Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Antero Midstream: Distribution Increase Could Be Next Catalyst

Geoffrey Seiler profile picture
Geoffrey Seiler
2.84K Followers

Summary

  • Antero Midstream has been benefiting from the strong production growth and well performance from Antero Resources.
  • AM is well-positioned for 2024 with anticipated solid AR production growth and a volumetric rebate rolling off.
  • The stock remains a "Buy" with a distribution increase as a potential catalyst.

Industrial pipelines and valves on sunset sky background, banner.

muhammet sager

Back in February, I placed a "Buy" rating on Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM), writing the company should benefit from a recent acquisition, rebate roll-offs, and a commitment to lower its leverage. The stock has generated a 28% return since then, outpacing the

This article was written by

Geoffrey Seiler profile picture
Geoffrey Seiler
2.84K Followers
Former Senior Equity Analyst at $600M long-short hedge fund Raging Capital.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

c
creese
Today, 1:56 AM
Comments (1.64K)
Not adding more shares now to the ones I accumulated on the cheap but this off the radar midstream has provided me with some very generous returns. I also think a distribution increase is coming. AM has the benefit of not being an MLP so it has been a very good position in my retirement accounts. The other non MLP midstream that has also given me very generous returns in my retirement accounts is PAGP the non MLP version of PAA.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About AM

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on AM

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
AM
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.