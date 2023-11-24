Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Zepp Leaves Investors Guessing With Return To Profits, Tumbling Own-Brand Sales

Nov. 24, 2023 1:05 AM ETZepp Health Corporation (ZEPP)
Summary

  • Zepp returned to profitability in the third quarter for the first time since 2021, as its margins jumped with the development of its own Amazfit brand.
  • The company’s shares initially rose sharply after the report, but then fell even more, as investors worried about a big drop in sales of its own-brand products.
  • Zepp’s latest valuation metrics look ridiculously low, including a forward P/E ratio of just 3.1 and a P/S ratio of 0.14.

The maker of Amazfit wearable sports devices reported its revenue tumbled in the third quarter as it weans itself from a third-party licensing relationship with Xiaomi.

