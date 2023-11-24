Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Frontline: Top 2024 Long Position

Nov. 24, 2023
Michael Roat
  • Frontline is significantly undervalued trading at approximately five times Q2 2023 earnings annualized with a dividend yield above 12%. The oil tanker market backdrop remains very constructive to forward earnings.
  • I have a bearish prognosis on oil prices. Inventories have started trending upward, while global demand concerns are weighing on sentiment. OPEC's tolerance for production cuts cannot persist indefinitely.
  • This has caused a shift of the oil futures curve from extreme backwardation into slight contango and that is positive for tanker demand, utilization, and seaborne transportation of oil.
  • Contango is an upward-sloping futures curve where longer-dated prices are higher than front-end futures prices while backwardation is the opposite or downward-sloping.
  • Contango incentivizes oil shipping and storage as cargo doesn't lose value with time, inventories are restocked with the ability to hedge purchasing by locking into a higher future sales price, and in extreme contango ships are chartered for storage trades.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) (up 89% year-to-date) has vastly outperformed the S&P and is still my top long position going into 2024.

The tanker market has been supported by a significant figure of oil in transit or barrels at sea since

I have approximately 8 years of experience trading and 10 years of researching, specifically relating to central banking and credit cycles. I have developed a keen ability to synthesize and understand complex macroeconomic information very effectively and quickly. I have an in-depth understanding of international capital flows, foreign exchange rates, and global bond, equity and commodity markets. I have extensive experience tracking economic data and developing macro-economic investment theses. I specialize in and often express views relating to currencies, monetary policy, real (inflation-expectation-adjusted) interest rates and bond yield differentials. I avidly read and process daily economic news, analysis and market data. I can contribute to relevant economic thinking and discussion as well as generating and assessing investment ideas using the knowledge I’ve developed through first-hand experience trading in competitive financial markets.Disclaimer: I am not a registered financial advisor. I am a newsletter provider and nothing published under the name Michael Roat or Tri-Macro Research should be considered financial or investment advice.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of FRO, DHT either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments

Azred
Today, 5:29 AM
OPEC’S tolerance for production cuts can last as long as our govern. In place does. Wait for more trickery pulled out of the Bidenomics magical magician’s Go-Green hat.
