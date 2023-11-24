Bruce Bennett/Getty Images News

Introduction

It's time to talk about a British company - in this case, BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP), one of the world's largest integrated oil companies.

The last time I covered what used to be named the British Petroleum Company was in May of this year when I wrote an article titled BP Stock Is Selling Off After Q1 Earnings.

Although I gave the stock a Buy rating due to my bullish view on oil and gas, I remained cautious due to the pressure from politicians on the company (i.e., windfall taxes) and the company's indecisiveness when it comes to balancing investments in fossil fuels and renewable energy.

Do they want to go all-in on oil? Do they want to boost renewables? How reliable is their trading business?

All of these questions do not help its valuation in an environment where investors can buy top-tier oil companies with stellar strategies, juicy shareholder distribution policies, and significant outperformance potential.

Hence, in this article, I'll dive into the risk/reward of buying and owning BP and explain why BP is not an attractive investment for me, despite some reasons that may make BP an appealing investment.

So, let's get to it!

No Outperformance

Ever since I started investing in stocks as a teenager, I have avoided European energy stocks (I'm European). While I wasn't a geopolitical expert when I was 16, I figured out that the increasing pressure from politicians and activists on European fossil fuel companies would result in decisions that may not be favorable for shareholders.

Looking at the chart below, we see the performance (including dividends) of Europe's and America's largest oil companies going back to November 2013.

Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ) has outperformed all of its major peers. This company is my largest energy position. I discuss the stock in this article.

The Americans had a decent performance.

Both BP and Shell (SHEL) returned less than Exxon Mobil (XOM).

BP returned just 32%, which is by far the worst performance. It's truly abysmal.

Data by YCharts

Going back to January 2020, BP, Shell, and TotalEnergies (TTE) are all underperforming their U.S. peers.

Bloomberg

In other words, nothing has changed over the past few years.

Investors Require A Premium

Unfortunately, the problem at BP is deep-rooted.

On November 23, Bloomberg's energy expert Javier Blas wrote that BP needs an entirely new strategy, not just a new CEO.

BP has been looking for a new CEO for almost three months. The problem is that the oil major seems to be focused more on finding a CEO who continues the existing strategy than a CEO who is willing to make the necessary changes to finally unlock shareholder value.

As we already briefly discussed, BP and its rival Shell initially pursued aggressive paths to shift away from fossil fuels.

However, both companies changed course when it became clear that demand for hydrocarbons would remain strong.

For example, one chart I often use is the one below, showing that OPEC expects global oil demand to grow well beyond 2040, as emerging market growth more than offsets lower expected demand from OECD nations.

OPEC

Despite curbing its green ambitions, BP's strategy shift has not resonated well with investors, reflected in its lower price-to-earnings ratio compared to peers.

In fact, all European majors are trading close to 7-8x NTM earnings. The Americans are trading at roughly 11x forward earnings.

Data by YCharts

One major issue is that BP's spending on lower-return projects outside its core oil and gas businesses has raised concerns.

Renewable energy still relies on subsidies and is heavily impacted by expensive materials, labor, and dependency on the Chinese rare metal supply.

This difference has been amplified in recent years.

Going back three years, oil and gas exploration and production stocks (XOP) have returned 185%, including dividends.

Wind (FAN) and solar (TAN) stocks have performed very poorly despite rapidly expanding global renewable projects.

Investors do not want renewable energy exposure in this market.

Data by YCharts

When adding that elevated interest rates are a major threat to expensive renewable projects, pressuring margins even further, it is no surprise that BP shareholders remain skeptical, given the company's need for a high oil price to sustain payouts.

Furthermore, according to Blas, with BP's interim CEO outlining spending priorities that favor green energy, there is limited room for share buybacks unless oil prices stay above $60 a barrel.

In its 3Q23 earnings call, the company announced a $1.5 billion buyback program, which translates to 1.5% of its market cap. This is part of its plan to distribute 60% of surplus cash flow to buying back stock.

We are investing with discipline in our transition growth engines; and in our oil, gas and refining businesses. Our capital expenditure guidance for 2023, including inorganics, is now expected to be around $16 billion. And we're committed to allocating 60% of 2023 surplus cash flow to buybacks, subject to maintaining a strong investment-grade credit rating. Finally, we intend to execute a buyback of $1.5 billion prior to reporting fourth quarter results. This reflects the confidence we have in our performance and the outlook for cash flow.

BP PLC

I think a new CEO with the freedom to design or adjust the strategy could potentially improve BP's performance, as seen with Shell's CEO, Wael Sawan, who prioritizes risk-adjusted return on capital employed.

It also doesn't help that BP's reliance on its trading unit for windfall profits has led to earnings volatility, causing surprises for investors.

Hence, the company's failure to explain the mechanics of its trading unit has resulted in calls for a yield premium, further impacting its valuation.

The BP Dividend & Valuation

I already discussed the company's buyback plan, which is ambitious yet still highly dependent on capital requirements, as investments in renewables, hydrogen, and related activities could cause free cash flow to be somewhat subdued.

The stock currently yields 4.7%, which is decent, as it exceeds the 3.7% dividend yield of Exxon and Chevron's 4.2% yield.

Nonetheless, unlike its American peers, BP cut its dividend during the pandemic. After a number of aggressive hikes, it is still not close to pre-pandemic levels.

Data by YCharts

With regard to its valuation, the company is trading at a blended P/E ratio of 6.5x. I already briefly highlighted this valuation, which is subdued because of some good reasons.

Going back two decades, the company usually trades at a normalized P/E of 11.5x.

As EPS is expected to remain close to $5.40, the company has a fair value of $61, which is well above its current $35 stock price.

FAST Graphs

I expect the stock to reach this level once global economic growth bottoms, allowing oil demand to grow more steadily with lower risks.

Having said all of this, I have no interest in buying BP. Although I am bullish on oil, I like to stick to companies with lower management risks and rock-solid strategies.

For example, with CNQ, I can buy a company that is breakeven below $40 WTI and has plans to distribute all of its free cash flow (potentially starting next year). It also has a multi-decade, low-risk oil supply, which means there's no need for strategic changes.

It's close to impossible for Europeans like BP to compete with that value proposal.

Nonetheless, BP does have room for improvement. If it finds a good CEO who is willing and able to reshape the company, I think we could see a scenario where a lot of shareholder value is unlocked. That would allow BP to potentially outperform XOM and CVX.

In other words, there are some reasons to bet on BP. I just don't find them appealing enough to add the BP ticker to my portfolio.