Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Titan International: Market Conditions Are Improving, But It Would Be Wise To Wait

Nov. 24, 2023 4:06 AM ETTitan International, Inc. (TWI)
GrowthInvesting profile picture
GrowthInvesting
483 Followers

Summary

  • Titan International's stock price has recovered, but has yet to fully recover from market conditions deteriorating.
  • The company's Q3 FY23 net sales declined by 24.3% compared to the previous year, with all segments underperforming.
  • The company may struggle in the upcoming quarter due to ongoing destocking issues and high interest rates, but there are signs of recovery for 2024.

Wet vehicle tyre

simonkr/E+ via Getty Images

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) sells tires and undercarriage products. I wrote on TWI in March and assigned a buy rating on it. But the market conditions deteriorated, and as a result, its stock price was down about

This article was written by

GrowthInvesting profile picture
GrowthInvesting
483 Followers
I am an active investment banker with more than 15 years of experience in the equity markets. I specialize in long term equity investments. My goal is to provide the investors with strategic investment opportunities in the equity and debt market.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About TWI

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on TWI

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
TWI
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.