in 2 years. This would help explain the premium multiples HQY is selling for in the market.

For medium-term investment returns, this may be a factor to consider. You have a combination:

Sales growth + projections,

Earnings growth projections (95% in 2 years)

Granted, starting valuations are exceedingly high. But if you're thinking of 3 years as a holding period, then what you pay today (vs. over time) will be less meaningful than what the company's fundamentals are.

Figure 4.

Source: Seeking Alpha

(3). Long-term economic value

HQY is creating long-term economic value for its shareholders by recycling surplus cash generated by its business capital at rates of 10-12% each rolling TTM period. These aren't horrible returns, and are driven by strength at the margin:

The company's capital turnover is just 0.3x of sales, not surprising given the company's intangible asset heaviness.

However, post-tax margins of 35-40% indicate that HQY has consumer advantages and likely differentiates its offering on cost, increasing profitability on slow-moving capital.

As such, $36.40/share of investment produced $3.66/share in trailing NOPAT in Q2, a corresponding 10% return on capital. If you think this is satisfactory then HQY may be a name to look at. However, if you're looking for >10% returns on your capital, other mediums may be better alternatives, of which there are many.

Figure 5.

BIG Insights

The company is also producing these returns with $3-$4/share in FCF for each rolling TTM period since 2021 (Figure 6). To me, this is critical data. You have a company with reasonably strong business returns, throwing off $3-$4 in FCF per share, at a 4-6% FCF yield at the time of writing. Since 2021, it has thrown off $35.50 in cumulative FCF per share, whilst bouncing >$20/share in market value off its 2021 lows. For the long-term, this is a constructive trend, as stock returns closely mirror business returns over the long run.

Figure 6.

Source: BIG Insights, Company reports

Valuation and conclusion

The stock's multiples are a concern as mentioned earlier. Most notably due to the impact on short-term returns. For longer horizons, it matters what the company's stock price is worth. My calculus has HQY producing $35.50 per share in FCF since the stock bottomed in 2021 at $42.07/share. This implies a fair valuation of $77 per share ($42 + $ 35 = $77) given these cash flows. It currently trades at $66 per share, indicating a 17% potential value gap.

I would note, that the quant system has HQY rated a hold, at odds with my reiterated buy thesis. It has the company rated highly across all measures but rated an F for valuation-unsurprisingly. However, that HQY is rated highly across all other measures is constructive.

Figure 7.

Source: Seeking Alpha

In short, HQY has quality economic investment drivers over a mid to long-term horizon. Sales + earnings growth, plus modest business returns + FCF growth mean it can increase its intrinsic value for shareholders. For those with a shorter-term horizon, starting valuations may be a hindrance on short-term returns. Given I have a mid to long-term investment horizon in this instance, I rate HQY a buy, eyeing $77 as the price objective.