THNQ: A Diversified AI Play
Summary
- Robo Global Artificial Intelligence ETF provides investors with diversified access to the artificial intelligence and robotics sectors.
- THNQ tracks the ROBO Global Artificial Intelligence Index, which includes companies generating significant revenue from the AI market.
- The fund offers exposure to global companies of various sizes and sectors, rebalanced quarterly to include innovative and promising companies.
- Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of The Lead-Lag Report get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »
There's more to AI than Nvidia. This is why the Robo Global Artificial Intelligence ETF (NYSEARCA:THNQ) is an interesting way for investors to access artificial intelligence and robotics. What I like about the fund is that it's very well diversified, making it a pure thematic play beyond the idiosyncratic aspect of just a select number of stocks in the space.
THNQ seeks to track the ROBO Global Artificial Intelligence Index. This index aims to track companies that generate a significant portion of their revenues from the AI market. THNQ offers a diversified strategy for investors, providing exposure to the very best public companies from around the globe, irrespective of their size and location. The fund serves as an excellent platform for investors to capitalize on the expected growth in AI and robotics, sectors that are transforming virtually every industry across the globe.
An Overview of the Fund
THNQ strives for a balance between growth and value, focusing on companies with strong business models and positive cash flows. The fund is rebalanced on a quarterly basis to ensure it consistently holds the most innovative and promising companies in the AI and robotics sectors. The ETF is not limited to technology companies; it also includes firms from the consumer cyclical, communication, and healthcare sectors, among others. Geographically, THNQ's holdings are diverse, with significant exposure to non-U.S. markets, particularly in Europe and East Asia.
Top Holdings
I mentioned at the start of the writing that this is a well-diversified fund. No holding currently makes up more than 2.71% of the fund, and crowd favorite Nvidia is currently ranked 8 in the top 10. Again - I very much like this. It makes this a far more nuanced and diversified way of playing AI than other products where Nvidia is the biggest holding.
Sector Composition and Weightings
The sector composition of THNQ is diverse, ensuring that investors gain exposure to various segments of the economy. As you'd expect, the majority of the fund is in the Technology space, but it's not a pure tech fund in that it does have stocks from non-tech groups.
Peer Comparison
When comparing THNQ to its peers, it's important to note that it outperformed the TrueShares Technology, AI & Deep Learning ETF (LRNZ) which is another fund in the space. LRNZ is considerably less diversified with top holdings having more concentration risk than THNQ.
Pros and Cons of Investing in AI and Robotics
Investing in AI and robotics comes with its share of advantages and potential risks.
On the positive side, these sectors are experiencing unprecedented growth due to advancements in technology and increasing adoption across different industries worldwide. Furthermore, AI and robotics offer substantial potential for innovation, making them attractive sectors for forward-thinking investors.
On the flip side, investing in AI and robotics also carries risks. These include regulatory uncertainties, privacy concerns, and potential job displacements due to automation. Moreover, these sectors are highly competitive, requiring constant innovation and substantial capital expenditure.
Conclusion
Personally, I think THNQ is a solid avenue for investors looking to gain exposure to the rapidly growing fields of AI and robotics. It's well diversified, and if you believe that AI is unstoppable, despite relatively weak performance as of late, this becomes a good fund to access the trend.
Markets aren't as efficient as conventional wisdom would have you believe. Gaps often appear between market signals and investor reactions that help give an indication of whether we are in a "risk-on" or "risk-off" environment.
The Lead-Lag Report can give you an edge in reading the market so you can make asset allocation decisions based on award-winning research. I'll give you the signals - it's up to you to decide whether to go on offense (i.e., add exposure to risky assets such as stocks when risk is "on") or play defense (i.e., lean toward more conservative assets such as bonds/cash when risk is "off").
This article was written by
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
The Lead-Lag Report is provided by Lead-Lag Publishing, LLC. All opinions and views mentioned in this report constitute our judgments as of the date of writing and are subject to change at any time. Information within this material is not intended to be used as a primary basis for investment decisions and should also not be construed as advice meeting the particular investment needs of any individual investor. Trading signals produced by the Lead-Lag Report are independent of other services provided by Lead-Lag Publishing, LLC or its affiliates, and the positioning of accounts under their management may differ. Please remember that investing involves risk, including loss of principal, and past performance may not be indicative of future results. Lead-Lag Publishing, LLC, its members, officers, directors, and employees expressly disclaim all liability with respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information in this writing.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.
Comments